Tulle and Its Emergence as a Staple Material in the Denver Fashion Scene and Beyond

In both high fashion and for the everyday fashionista, tulle has become a staple. Made out of silk, cotton and even nylon, the net-like material is making a statement this season.

From the runway to popular television shows, tulle is a recurring trend that has been seen throughout fashion everywhere. Often, consumers even make their own garments from tulle.

Tulle is used in the fashion industry for different reasons, one of the biggest being texture and occasionally as a shock factor. Recently, tulle has been used by Denver-based designers and in retail locations.

During the most recent Denver Fashion Week in April, tulle served as a pop of color. We saw designers like Rachel Marie Hurst and Aversano Designs construct their garments using tulle in a variety of colors. These two designers showed outstanding creations that featured elaborate tulle silhouettes.

Aversano Designs showcased a collection during Denver Fashion Week using tulle to create a dramatic tone on the bottom of garments. Most garments were seen with a slimmer top and an elegant bottom of cascading tulle. Although, tulle was sometimes found throughout the entirety of the garment.

Designer Cora Aversano used electric colors in the garments by layering different tones of tulle. Alongside bright colors, the designs also featured some gold and brown tulle.

Rachel Marie Hurst used tulle in a different way. Some pieces had tulle in a less volumized and more simplistic aspect.

In the past, local designer, Alejandro Gaeta worked on projects creating beautiful tulle gowns and dresses. Gaeta has also recently designed several creations that included tulle, adding a unique look to fashion.

Gaeta uses tulle for the structure of his pieces. The tulle used in his garments gives the outfit volume, creating an abstract and breathtaking look.

Outside of these Denver Designers, tulle can be found in local brands like Joyfolie and EgoShy.

Thrifting, a popular fashion trend of giving life to old garments, often elevates tulle through the process of upcycling. An everyday consumer can find pieces of tulle while thrifting and use this to add volume or to make outfits pop. This is where creativity gives consumers the opportunity to make their own special garments.

Besides creating a look from scratch, there are also plenty of tulle dresses seen in local thrift shops like ARC and Goodwill.

There are many reasons that tulle may be making another appearance in the fashion industry today. Often, the media exposes us to fashion through TV, social media and more.

Bridgerton, a trending fictional Netflix show that many have been recently religiously streaming, has been adding tulle features in garments that are seen throughout this series.

Though tulle may seem like it is making its first appearance in the fashion world, this is a trend that emerged centuries ago.

We have seen tulle in fashion beginning as early as the Victorian era. This time period eventually influenced the presence of tulle in the fashion world. During this time, tulle was used in the undergarments of dresses to provide volume. It was also occasionally seen on the sleeves of garments. Throughout time, tulle evolved; we now find it in the outer parts of the garments and used not only for its volume but for its intriguing look.

As the fashion scene continues to evolve, tulle will be following along right behind it. More designers and TV shows will continue to follow these fashion trends, bringing tulle right along with it.

Continue to check out recent tulle trends in the Denver fashion scene specifically and the designers behind the creations.

Visit Rachel Marie Hurst in her storefront located at 4340 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale. Aversano’s website, Aversano Designs, is home to all of her latest creations and more about her amazing designs. Check out Alejandro Gaeta’s collection and newest projects on his website.