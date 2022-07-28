These Female Entrepreneurs in Denver Make Brunch a Serious Affair

When Kristine Munro dines out for brunch, she means business. Literally.



As the founder of Business Bosses Who Brunch, Munro sees the weekend morning meal as an opportunity for more than bottomless mimosas. It’s an opportunity to connect female entrepreneurs and business owners in the Denver area with like-minded individuals.

Of course, the eggs Benedict and avocado toast — Munro’s morning favorites — are an added bonus.

“For me, it was all about finding the right experience and setting and food for the group,” said Munro. “I’m a huge foodie and I found this was a great way to find like-minded people and build connections and friendships.”

A member of the real estate industry, Munro moved to Colorado from Calgary four years ago and found she had to start her career from scratch in a new city. Munro founded Business Bosses Who Brunch in January 2022 after becoming dissatisfied with Denver’s networking scene.

“You would show up and just pass business cards around,” said Munro. “I didn’t want to do that anymore.”

Instead, she started her own female-focused networking group in a familiar setting: brunch.

“I instantly felt connections with the women that came,” Munro said. “It seemed like we’d known each other for years.”

Following the first hit brunch, Munro expanded Business Bosses Who Brunch into a membership program that includes more than dining – like public speaking and social media skills workshops, monthly coffee meetings, accountability groups and mentorships. For Munro, the group’s focus is just as rooted in personal improvement as it is in creating networks. Just this month the group hosted a social media workshop on July 22 and has a branding photoshoot scheduled for August 19.

The classes and brunches are closed to members of the group, but women looking for a taste of the community without a membership are welcome to attend a Co-Working Coffee Meeting on the third Thursday of each month at Junction Food & Drink.

Of course, brunch remains a staple of the group with quarterly events at local restaurants with exemplary brunch menus that match the “high energy” vibe Munro hopes to emulate with Business Bosses Who Brunch. At the group’s previous two brunches, Munro also invited female guest speakers to talk on topics like mindfulness.

Moving forward, Munro hopes to expand the group beyond the local Denver community as more women become involved. She said she has questions from female entrepreneurs in other states about the possibility of online classes and workshops offered through Business Bosses Who Brunch. Munro is also optimistic that satellite branches of the group could open in other cities.

For now, though, she’s focused on establishing the community within Colorado.

“We’re still coming out of the pandemic so a lot of the members are shy or intimidated at first. Especially since networking in the past was such a competition. But we’re sharing our struggles to help motivate each other,” she said.

Business Bosses Who Brunch is a group fundamentally grounded in sharing, whether it be business advice, mindfulness tips or, yes, food. It’s a community of women in business that grows with each gathering.

Business Bosses Who Brunch’s next brunch is on September 25, 2022. More information on membership and events can be found here.