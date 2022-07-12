Just Announced – H.A.G.S. Will Keep Rockin’ and Rollin’ at Larimer Lounge

While it may look a little different this year, the annual H.A.G.S. Festival is still happening on July 16 at Larimer Lounge. Universe in Denver previously held the festival at their space where they house artists, curators, musicians, organizers and more, striving to build an establishment where community and creativity could come together in a safe and inclusive environment. However, the collective announced on June 29 that the collective would be closing its doors, reassuring community members that it would be a “see you later” and not a goodbye.

Shortly after the announcement of Universe shutting its doors, the Text Me When You’re Home collective announced they would be moving H.A.G.S. to a one-day event on July 16 at Larimer Lounge from 4 – 6 p.m. featuring performances from The Velveteers, Sky Creature and Holographic American. In their Instagram post announcing the relocation, the collective stated, “So excited to be able to salvage a small part of H.A.G.S. Fest 💗 this will be the last show we put on for a while so get ur tix at the link in our bio.”

Fans are ecstatic to learn about the continuation of the H.A.G.S. Festival. However, Universe was slated to host 18 local musicians spanning three days. While it’s not clear why the art space had to close its doors, they promised a return, stating, “It deeply saddens us to report that we have to close our doors at our current location💔 Hopefully we will be back up and running very soon at a new and improved location. Thank you all so much for your support these last few months. This isn’t goodbye, just see you later!!!!” via their Instagram account on June 29.

While Denver awaits the speedy return of Universe, fans can still buy tickets to the H.A.G.S. Festival happening this Saturday, July 16. Tickets can be purchased here.