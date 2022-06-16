What’s now a nationally known and favored fast-food chain, Chipotle began in 1993 right here in the Mile High — at 1644 E Evans Ave in Denver, to be specific. The original logo and coloring that remains at the Denver location today is now the face of the company’s new apparel line, Chipotle Goods.

“For nearly three decades, Chipotle has led a food revolution that’s changed the entire trajectory of the restaurant industry. Now for the first time, we’re offering items in our Chipotle Goods collection that pay homage to our first restaurant where it all began,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.

The fashion line features an anorak, rugby polo, socks, dad hat and slides reminiscent of ’90s fashion. To pay homage to the brand’s beginnings, the collection fits in the closets of trendy Gen-Zers, who love Chipotle and a good vintage outfit.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In addition to the stylish appeal of the 1993 collection, all profits will be donated to organizations prioritizing sustainable fashion and farming.

Chipotle Goods is defined by inclusive sizes and gender-neutral options. With neutral colors and a vintage aesthetic, both the clothing and accessory pieces are made for anyone and everyone.

All photos courtesy of Chipotle.