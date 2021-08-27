Summer Getaways at Copper Mountain

It’s still not too late to plan a summer weekend getaway with Copper Mountain’s upcoming events and unique summer programs. Only an hour and a half away from Denver, a weekend getaway to Copper Mountain isn’t a long way off. Discover how you can enjoy the last days of summer at Copper Mountain with these events and activities to complete your Colorado bucket list.

Weekends are where it’s at on Copper Mountain with the variety of free activities offered. From yoga in the park to mountainside movies, you can’t go wrong with this summer lineup.

Free Things To Do at Copper Mountain

10 Barrel Backcountry Brew Pub

When: September 5, 2021

The Lowdown: Hike, bike or ride the Woodward Express up to the on-mountain, pop-up party location. Reward your efforts with a free drink, food, music and lawn games, or just kick back and take in the surrounding views.

Copper Live

When: August 28 and September 4, 2021

The Lowdown: The Copper Live concert series offers free live performances in Eagle’s Landing in Center Village. Keep an eye out for performance announcements and stop by to kick back, relax and enjoy the free concerts.

Mountainside Movie

When: September 5 and 25, 2021

The Lowdown: Sit mountainside and enjoy adventure and sports-themed movies on select summer evenings. Bring your own chair or blanket to Jack’s Lawn in Center Village and settle in for a free show. The movie lineup is available at CopperColorado.com.

Yoga in the Park

When: Saturdays and Sundays, through the last weekend in September

The Lowdown: Start your day off right with a FREE yoga class at Jack’s Lawn in the heart of Center Village. The class is from 9 to 10 a.m., with Sundays featuring a community brunch afterward at Toast & Co. Loaner yoga mats are available, or feel free to bring your own.

Summer Programs at Copper Mountain

Ales & Astronomy presented by 10 Barrel Brewing

When: September 3, 2021

The Lowdown: Enjoy an evening under the stars while learning about the night’s sky from a local astronomer and sipping on some beers. The ticket includes a beer tasting, Yeti tumbler, 10 Barrel Brewing cooler, star and planet locator and a cozy blanket for those cooler nights. The cost is $10 and guests can preregister online.

Mountain Mixology

When: September 4, 2021

The Lowdown: Head up the slopes for a mountain mixology experience. Learn how to mix and create delicious cocktails using freshly foraged ingredients, all with scenic views. Register online for $30 and receive a lift ticket and Yeti wine tumbler.

10 Barrel Beer Pairing Dinner

When: August 27 and September 24, 2021

The Lowdown: Wine and dine at Ten Mile Tavern for a specialized chef-prepared dining experience. Sip and savor a meal with a tasty beer in hand. Reservations for each dinner are required.

Summer Events at Copper Mountain

Smashfest Golf Tournament

When: August 28, 2021

The Lowdown: The 3rd annual Smashfest Golf Tournament will be held the last weekend in August. Your registration gets you nine holes of golf plus cart, lunch, beer from 10 Barrel Brewing, plus swag and prizes. Register online.

Union Peak Festival

When: September 10 – 12, 2021

The Lowdown: The inaugural Union Peak Festival will be a three-day festival to round out the summer. The event will feature live music, athletic activities, sport demos, unique food and drink, plus works of art. Live performances from Walk the Moon and Saint Motel will provide the entertainment and various sports demos will provide the recreation. Weekend lodging packages are available starting at $105 a night.

Summer Activity Day Pass

In addition to these events and programs, Copper Mountain also features a variety of activities that are fun for kids and adults who just want to be a kid again. One of the best ways to experience summer in Copper Mountain is with their Summer Activity Day Pass. The pass includes unlimited chairlift rides, unlimited bumper boat sessions, one ride on the Rocky Mountain Coaster, one ride on the Go Kart track, two runs on the Woodward WrekTangle, unlimited attempts on the climbing wall, two rides on the Quad Power Jump and two rides on the zip line.

Guests looking to make the most of their day can purchase an Activity Day Pass for $79. A family of four can save over 20 percent with the purchase of a Family Day Pass for just $249.

Where to Stay

Opening in March 2021, Element 29 Hotel is Copper’s only hotel and it’s the newest addition to Copper Mountain lodging. Appropriately named for the 29th element on the Periodic Table, Copper, the sleek hotel features 127 rooms and suites, an indoor gym, two outdoor hot tub pools, fresh coffee every morning, BAR 29, mountain views and more. Be sure to also take a moment to admire the artwork found throughout the hotel, all of which are from the owner’s personal art collection.

Stay and play with a 30 percent discount at Charter Sports, located at the lobby level, for all your mountain equipment rental needs. Mountainside accommodations are available for as low as $103 per night or reserve a night in the new Element 29 hotel for as low as $159. Plus, Copper Lodging guests save $10 on an individual activity day pass and $40 on a family day pass through Sept. 25!

With endless outdoor activities such as hiking and biking, your quintessential Colorado mountain getaway awaits you at Copper Mountain. For more information about summer events and programs at Copper Mountain visit them at coppercolorado.com.