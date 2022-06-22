For 12 years, the Boulder Airport has been home to the annual 1940s Ball, celebrating all things aviation. After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 1940s Ball on June 18 took attendees back in time while embracing the fashion, food, planes and style of the 40s.

The 1940s Ball is a nonprofit based in Boulder that aims to establish community and connection while bridging the culture of the 1940s with the progress of current-day society. Ticket sales for the ball are donated to various organizations, including The Colorado 10th Mountain Division Foundation and the Rocky Mountain Honor Flight.

This year’s ball brought attendees of all ages to the Boulder Airport for a festival unlike any other. With the Planes of WWII Air Show flying overhead and the sun setting behind the flatirons in the distance, the event set the scene for guests to feel as if they were living in the 1940s. Attendees dressed to the part, wearing vintage dresses, suspenders and caps straight from the 40s, military ensembles and more.

“We are so honored to be able to celebrate with those whose love for this era and support of the 1940s Ball has helped us reach this 12-year mark,” said Khyentse George, creator and producer of the ball, prior to the event. “We have guests from around the world who come to this event that honors our veterans, educates and introduces guests to ‘The Greatest Generation,’ and inspires future generations.”

303 Magazine compiled our favorite looks from the event, including fabulous dresses, matching couple outfits and more.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All photography by Vikki Wong.