3 Places To Escape the Heat Within an Hour(ish) of Denver

Why do people swim? It’s literally a fight to stay alive. As someone who was dragged to Water World as a kid, I can confidently say that going to the pool during the summer is like driving on Colorado Boulevard at 5 p.m. to relax. It’s always crowded and you spend most of the day sitting on a damp towel, in a wet swimming suit, Dorito dust sticking to your fingers, on the world’s most uncomfortable lounge chair.

This summer, let’s avoid third-degree sunburns with these three ideas to get you cooled down and inspired without breaking the bank.

Clyfford Still Museum

Where: 1250 Bannock St., Denver

When: Wednesday–Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Details: “You want me to go to a modern art museum instead of splashing around in a pool?!” Okay, hear me out — museums are quite nice. Also, did you just say “splashing around”? Weird. I used to despise museums when I was younger but ever since I turned 18 and realized how sad adult life is, I get it. Clyfford Still led the early abstract art movement, but even his contemporaries would consider him unique. Thankfully, the Clyfford Still Museum offers roughly 3,125 of Still’s masterpieces. You can spend hours in the stunning building that holds Still’s astonishing collection of work. Still is an icon not only in the world of abstract expressionism but rather the creative world itself. Tickets are affordable, and free for those under 17.

Colorado Music Hall of Fame

Where: 17900 Trading Post Rd, Morrison

When: Daily, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Details: Red Rocks is an absolute staple of Colorado’s culture. Whether it’s a concert, comedy show or movie showing, the iconic amphitheater does it best. Though many people know you can go to Red Rocks to practice yoga, check out the views or exercise, few people are aware of this music history gem. For starters, the Music Hall of Fame is free to everyone (though it is a non-profit, donations are always welcomed in order to keep the project alive). Colorado has a vast and intriguing music history and there is no better place to educate yourself on the talented artists our beautiful state has to offer.

Frisco Main Street

Where: 300 Main St. Frisco

When: Daily, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Details: One of the easiest and prettiest ways to avoid the heat this summer is by going to the mountains. Temperatures are at least 10 degrees cooler, there are many activities and if you’re into the whole “family” thing, there are plenty of things to do with the family. Rent out a paddle board on Lake Dillon, go for a scenic walk on the outskirts of the lake or check out any of the wonderful local stores. Plus, if you want to go to my favorite record store in Colorado, drive 10 minutes to Affordable Music and support this fantastic local business. Just make sure you check @i70things on Instagram before you make the drive up I-70.

Really, you can do a multitude of things to avoid the heat. Sure, you can go to a water park, but why spend hours in lines when you can instead support local businesses and explore Colorado’s many unique offerings.