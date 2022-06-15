TOP TACO, The Denver Taco Championships, Returns Next Week

TOP TACO, The Denver Taco Championships!

Thursday, June 23, 6-10 p.m.

Downtown Westminster’s Center Park

Top Taco is back and better than ever! The 2022 festival has a beautiful new venue and will be a culinary extravaganza like no other, featuring 60 of Colorado’s best restaurants.

At Top Taco, festival-goers sample unlimited taco tastes and signature tequila cocktails, voting for their favorites to crown four categories of awards: Top Creative Taco, Top Traditional Taco, Top Vegetarian Taco and Top Cocktail.

With four stages of amazing music, creative tequila lounge areas, an entire tent dedicated to mezcal tasting and some of the best chefs and mixologists in the city, Top Taco has become the can’t-miss summer event in Denver – and always sells out!

Top Taco is hosted at Downtown Westminster’s Center Park, 8925 Fenton St, Westminster. Purchase tickets here.