This Week in Concerts – Conan Gray, Wiz Khalifa, Cavetown and More

This week in concerts, Conan Gray cozies up at Mission Ballroom. Red Rocks Amphitheatre hosts a three-night celebration of 420 with Ice Cube, Wiz Khalifa, Method Man, Redman, Cypress Hill and more beginning Monday night. While at the Fillmore Auditorium, alternate-indie singer, Cavetown, who made his start on Youtube makes his mark. Don’t forget, April is National Jazz Appreciation Month so check out Nocturne, Dazzle or The Roxy for a true and unforgettable jazz performance. As always, stay up to date for all you local music inquiries with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
4/19 – Electronic Tuesdays: Lond Drum, Fullmetal, Fathomless
4/20 – Technasia, Prince.L, Rcky Chvs
4/20 – W.C.W. – Megan Hamilton, Leni and more
4/21 – Betr, Hlvz, The Invade and more
4/22 – Blazz, Exosphere, Sabin The Junglist and more
4/24 – Aimerie
The Bluebird Theater
4/19 – Allan Rayman, Janae Burris
4/20 – Weston Estate
4/21 – Nardo Wick, Slimelife Shawty, Rob49
4/23 – Joey Dosik, DJ Parrisian
4/24 – Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Sammy Brue
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
4/19 – Pepper, Method Man, Redman and more
4/20 – Chris Webby, Ekoh, Jaehross and more
4/21 – Shift, Axel Thesleff, Josh Teed and more
4/22 – Extra Gold, The Lonesome Days, Yepok and more
4/23 – The Greyboy Allstars
Dazzle
4/20 – Koki Renwick Senior Recital
4/21 – Denver Philharmonic Orchestra
4/22 – John Primer, The Delta Sonics, Ken Saydak
4/23 – Sarah Mount and The Rushmores
4/24 – Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts
The Fillmore Auditorium
4/19 – Cavetown
Globe Hall
4/19 – Jon Spencer & The HITmakers, Quasi
4/20 – Mattiel, Silver and Smoke
4/21 – Joshua Ray Walker, Derek Dames Ohl
4/22 – Ian Noe
4/23 – Bad Luck, Dollar Signs, Taking Meds
4/24 – Danno Simpson, Joe Teichman
Goosetown Tavern
4/19 – Open mic
4/21 – Thursday Groove
4/22 – Garbers, Pedro Meyer, Kyle Warner
4/23 – Shanghai Metro Temple, Mark May
The Gothic Theatre
4/19 – Typhoon, Carm
4/20 – Jacob Collier (6 p.m.)
4/20 – Jacob Collier (10 p.m.)
4/21 – Subtronics, G-Space, Tiedye Ky
4/23 – Fuzz, Cleaner
4/24 – The Dip, Kiltro
Grizzly Rose
Herb’s Hideout
4/18 – Vlad Gershevich
4/19 – Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Daryl Gott and more
4/20 – Diana Castro
4/21 – Dave Randon Trio
4/22 – Mile Hi Groove Band
4/23 – Mile High Groove Band
4/24 – Wonder Bread
Herman’s Hideaway
4/18 – Power 109 Radio Presents: Who Got Hits II
4/21 – Denver Minifest: Dan Laino, Ridence, Graymattr and more
4/22 – Barstool Messiah, Seeds of Descent, Whiskey Starship
4/23 – Spring Band Showcase
4/23 – Minka, Slidewok
Hi-Dive
4/20 – Wu-Tang Wednesday: WHYGIP, DJ A-L, KDJ
4/21 – Possessed By Paul James, Wolf Van Elfmand
4/22 – Ritmo Cascabel, Don Chicharron, DJ Novak
4/23 – Jesse Daniel, Summer Dean
HQ
4/19 – Bewitcher, Nite, Nightwraith
4/19 – Dark Tuesdays
4/21 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club
4/22 – Indie Dance Party featuring Boyhollow
4/23 – Together Pangea, Tropa Magica, Sad Park
4/24 – Frank and Deans, French Cuffs
Larimer Lounge
4/21 – Vindata, Parkbreezy
4/22 – Easy Life
4/23 – Üfer, Just a Feeling, MINKA
4/23 – Decker Rush, GS5, Onerus and more
4/24 – Betcha, Landon Conrath, Compass & Cavern
Lost Lake
4/21 – Moon Tooth, Abrams
4/22 – Giant Walking Robots, 3420, DJ Spirit Bear
4/23 – Elway, All Waffle Trick, Broken Record and more
4/24 – Great Lumbering Beast, Sonic Alchemy, 3 Hole Punch and more
Marquis Theater
4/18 – Bad Cop/Bad Cop
4/20 – Local H
4/22 – Fangirl Fantasy: One Direction vs. 5 Seconds of Summer
4/23 – Ho99o9
Meow Wolf
4/22 – Justin Jay, AK Sports, DJ Fake Alert
4/23 – Jody Wisternoff
Mission Ballroom
4/18 – Sleep, Superwolves
4/19 – Idles, Automatic
4/20 – Conan Gray, Special Guest Bülow
4/21 – LP, Nick Leng
4/23 – G Jones, Mr. Carmack, Shades and more
4/25 – The Flaming Lips, Particle Kid
Nocturne
4/20 – Jack Dunlevie Trio
4/21 – Taylor Clay Quartet
4/22 – Jeff Jenkins Quintet
4/23 – Moderno Latino Jazz Quintet
4/24 – Tim Wendel Trio
Number Thirty Eight
4/20 – Rocky Mountain Showdown: Kent Washington III, Lpeez, Jaystvsh and more
4/21 – Mattie
4/22 – Dro 420 Friday: Mama Said String Band, Ray Reed, D’Yonn James and more
4/23 – Samuel Harness
4/24 – Lady Romeo, Jackie Zubrzycki, Emery Adeline
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
4/20 – Andy Thorn & Burning Grass
4/21 – Pickin’ On the Dead, Tyler Grant, Michael Kirkpatrick and more
4/22 – Midnight Snack, Casey Russell, Isaac Teel and more
4/23 – Hype 90’s & 2000’s Dance Party
The Ogden Theater
4/20 – Parquet Courts, Tim Kinsella, Jenny Pulse
4/21 – Mura Masa
4/22 – Waxahatchee, Madi Diaz
4/23 – Johnnyswim, Katelyn Tarver
4/24 – Pup, Sheer Mag, Pink Shift
The Oriental Theater
4/19 – 10 Years, Black Map, VRSTY
4/20 – Archspire, Entheos, Inferi and more
4/22 – Amorphis, Uada, Sylvaine and more
Paramount Theatre
4/19 – Lindsey Buckingham
4/23 – Marisela
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
4/18 – Wiz Khalifa, Trippie Redd, Curren$y and more
4/19 – 420 On The Rocks: Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, E-40 and more
4/20 – 420 On The Rocks: Pepper, Method Man, Redman and more
4/21 – Subtronics, Rusko, Yheti and more
4/22 – Galantis, 3Lau, Mat Zo and more
4/23 – Lotus, Cut Copy, STRFKR
4/24 – Dom Dolla, Walker & Royce, Moon Boots and more
Roxy Broadway
4/20 – Phil Lotterhos Trio
4/20 – Live Jazz Jam
4/21 – Fat Brandon
4/21 – Ghosts of Joseph Buck, Afterbloom
4/22 – Faceless Ones
4/22 – Nolen Ramminger
4/23 – TLoop
4/24 – Travel Kit
4/24 – CU Boulder Senior Recital: Genevieve Glimp, Katie Yeager, Finn O’Sullivan
Roxy Theater
4/19 – Desolated, These Streets, Fox Lake
4/23 – Rehab, Skulkid
Summit Music Hall
4/20 – Joy Oladokun
4/23 – The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night
The Soiled Dove
4/19 – Alan Doyle
4/20 – Alan Doyle
4/22 – Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, Gypsies Doves & Dreams
4/23 – Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, Gypsies Doves & Dreams
Temple Night Club
4/22 – Forte Nights: Xeela, Skvlly, DJ Roach
4/22 – Red Rocks After Party: Galantis
The Venue
4/20 – 420 Showcase: Denver Evolve, Bobby Tek, E45 and more
4/22 – Still The Same, The Joy Jackson Band
4/23 – Sponge
Your Mom’s House
4/18 – Momma’s Open House: Dabylon, Silkwork, Christopher Craig and more
4/20 – Cheba Hut Takeover: Nömadik
4/20 – 4:20 Special: Blue Future, MLadic, Kwizard and more
4/21 – Grind Mode Cypher and Underground Hip Hop Showcase: Thr3at, Universal Language, Ian Taylor and more
4/22 – Neon Steve, Deekline, Deezy Le Phunk and more
4/23 – The Far Side, Imani, Fatlip and more
4/24 – April Benefit Concert: Addison Wakeford, Cedars Beck, Dan Codiga