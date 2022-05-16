25 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some vibrant events lined up this week. Start it off with some literature at the Fiction Beer Book Club and end it with a head-banger at the Heavy Metal Flea. Whatever the week has planned for you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 16

Fiction Beer Book Club

When: May 16, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get literary with the Fiction Beer Book Club. You can discuss this month’s novel, Washington Black by Esi Edugyan while sipping a Fiction brew in the taproom.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: May 16 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of May, you can order a Cityscapes Mexican lager with a Paloma shot and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to CHOW.

Tuesday, May 17

Ciders & Sides

When: May 17, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $30 – $34, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into sweet flakey crusts during Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders teams up with Bubby Goober’s Baked Goods for a pairing of four handmade hand pies with a flight of four ciders for a delightful afternoon.

Mindful Looking at DAM

When: May 17, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, purchase here

The Lowdown: Take a pause during your day for Mindful Looking at Denver Art Museum (DAM). You can take a deeper look at a single piece of art within the museum, ask questions, discuss the piece and more for a relaxed experience.

Lotería Night

When: May 17, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Loteria Night. The event features a night to play Loteria, a Mexican game of chance. You can get a Loteria card with the purchase of one full beer and play to win more beers — in crowler form.

Wednesday, May 18

Women In Power

When: May 18, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $32, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Empower and support local women in business while connecting with others during Women In Power. The event explores local resources with speakers, a focus on philanthropy and more.

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: May 18, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem presents an Uncorked! Comedy Show. The event features an evening of wine and laughs with sets from local comedians. You can sip on Infinite Monkey wine while getting your giggle on all night long.

Casting Forward: A One-Night-Only Video Premiere Event

When: May 18, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience a look at the process of how women are improving and evolving the sport of fly fishing with Casting Forward: A One-Night-Only Video Premiere Event. The premiere features a screening of the film, a Q&A and a chance to win door prizes.

Thursday, May 19

Wartime and Conflict Diplomacy with Ambassador Harry Thomas

When: May 19, 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Rally Hotel, 1600 20th St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $45, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover partners with World Denver to present a Wartime and Conflict Diplomacy with Ambassador Harry Thomas event. You can listen to a discussion about diplomacy, maintaining peace, foreign relations and more.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: May 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a hilarious comedy show hosted at a secret location within the Cheesman Park neighborhood — with a secret comedian and no two-drink minimums. You will find out the location via email on the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Music in the Clouds

When: May 19, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in a spring evening to jam out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist, Andrew Cooney on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

AF Local Makers Spring Market

When: May 19 – 20

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for an AF Local Makers Spring Market. The outdoor market offers a variety of local Coloradan and national vendors as well as food and drink specials to fuel your shopping ventures.

Friday, May 20

MCA MAX Mix Runway Show

When: May 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Asterisk, 1075 Park Ave. W., Denver

Cost: $250 – $10000, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver teams up with MAX Clothing Stores to host an MCA MAX Mix Runway Show. You can experience looks from designer Amy Smilovic and raise funds for Teen Programs.

Cuffin’ May

When: May 20, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Club Vinyl, 1082 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shake your stuff at Cuffin’ May. You can party all night to live music bangin’ beats from DJ Big Styles, DJ Chonz and KDJ Above and get your body poppin’ to all-era jams during the R&B style event.

N3ptune w/ Rusty Steve and Special Guests VYNYL and BLUSH

When: May 20, 9 p.m.

Where: Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver

Cost: $15.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Channel 93.3 and Do303 present a live performance from N3ptune with Rusty Steve and special guests VYNYL and BLUSH. You can jam out all night long to music from some serious local talents at Globe Hall.

Royal ROLL: Prince vs. Queen

When: May 20, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: REELWORKS Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your roller skates for a Royal ROLL: Prince vs. Queen. You can skate all night long with beats from DJ Soup jamming over the speakers. You can also participate in karaoke, dancing and more for a thrilling night of legendary music.

Denver Silent Film Festival

When: May 20 – 22

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Silent Film Festival is back. This year the festival celebrates the theme “We Need to Laugh” with 11 different short and feature-length comedic silent films.

Saturday, May 21

Lumonics Immersed

When: May 21, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: $25, register here

The Lowdown: Experience a multi-sensory adventure with Lumonics Immersed. The event aims to refresh your mind, body and spirit. Before and after the exploration you can take a look at more than 75 light artworks in the front gallery rooms, art studio and performance space.

Relationsh*t

When: May 21, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear some terribly-hilarious stories about dates during Relationsh*t. You can listen to Chaos Bloom players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add some improv to make for a hysterical night.

Beauty and the Waste: Fashioning Idols and the Ethics of Recycling in Korean Pop Music Videos

When: May 21, 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Beauty and the Waste: Fashioning Idols and the Ethics of Recycling in Korean Pop Music Videos. The lecture touches on K-Pop’s influence on the fashion industry, the waste it creates and the practices of overconsumption it takes on.

Sloan’s Lake Spring BAZAAR

When: May 21 – 22

Where: 16th & Raleigh (One Block from Sloan’s Lake), 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free – $60, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver BAZAAR is back for a Sloan’s Lake Spring BAZAAR. You can shop from over 80 Colorado vendors, dig into food from food trucks, imbibe in spring-themed cocktails and more throughout the two-day marketplace.

Drink Beer – Help Ukraine!

When: May 21, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery hosts Drink Beer – Help Ukraine! You can help raise funds for ongoing aid in Ukraine while imbibing in cold beer, purchasing Ukrainian-created goods and more.

10th Annual Park Hill Yard Sale

When: May 21, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Park Hill Treasures, 6035 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Shop from the whole Park Hill neighborhood during the 10th Annual Park Hill Yard Sale. You can find clothing, home goods, unique finds and more during the massive sale.

Sunday, May 22

Lucha Libre and Laughs

When: May 22, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Number Thirty Eight hosts Lucha Libre and Laughs. The event features a night of Lucha Libre wrestling and stand-up comedy with some hilarious local comedians. You can let out a laugh throughout the evening and experience some crazy wrestling.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: May 22, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Heavy Metal Flea returns to Denver. You can shop from more than 10 hardcore vendors, listen to some bangin’ heavy metal and more. You can also grab a brew from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop.

Mark Your Calendar

May’s Local 303 Meetup

When: May 23, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

60 Minutes in Space

When: May 25, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

If Artists Ruled The World

When: May 27, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

Indie 102.3’s ‘Serve It’ Pride Party at Meow Wolf Denver

When: June 1, 7 p.m.

Where: Convergence Center, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: $16, tickets available here