25+ Fourth of July Events to Get Patriotic at This Weekend

Independence Day is on the horizon and 303 Magazine has got you covered with this roundup of local restaurants and businesses offering holiday specials, soirees and cool vibes to keep the spirit alive. You can try ice cream cones wrapped in cotton candy, imbibe in cocktails galore and of course watch a fireworks show or two in Denver.

4th of July Weekend on the Rooftop

When: July 1 – 4

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti F&B hosts a 4th of July Weekend on the Rooftop. Throughout the weekend you can watch the Colorado Rockies fireworks show on July 1 and July 2 from the Avanti patio without having to buy a ticket to the game. You can also sip on cocktails, snack on bites from Knockabout Burgers and more.

Freedom Kölsch Release

When: July 1, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Fourth of July weekend with a Freedom Kölsch Release. Copper Kettle Brewing Company offers the light brew with subtle fruit notes on draft and in a four-pack of 16-ounce cans to go.

4th of July at STK

When: July 1 – 4

Where: STK Steakhouse, 1550 Market St., Denver

Cost: $17.76 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Get patriotic with 4th of July at STK Steakhouse. You can delight in the Red, White, & Blue Steak Topping special with lobster, truffle butter and blue corn chips for $17.76.

Kona Grill’s Independence Day

When: July 1 – 4

Where: Kona Grill, 3000 E. 1st Ave. Ste 184, Denver

Cost: $17.76 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Celebrate your holiday with Kona Grill’s Independence Day. You can dive into a Red, White, & Blue Poke Bowl with tastes of tuna, lobster, Hawaiian poke sauce and more. You can also sip on a Red, White, & Blue Margarita Flight for an extra fee.

Summer Affogato at Aviano

When: July 1 – 4, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Aviano Coffee, 244 Detroit St., Denver and 215 St. Paul St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Aviano Coffee teams up with Right Cream to present a Summer Affogato. You can cool off with an Affogato or an Affogato Sundae starting at $7 while exploring the Cherry Creek Arts Festival.

‘Merica Burger & Bomb Pop Milkshake

When: July 1 – 4

Where: Slater’s 50/50, 3600 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Slater’s 50/50 presents a ‘Merica Burger & Bomb Pop Milkshake for the Fourth of July. You can dig into a bacon-loaded burger topped with bacon mac and cheese, bacon coleslaw and more. You can also sip on a Bomb Pop Milkshake created with red, white and blue sprinkles, a Bomb Pop and a sparkler.

Cloud Cone Weekend

When: July 2 – 3

Where: The Constellation Ice Cream, 10195 E. 29th Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Constellation Ice Cream hosts Cloud Cone Weekend. You can grab a cool sweet scoop in a cone with cotton candy wrapped around for a wild and wondrous treat.

Red, Rye, and Blue

When: July 2, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free – $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery hosts Red, Rye and Blue. The event features a release of a limited edition Red, Rye, and Blue Straight Rye Whiskey, live music, cocktails, bbq specials, a pet parade costume contest and more.

Urban Village Grill’s 4th of July

When: July 2 – 4

Where: Urban Village Grill, 8505 Park Meadows Center Dr. #2184, Lone Tree

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add some spice to your 4th of July with Urban Village Grill’s holiday tasting menu. The menu offers delights of Quinoa Mango Salad, Tangdi kabab, Goan Fish Curry and more. 10% of the sales will go towards the One Goat Foundation.

Independence Eve at 54thirty

When: July 3, 7 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your red, white and blue on at Independence Eve at 54thirty. The event features a cool summer night to take a spot on the rooftop for the perfect view to watch firework shows in downtown Denver.

Red, White + Views Rooftop Party

When: July 3, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Red Barber, 3770 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Red Barber gets patriotic with a Red, White + Views Rooftop Party. You can sip on cocktails, snack on complimentary bites and watch fireworks on the rooftop.

Stars and Stripes Forever: Concert and Fireworks

When: July 3, 8 p.m.

Where: Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Ln., Littleton

Cost: $35 – $350, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Imbibe in brews while jamming out to live musical performances during the Stars and Stripes Forever: Concert and Fireworks event. Breckenridge Brewery hosts the evening with a finish of a fireworks show for the perfect night.

Love Stallion Independence Day

When: July 3, 7 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out with a Love Stallion Independence Day. Mile High Spirits hosts the night with a performance from Love Stallion, a Denver-based glam rock band. You can also grab raffle prizes, sip on cocktails and more.

Rocket’s Red Glare Release

When: July 4

Where: WeldWerks Brewing Co., 508 8th Ave., Greeley

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Crack open a cold one during the Rocket’s Red Glare Release. WeldWerks Brewing Co. collaborates with Southern Grist Brewing Co. to present a Sour Ale brewed with Rocket Pops, blue raspberry snow-cone syrup, lemon and milk sugar for the perfect summer sip.

Highlands 4th of July Parade and Little Man’s 14th Birthday Party

When: July 4, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Highlands 4th of July Parade is back for its 15th iteration alongside Little Man Ice Cream’s 14th Birthday Party. You can watch the parade full of floats and performances go down 32nd and later grab a sweet scoop from Little Man to celebrate both occasions.

Donkey Tears Slushie Release

When: July 4, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A & B, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: LUKI Brewery keeps you cool this Independence Day with a Donkey Tears Slushie. You can sip on the chilly drink made with hand-diced ginger root, fresh limes and a touch of lemon.

Wicket Release

When: July 4, 11 a.m – 10 p.m.

Where: Our Mutual Friend Brewery, 2810 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Our Mutual Friend Brewery presents a Wicket release. You can delight in the chilled Belgian Wit brewed with orange zest, perfect for your holiday sipping.

Janet Reno’s Dance Party Release

When: July 4, 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip pretty with Janet Reno’s Dance Party Release. Named after the Will Ferrell character General Janet Reno, the Hazy IPA is created with fruit notes and an easygoing drinkability.

Real Light Release

When: July 4, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders keeps your holiday drinking easy with a Real Light Release. The season cider has only 100 calories but it is still jam-packed with apple cider flavor.

Flames of Passion Cocktail

When: July 4

Where: FIRE Restaurant Denver, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: FIRE Restaurant lights up your Fourth of July with a Flames of Passion cocktail. The shareable cocktail is created with Woody Creek Gin, Patron Citronge, passionfruit, lime, almond syrup, falernum and bitters.

Boulder Spirits’ American Single Malt Whiskey

When: July 4, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Boulder Spirits, 5311 W. Ave., Ste 180, Boulder

Cost: $20.22 per bottle

The Lowdown: Boulder Spirits offers a special on its American Single Malt Whiskey. You can shop at Boulder’s oldest distillery and snag a bottle for $20.22. You can also tour the distillery for a look into the creation process.

4th of July at ND StreetBAR

When: July 4

Where: All ND StreetBAR locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ND StreetBAR celebrates Independence day with a variety of food and drink specials. You can sip on $2 boozy slushies, a MuK-BaNG special for $40 and more for a tasty holiday.

Fourth of July at The Fort

When: July 4, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Fort, 19192 CO-8, Morrison

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: Honor Independence Day in true Western fashion with the Fourth of July at The Fort. You can savor a dish of Buffalo BBQ Ribs, The Fort’s full menu and more.

Fireworks Game at Coors Field

When: July 1 – 2

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: Join in on a classic Denver tradition and watch the Colorado Rockies go head to head with the Arizona Diamondbacks followed by a fireworks show. The spectacle takes place after the game ends, so plan on staying late if the game has extra innings. The iconic fireworks show is well worth the wait.

Fourth of July Staycation

When: July 1 – 4

Where: Hilton Denver Inverness, 200 Inverness Dr. W., Englewood

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Take a weekend to relax with a Fourth of July Staycation at Hilton Denver Inverness. You can have views of fireworks shows, sip on local beers, chill in a spa and more. Create a reservation here.

Independence Day on Larimer Square

When: July 2 – 3

Where: Larimer Square, between 14th St. and 15th St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Larimer Square celebrates the Fourth of July with an Independence Day Weekend. You can explore the square with local music, a scavenger hunt, chark art and more.

Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission $49.99 here

The Lowdown: Start Independence Day with a bang during Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch. The event features the annual fireworks display that will light up the Denver skyline after the park closes. The show is free with a park or season pass.

Independence Eve at Civic Center Park

When: July 3, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Fourth of July during Independence Eve at Civic Center Park. The event features a firework show, wine and craft beer gardens, live music from the Colorado Symphony and more. Make sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on to enjoy the fireworks display once it gets dark.