A Denver Sommelier Shares His Top Rosés and White Wines to Sip This Summer

There is nothing quite like sunbathing poolside with a refreshing glass of rosé or crisp white wine. As the weather begins to warm up and summer nears, 303 is here to give you all the deets on some best rosés and white wines to enjoy as you kick back, relax and enjoy the sizzling Denver sun. Join us as we sit down with sommelier and wine director of Bonanno Concepts, Lee Wilson, to get his hot takes on delectable rosés and wines that you can enjoy on your porch this summer.

For Those Not Looking to Spend a Fortune

Miraval

Price: $15 – $20

The Lowdown: Produced out of Southern France, Miraval’s rosé has consistently been a standout to Wilson. The best part is that you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy a glass of this top-notch rosé. Perfect for a hot summer day, Miraval is a bright, acidic and dry rosé that still gives off hints of floral notes with every sip. The bottle itself even stands out among the rest. Its plump and round body showcases the dusty pink rosé which then leads up to an elegant gold-colored sealed cork.

“There’s beauty in simplicity and this is one of those bottles,” said Wilson. “There’s more than enough going on to keep me interested but I don’t have to overthink it.”

Miraval is available at most liquor stores in the Denver area. You can also stop into French 75 for a glass paired with the perfect meal.

For Those Looking to Splurge

2020 Clos Cibonne Tibouren

Price: $100 – $120

The Lowdown: Although this rosé is on the pricier side, it is well worth every penny. Made in Clos Cibonne in Southeastern France, the Mediterranean sea gives the vineyards of Clos Cibonne a characteristic cool breeze that keeps the grapes thriving during the summer months. With the leading role of the Tibouren grape, this one-of-a-kind rosé is well known for its texture, substance and its ability to age beautifully.

Wilson said, “It’s so good, I swear it tastes like cantaloupe.”

This true Provence, classic rosé might be a little more difficult to find than others, so getting your hands on a bottle makes this rosé that much more special. Pull up your chair, get the cheese and crackers out and enjoy Denver’s summer breeze. This is a great rosé to get your summer splurge on.

2011 Leon Beyer Comtes D’eguisheim

Price: $220

The Lowdown: Don’t let the smell of this white wine fool you. While Wilson jokingly describes the smell of this wine as that of “straight gasoline,” he illustrates the taste as being nothing short of the finer things in life.

“It tastes like apricots and white peaches and kumquats and gooseberries,” Wilson said. “I adore the world out of it.”

As you sip and savor this wine, its complex flavors and bone-dry texture will entice your taste buds every step of the way.

“If we’re really going to get the thirst quenched and sit around and talk about it for two hours, this is one of those bottles,” he added.

As to not overpower this fine white wine, Wilson recommends pairing a glass with a really fresh fish along with citric flavors and a hint of chive oil or something to give it that earthy bite. If you really want to treat yourself this summer, head over to Mizuna for a full wining and dining experience accompanied by a nice bottle of 2011 Leon Beyer Comtes D’eguisheim.

For Those Looking For a Fruity Punch

2020 Joseph Swick Cinq à Six Malbec Rosé

Price: $20 – $30

The Lowdown: Rosé and malbec might seem like an unassuming match. However, in Joseph Swick’s Cinq a Six Malbec Rosé, the flavors come together to form a delicious combination that sings to the fruits of summer.

“It is so, so delicious. It’s just liquid strawberries and raspberries and it’s wonderful,” Wilson said.

Produced in the Washington-Oregon region, not only is this rosé sweet but it’s varied as well. Whether you start your meal with the indulgent acidity of this fruity rosé or pair it with a rich cherry pie for dessert, Joseph Swick’s Cinq à Six Malbec Rosé will leave your tastebuds elated.

With pink and reddish colors as bold as its flavor, this rosé is the perfect pair for lounging on your porch under the hot Denver sun or enjoying the company of friends and family at a backyard barbecue.

For Those Who Enjoy a Nice Dry Glass

2020 Anima Negra Quíbia Falanis

Price: $20

The Lowdown: Coming off of the coast of Mallorca, Spain, this bottle packs a punch with a mix of somewhere around 20 different grapes. Wilson describes this wine as being fun, interesting and available. At 11.5% alcohol, the Anima Negra Quíbia Falanis is dry with gusto. Pairing a glass of this white with a light and refreshing fish or shellfish is nothing short of sublime.

When thinking of how to pair a wine or rosé, Wilson says, “I think of the wine and I think of where it comes from and I try to think of what they’re eating. They’re probably eating some octopus. They’re probably having some white flake fish that’s grilled on the side of the boat because they just caught it. They’re probably having clams and oysters, you name it.”

For a bright and refreshing seafood feast, this wine is it.

For Those Who Want Something a Little Out of The Ordinary

2019 Johanneshof Reinisch Rotgipfler

Price: $50 – $55

The Lowdown: If you’re looking to step into something bizarre, Johanneshof Reinisch Rotgipfler Thermenregion is a great place to start. Coming from the Thermenregion region of Austria, almost near Hungary, the Rotgipfler grape is not only unusual but rare. One notable characteristic that makes the Rotgipfler grape stand out is that it is grown in volcanic soil which gives it that oomph of funkiness. Austrian wines are known for their powerful acidity and this unusual wine is no exception.

“It has flavors of hard-core lemon and green tea,” Wilson said. “I don’t think I’ll find a finer example of Rotgipfler.”

For something so unique and distinctive, Wilson recommends pairing this Rotgipfler with a trout that’s rubbed down with the essence of powerful herbs and cooked in a flavorful cast iron skillet with heaps of butter and lemon. I mean, something so out of the ordinary deserves daring, bold flavors, right? If you’re looking to get out of your comfort zone this summer, you can head over to Mizuna in Capitol Hill to snag a bottle of this extraordinary wine for only $50.

Wilson’s All-Time Favorite Porch Pounder

2020 Patrick Piuze “Terroir de Chichée” Chablis

Price: $40

The Lowdown: “There’s never a wrong time for Chablis,” Wilson said.

Produced on the south-facing slope in the commune of Chichée on the south side of Fleys, France, this wine is everything Wilson could ask for in a great wine. Comfortable, nostalgic and unbeatable are some words he uses to describe its prestige. It’s a little smokey with flavors of lemon zest, lime zest and underripe pears.

“If good was a flavor it would be Chablis,” Wilson said.

The grapes used to create this one-of-a-kind white are grown in soil composed of half clay, half limestone. The sun radiates down on the south and west-facing vineyard allowing the harvest to age gracefully.

While this wine was on the tasting menu at Mizuna, the “Terroir de Chichée” Chablis is not yet on the menu. If you want to try a bottle of this fine wine, you might have to do some digging. However, you can order a bottle online for just $39.99.

All wines and rosé’s can be found at Mizuna (225 E 7th Ave, Denver), except for Miraval which can be found at French 75 (717 17th St Ste B, Denver).