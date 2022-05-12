Chicken Fight Fest Takes Over Elitch Gardens

Chicken comes in many forms and all delicious, crave-worthy options are worth celebration. Chicken Fight Fest, an event put on by DiningOut, is the biggest recognition of this meat in the Mile High City. On May 26, mouthwatering smells will be wafting from everyone’s favorite amusement park. This party is not one to pass up.

The idea for this festival came about when fried chicken was growing in fame. People everywhere searched up and down for the best chicken dish in the area – its own undeclared competition. In 2017, DiningOut made this championship a reality. After a two-year hiatus during COVID-19 times, Chicken Fight Fest is back and bigger than ever. Chicken-lovers will all unite on the grounds of Elitch Gardens, giving this adult-only event a hint of childhood nostalgia. Whether it’s fried chicken, chicken tacos or chicken wings that satisfy your craving, every type will be sampled at this party. To wash it all down, dozens of various spirit businesses are partnering up with bartenders to bring the people of Denver thirst-quenching craft cocktails, along with bottomless icy beer and refreshments. These libations will also have their own competition to sort out whose creation really is the best.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Along with the unending list of rides up and running at Elitch Gardens, five different stages of live music will be present for all your entertainment needs. Buckstein, Neon Moon, DJ Blake and Bowregard will fill the park with country, bluegrass and classic blues jams. Patrons can easily vote for their favorite chicken dishes and cocktails with a QR code, making the competition simple and doable for all. There will be no boring moment at Chicken Fight Fest this year.

If you need yet another reason to purchase a ticket, event proceeds benefit the Colorado Restaurant Foundation — a non-profit organization that is passionate about training the hospitality leaders of tomorrow. General Admission tickets are on sale now for $109 for 6:30 p.m. entry and include unlimited chicken samplings, spirit samples and cocktails, live music and unlimited rides. If you want to be the first in the park, First Tasting tickets are available for $139 for 5:30 p.m. entry. There are only a couple hundred tickets left, so run to chickenfightfest.com to secure your admission.

Here is a complete list of restaurants participating in Chicken Fight Fest.

10 Barrel Brewing Co.

Angry Chicken

Atomic Chicken

Bacon Social House

Băo Brewhouse

Birdcall

Blue Moon Brewery RiNo Campus Lounge

Carrera’s Tacos

CD’s Wings

Chicken Rebel

Cleaver & Co. at Junction Food Hall

Elway’s Downtown

Etc. Eatery

Family Meal Co.

Flying Pig Burger Co

FNG Highlands

GQue Championship BBQ

H3SH3R BBQ CO.

Henny’s Hot Chicken

Kickin Chicken

Lake House Kitchen + Tavern

Lou’s Food Bar

Lunchboxx

Outlaw Wings

Piper Inn

Prefare Meals

fieldTRIP

Rooted Craft Kitchen

Roxy on Broadway

Seasoned Swine BBQ

Soy Pinoy/Lea Janes Hot

Spanky’s Roadhouse

Split Lip, an Eat Place

Stoneys

Tap & Burger Concepts

The Brutal Poodle

The Original

The Post Chicken & Beer

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar

West End Tap House

Williams and Graham

Chicken Fight Fest takes place on May 26 at Elitch Gardens. This event is 21+ only. Visit its website to purchase tickets.