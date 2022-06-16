The Vanity Runway Show Launched Denver Into a Fashionable Summer Season

As Denver prepares for another eventful summer, Fashion West seized the opportunity to kick off the season with the Vanity Runway Show, an extensive showcase featuring numerous fashion designers, makeup artists and hairstylists.

A disco ball twirled overhead as a crowd of Denver fashionistas gathered for a night of head-turning looks at ReelWorks Denver for the Vanity Runway Show on June 12. The event served as a celebratory experience of every facet of dress; including fashion, makeup design and hairstyling. Creative spins on nostalgic styles took center stage as designers referenced various trends throughout past decades, with a heavy focus on the 90s and Y2K eras.

Fashion West elevated the runway show experience by including various fashion pop-up shops and libations for audience members to enjoy. Among vendors included the likes of MENEZ, MARGINAL and Brooks LTD.

The crowd bubbled over with energy as audience members took their seats and the runway music kicked on. Andreali opened the night with an upscale 80s-inspired runway segment. The jewelry designer drew an emphasis on luxurious looks and statement jewelry pieces. Models strutted in shoulder pads that were perfectly paired with layered necklaces and lustrous earrings.

Adobe Darko brightened the space with eye-catching neons and youthful printed pieces. As is the designer’s trademark, Adobe Darko reimagined company logos for a tongue-in-cheek play on branded clothing. Audience members cheered when one of the models wore a sticker-covered face, reminiscent of Olivia Rodrigo’s iconic album cover for her 2021 record SOUR.

Themes of black pride and empowerment fueled the following runway segment by award-winning makeup artist Tiaja Pierre. Emboldened by the intensely beautiful makeup design of Pierre, models struck powerful poses with fists in the air and confident glances toward the audience.

In contrast to current Y2K throwback trends, Idiot Cult embraced the flipside of early 2000’s trends by reviving grunge, punk and alternative fashion. The segment was complete with low-rise pants, graphic tees and camouflage prints. With daring hairstyles and dark makeup, the segment heightened the unashamedly beautiful chaos of the “hot mess” look.

Goddess Skin is known for its handmade kimonos and leather harnesses. The designer lent the brand’s ethereal vibe to the runway show as the Goddess Skin segment began. The runway saw elements of gilded glamour with shimmering fringe kimonos, corsetry and metallic leather straps adorning the models.

Mona Lucero’s designs epitomized vibrancy and femininity in summer fashion. Models graced the runway wearing printed halter dresses and silky scarves tied to their wrists, which flowed as they glided past audience members. Lucero’s segment was not without surprising standout looks, one of which included a jacket with gigot sleeves and a rendition of the Mona Lisa painted on the back.

The Tyne Hall runway segment was a clever take on current ready-to-wear trends, but the designer especially flirted with styles from the late 90s. Hall gave bubblegum pink mini skirts, chunky platforms and sheer frills their moment on the runway. Sparkling barrettes and black chokers also gave the audience a taste of 90s-inspired accessories.

Stephan Lauren captivated the audience with his classic yet inventive hairstyling techniques. While models sported model-off-duty outfits, each of their hairstyles was given a unique personality to match their outfits. Sleek ponytails, subtle curls and prominent hair accessories carried the segment overall.

Hailing from Cincinnati, Keva Davis introduced Denver to clothing pieces from her online boutique Q’Tique-ish and her empowerment tee brand YOWtees. She combined tulle fabrics with streetwear styles, achieving a balancing act between casual and dressy.

Eric Gomez’s larger-than-life hair design was a major player at the Vanity Runway Show. His segment was a vision, covering the color spectrum with corset-style dresses on models with elevated hairstyles. At the end of the segment, the models lined up horizontally to walk down the runway as a united front, striking elegant poses that matched the regality of their hairstyles.

Darkm0th Industry’s designs fused monochromatic styling with unpredictable forms. The designer compelled the audience to think about the future of fashion using genderless designs and industrial elements.

The finale of the show was expertly executed by hairstylist and Co-Founder Of Fashion West Magazine, Charlie Price, and fur and leather designer, Andreas Tsagas. With unwavering energy, models draped fur coats over glittering gold and stark white ensembles. Oversized sunglasses, platinum blonde wigs and blinged-out looks gave the segment a high-profile aesthetic, promising a monumental runway moment that ultimately delivered.

The Vanity Runway Show gave Denver the fuel it needed to ignite the summer fashion scene. Bringing style elements from previous decades back to life, the designers demonstrated that they have their finger on the pulse for current trends. However, it was their outstanding ingenuity throughout multidisciplinary areas of design that gave the Vanity Runway Show its spark.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco.