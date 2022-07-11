Larimer Square Just Dropped an Awesome Summer Event Lineup

Enjoy a free DJ set by Grammy award-winning French artist Cedric Gervais on July 16th, free weekly concerts every Saturday, DJ sets on Thursday nights & more!

Embrace the carefree spirit of summer at downtown Denver’s historic Larimer Square, which has an amazing lineup of events planned for July and August, including the special first-year festival A Taste of France on July 14-17th.

Held in partnership with presenting sponsor Air France, one highlight of A Taste of France at Larimer Square will definitely be the DJ set with Grammy award-winning French artist Cedric Gervais on Saturday, July 16th. Guests can also enjoy a delicious Bistro Brunch with James Beard Award-Winning Chef Jennifer Jasinski at Bistro Vendome. Corridor 44 will be transformed into Gate 44, an Air France pop-up champagne bar experience featuring in-flight entertainment and more.

A portion of proceeds from each ticketed A Taste of France event will go directly to the Denver Sister Cities International, the Alliance Française of Denver and the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the French American Chamber of Commerce

Also this summer, embrace Denver’s diverse local music scene at Larimer Sessions, a weekly series of live outdoor concerts held on Larimer Square each Saturday from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. These FREE performances will continue until the end of October and feature a wide variety of top Mile High artists, including DZIRAE GOLD, DJ Bella Scratch, Wes Watkins, Alex Heffron.

On Thursday evenings this summer, head to Larimer Square for Thirsty Thursday, an upbeat DJ set by There Were Baers covering disco, funk, dance, pop & more. Thirsty Thursday will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. every week until Aug. 25th.

On Saturday, Aug. 27th, help Larimer Square celebrate its birthday with a street party featuring live music by Denver’s premier street band the Brothers of Brass, a chalk art piece, free walking history tours around the block, family-friendly activities, birthday treats and more.

Saved by award-winning preservationist Dana Crawford, Larimer Square became Denver’s first historic district in 1971. The district’s landmark ambiance and unique mix of critically acclaimed restaurants and boutique shops draw more than 4.5 million people each year. Alongside budding new concepts like Garage Sale and Bao Brewhouse, the street also features one-of-a-kind award-winning chef-driven concepts like Rioja and Bistro Vendome created by Chef Jennifer Jasinski and Osteria Marco and Green Russell by Chef Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno. Between the restaurants, Larimer Square is dotted with a variety of unique and noteworthy shops, many beloved brands like Cotopaxi and Pendleton. The new Larimer Square leadership is working to keep Larimer Square the most vibrant and exciting block in Denver.

For more information on Summer at Larimer Square, please visit the Larimer Square website.