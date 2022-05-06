6 Things to Do in and Around Denver This Month – Fashion Edition

There are plenty of fashion events occurring in May around Denver, and whether you want to attend a show or model for one, there is something for everyone. Denver is filled with unique local talent, and we are here to help introduce some events to put on your radar.

Saturday, May 7

The Lowdown: Nue Magazine is hosting a fashion show at the end of this week, and seven local designers are ready to show their best festival fashion. Featuring collections from Art With Heart, BAB’$ Inc., Fawn Fabrications, InspireD’Signs, Katdog Couture, Shanti Sutra and Valerian Projects, this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15

The Lowdown: Established stylists Charlie Price, Quana Madison, Davry Ratcliffe, Matilda Marginal and Lauren Walker will upcycle 8-10 looks at Void Studios. This upcycling challenge is a chance for each designer to showcase their talents in beauty and fashion, surely making for a memorable show.

Saturday, May 21

The Lowdown: Don’t miss this fashion show at the end of May that will showcase exquisite designs by African designers. This event only comes around once a year, promising a unique experience and one that will not be forgotten.

Thursday, May 26

The Lowdown: Are you planning a wedding? If so, this event is perfect for you! This show will feature original designs from talented designer Anaabel Jacobs. Featuring professional makeup artist Karen Pelaez, this event will feature exquisite bridal looks for the Denver fashion community.

Sunday, May 29

The Lowdown: Summer is just around the corner and if you have an eye for fashion, you can’t miss this event. Event organizer Janel Rosales works as an independent seamstress to create beautiful swimwear, dresses and more that will be showcased on the runway.

Saturday, June 4

The Lowdown: Are you ready to show off your best runway look? At this model casting, runway experience is not required, and it is a chance to be a part of this exciting runway show and the Color of Fashion community. Those interested are required to wear all-black form-fitting attire.