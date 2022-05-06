For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

[email protected]

303.888.5455

6 Things to Do in and Around Denver This Month – Fashion Edition

Fashion
Home
5 min read

There are plenty of fashion events occurring in May around Denver, and whether you want to attend a show or model for one, there is something for everyone. Denver is filled with unique local talent, and we are here to help introduce some events to put on your radar.

Saturday, May 7

FESTIVAL WEAR Fashion Show

Photo Courtesy of Nue Magazine

When: May 7

Where: Void Studios, 1790 South Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Varying Prices

The Lowdown: Nue Magazine is hosting a fashion show at the end of this week, and seven local designers are ready to show their best festival fashion. Featuring collections from Art With Heart, BAB’$ Inc., Fawn Fabrications, InspireD’Signs, Katdog Couture, Shanti Sutra and Valerian Projects, this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15

Fashion Upcycling Challenge and Show 

 

Photo from a previous show (Cowboys & Angels)
Designer: Andreas Tsagas
Photo by Emily Snell

When: May 14-15

Where: Void Studios, 1790 South Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Established stylists Charlie Price, Quana Madison, Davry Ratcliffe, Matilda Marginal and Lauren Walker will upcycle 8-10 looks at Void Studios. This upcycling challenge is a chance for each designer to showcase their talents in beauty and fashion, surely making for a memorable show.

 

Saturday, May 21

The African Fashion Show Denver 

Photo Courtesy of African Fashion Show Denver

When: May 21

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Denver Tech Center, 7675 East Union Ave., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Don’t miss this fashion show at the end of May that will showcase exquisite designs by African designers. This event only comes around once a year, promising a unique experience and one that will not be forgotten.

 

Thursday, May 26

Bridals Fashion Show 2022

bridal show fashion event

Photo Courtesy of Bridals Fashion Show 2022

When: May 26

Where: 7782 Washington St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Are you planning a wedding? If so, this event is perfect for you! This show will feature original designs from talented designer Anaabel Jacobs. Featuring professional makeup artist Karen Pelaez, this event will feature exquisite bridal looks for the Denver fashion community.

 

Summer Time Fashion Show 

Sunday, May 29

summer time fashion event

Photo Courtesy of Summer Time Fashion Show

When: May 29

Where: 1295 South Reed St., Lakewood

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Summer is just around the corner and if you have an eye for fashion, you can’t miss this event. Event organizer Janel Rosales works as an independent seamstress to create beautiful swimwear, dresses and more that will be showcased on the runway.

Saturday, June 4

Color of Fashion FW22 Runway Show Model Casting 

model casting fashion event

Photo Courtesy of Color of Fashion

When: June 4

Where: Temple Denver – Private Event Space, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Are you ready to show off your best runway look? At this model casting, runway experience is not required, and it is a chance to be a part of this exciting runway show and the Color of Fashion community. Those interested are required to wear all-black form-fitting attire.