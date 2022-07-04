The Best Places To Get Your Golf on in Denver This Summer

Looking for a new hobby? Want to find new ways to be frustrated? Look no further. Whether you are just starting out, have been playing for decades or you are just looking for some fun, here are some of our favorite golf courses in the Denver area.

It is important to note that golfing can be extremely fun, not in a finance-bro-nepotism way, but rather in a patterned-knit sweater kind of way.

City Park Golf Course

Where: 3181 E. 23rd Ave, Denver

Hours: Daily: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: City Park Golf Course, built in 1913, was redesigned in 2018 in order to prevent flooding in the surrounding neighborhoods, as well as to make a more playable course. The course consists of 18 relatively challenging holes — but golfers of any skill level can definitely enjoy an afternoon on the course. It also offers a 4-hole course dedicated to the First Tee of Denver, a youth golf program that helps children find their love for golf. The new clubhouse is home to City Park Tavern, serving up good grub before and after you finish 18-holes. Plus, the scenic view of Downtown Denver and the Rocky Mountains make City Park Golf Course worth it – even if your game is not so picture-perfect. This is THE course in Denver if you are an experienced golfer.

Harvard Gulch Golf Course

Where: 660 E. Iliff Ave, Denver

Hours: Weekdays: 7:30 a.m. to dusk. Weekends: 7:00 a.m. to dusk

The Lowdown: Located in South Denver, Harvard Gulch Golf Course is made up of nine par 3 holes, as well as a putting green and pro shop. The course is perfect for anyone looking to venture into the world of golf, without having to blow the budget. Or, if you are an experienced golfer, this is the perfect spot to work on your short game. The friendly staff creates a welcoming environment that some might find lacking at “prestigious” courses. It is a walkable course with plenty of trees, a water hazard and sand traps to get frustrated in. That being said, there is no course in Denver quite like this one – it is certainly a hidden gem in Denver that you want to check out this summer.

Willis Case Golf Course

Where: 4999 Vrain St, Denver

Hours: Sunday – Saturday: sunrise to sunset

The Lowdown: Willis Case Golf Course is genuinely a lovely place to golf. Consisting of 18 challenging holes, a wonderful view of the Rocky Mountains and the Willis Case Tavern Restaurant, this is the perfect spot for a day of golf. The course also features Katie’s Course Junior Course, a part of the First Tee of Denver program. The scenic views accompanied by wonderful food and beverages from the restaurant make up a great reward for a terrific round of golf – or as a treat after a frustrating game. Whether it is to check out the views, the tavern or to play golf at any level, Willis Case Golf Course deserves consideration the next time you head out for a day on the green.

Aqua Golf

Where: 501 W. Florida Ave, Denver

Hours: Sunday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Hours may vary depending on the season)

The Lowdown: Have you ever thought to yourself, “I want to hit some golf balls into a body of water?” Regardless of if you have or have not, Aqua Golf provides you with a water driving range that provides plenty of opportunities to do just that, plus a 36-hole mini-golf course and event spaces for your next business conference. It does not get more professional than Aqua Golf. This is a nice little spot if you are wanting to just have fun. If you have always wanted to live out your dreams of being Kramer from Seinfeld – this is the spot you are looking for.