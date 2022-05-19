Just Announced – Music to Return to the Denver Botanic Gardens This Summer

After a two-year hiatus, Denver’s Botanic Gardens is returning for their annual Summer Concert Series for full-capacity shows. Local music lovers will be able to spread out on the lawn and relax to their favorite artists in an eight-concert run on York Street — a tradition that is decades-long. The concerts will occur rain or shine at the UMB Bank Amphitheater at Denver Botanic Gardens, one of the nation’s top botanic gardens, featuring national award-winning musicians. While some shows are already sold out, tickets are still available for purchase.

In a statement, Denver Botanic Gardens revealed that its summer concerts, “offer an unrivaled ambiance of thousands of blooming plants and the crystal clear music of some of the world’s most sought­-after artists.”

Evening’s al Fresco will also be held this summer in conjunction with the Summer Concert Series to kick off and end the summer. Locals can expect the same botanical scenery with a twist on the usual garden experience on Mondays and Wednesdays in June and August from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. with local musicians and small ensembles performing throughout the Garden’s York Street location. This is a more socially distanced experience. The artist line-up is anticipated sometime in May.

2022 Summer Concert Series at Denver Botanic Gardens

June 12 – DeVotchKa (sold out)

June 29 – Keb’ Mo’ Band (sold out)

July 7 – Mary Chapin Carpenter with John Craigie

July 13 – Monsieur Periné

July 19 – Corinne Bailey Rae with MALIA (sold out)

July 24 – Judy Collins with Chatham County Line

July 26 – Chris Botti

July 27 – The Mavericks (sold out)

Tickets are on sale now at Concerts.BotanicGardens.org.