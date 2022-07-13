Exclusive: ‘101 Places To Party Before You Die’ Premieres Tomorrow And Denver’s At The Top Of The List

Jon Gabrus and Adam Pally have the ultimate bromance. Both comedians and long-time friends, they have somehow found themselves with the dream job: “accidental travel hosts.” Premiering this Thursday at 8:30 PM MST on TruTV, 101 Places to Party Before You Die follows the duo as they travel across the U.S. finding the best places to drink, eat, and drink some more in each city — and Denver was their first stop.

With three days in the Mile High City, Gabrus and Pally experienced Denver’s go-to’s — from Recess Beer Garden to Little Man Ice Cream and even a day at A-Bay. 303 Magazine was given an exclusive first look at the series pilot and the pair’s — let’s call it spiritual — experience at the International Church of Cannabis.

Check it out HERE (note the age restriction).

101 Places to Party Before You Die premieres Thursday, July 14 at 8:30 PM MST on TruTV. The show stars comedians Jon Gabrus (“Game Over, Man!”) and Adam Pally (“Sonic 2”, “Happy Endings”) as they document their adventures across the U.S. To see where the duo is heading next, check out their website.