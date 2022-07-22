Boulder County Chocolate Festival Debuts This Weekend in Longmont

Chocolate lovers, listen up! This Saturday, July 23, Dana Cain Events is hosting one of the most highly-anticipated food festivals the Denver Metro Area has to offer this year: the Boulder County Chocolate Festival. For just $10, attendees — kids 12 and under are free — can sample some of Colorado’s finest confections while enjoying carnival games and other attractions.

If you want the best experience at the festival, you can purchase VIP tickets ($50) for ultimate access to the day. VIP members not only enter the festival before the scheduled open time for first dibs to all the chocolatey-goodness inside, but they also receive extra taste tickets and front row reserved seating at the shows during the day.

If the inevitable sugar crash occurs and you need a place to sit and relax, you’re in luck. Throughout the festival, there are five different live events to either participate in or watch, ranging from a blindfolded taste test to an appearance from local celebrity chef Andrew Novick.

Schedule of Events:

​10:30 a.m. – VIP admission.

11 a.m. – Doors open to general public.

12 p.m. – Chocolate Covered Whaaatt? You won’t believe all the weird foods we can dip in chocolate! Join local celebrity chef Andrew Novick to taste some unthinkable combinations. Requires Taste Tickets to sample.

1 p.m. – Chocolate Pudding Eating Contest! The hitch — no hands! Win Golden Tickets worth $10 at any booth.

2 p.m. – Name That Chocolate! How many chocolates can you identify – blindfolded? Win Golden Tickets worth $10 at any booth.

3 p.m. – ChocolateIce Cream Social! Just some good old-fashioned summer fun. A buffet of ice cream bases and a LOT of toppings to go on them. Requires Taste Tickets.

4 p.m. – ChocolateCake Walk! Win a whole chocolate cake to take home! The perfect finale to a chocolate-filled day.

6 p.m. – Doors close. See you next year!

Each year, Dana Cain Events hosts a variety of chocolate festivals across the state, earning multiple “Best of Denver” awards. Dana Cain, the company’s founder, likes to remind people that “the world can be a beautiful, magical place,” as it states on her website.

The Boulder County Chocolate Festival takes place Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Boulder County Fairgrounds Campgrounds, 9595 Nelson Rd, Longmont. There is free parking. Purchase tickets here.