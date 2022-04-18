This Week in Concerts – Conan Gray, Wiz Khalifa, Cavetown and More

This week in concerts, Conan Gray cozies up at Mission Ballroom. Red Rocks Amphitheatre hosts a three-night celebration of 420 with Ice Cube, Wiz Khalifa, Method Man, Redman, Cypress Hill and more beginning Monday night. While at the Fillmore Auditorium, alternate-indie singer, Cavetown, who made his start on Youtube makes his mark. Don’t forget, April is National Jazz Appreciation Month so check out Nocturne, Dazzle or The Roxy for a true and unforgettable jazz performance. As always, stay up to date for all you local music inquiries with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

4/19 – Electronic Tuesdays: Lond Drum, Fullmetal, Fathomless

4/20 – Technasia, Prince.L, Rcky Chvs

4/20 – W.C.W. – Megan Hamilton, Leni and more

4/21 – Betr, Hlvz, The Invade and more

4/22 – Blazz, Exosphere, Sabin The Junglist and more

4/24 – Aimerie

The Bluebird Theater

4/19 – Allan Rayman, Janae Burris

4/20 – Weston Estate

4/21 – Nardo Wick, Slimelife Shawty, Rob49

4/23 – Joey Dosik, DJ Parrisian

4/24 – Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Sammy Brue

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/19 – Pepper, Method Man, Redman and more

4/20 – Chris Webby, Ekoh, Jaehross and more

4/21 – Shift, Axel Thesleff, Josh Teed and more

4/22 – Extra Gold, The Lonesome Days, Yepok and more

4/23 – The Greyboy Allstars

Dazzle

4/20 – Koki Renwick Senior Recital

4/21 – Denver Philharmonic Orchestra

4/22 – John Primer, The Delta Sonics, Ken Saydak

4/23 – Sarah Mount and The Rushmores

4/24 – Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts

The Fillmore Auditorium

4/19 – Cavetown

Globe Hall

4/19 – Jon Spencer & The HITmakers, Quasi

4/20 – Mattiel, Silver and Smoke

4/21 – Joshua Ray Walker, Derek Dames Ohl

4/22 – Ian Noe

4/23 – Bad Luck, Dollar Signs, Taking Meds

4/24 – Danno Simpson, Joe Teichman

Goosetown Tavern

4/19 – Open mic

4/21 – Thursday Groove

4/22 – Garbers, Pedro Meyer, Kyle Warner

4/23 – Shanghai Metro Temple, Mark May

The Gothic Theatre

4/19 – Typhoon, Carm

4/20 – Jacob Collier (6 p.m.)

4/20 – Jacob Collier (10 p.m.)

4/21 – Subtronics, G-Space, Tiedye Ky

4/23 – Fuzz, Cleaner

4/24 – The Dip, Kiltro

Grizzly Rose

4/20 – Billy Brown

4/21 – Billy Brown

4/22 – Billy Brown

4/24 – Billy Brown

Herb’s Hideout

4/18 – Vlad Gershevich

4/19 – Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Daryl Gott and more

4/20 – Diana Castro

4/21 – Dave Randon Trio

4/22 – Mile Hi Groove Band

4/23 – Mile High Groove Band

4/24 – Wonder Bread

Herman’s Hideaway

4/18 – Power 109 Radio Presents: Who Got Hits II

4/21 – Denver Minifest: Dan Laino, Ridence, Graymattr and more

4/22 – Barstool Messiah, Seeds of Descent, Whiskey Starship

4/23 – Spring Band Showcase

4/23 – Minka, Slidewok

Hi-Dive

4/20 – Wu-Tang Wednesday: WHYGIP, DJ A-L, KDJ

4/21 – Possessed By Paul James, Wolf Van Elfmand

4/22 – Ritmo Cascabel, Don Chicharron, DJ Novak

4/23 – Jesse Daniel, Summer Dean

HQ

4/19 – Bewitcher, Nite, Nightwraith

4/19 – Dark Tuesdays

4/21 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club

4/22 – Indie Dance Party featuring Boyhollow

4/23 – Together Pangea, Tropa Magica, Sad Park

4/24 – Frank and Deans, French Cuffs

Larimer Lounge

4/21 – Vindata, Parkbreezy

4/22 – Easy Life

4/23 – Üfer, Just a Feeling, MINKA

4/23 – Decker Rush, GS5, Onerus and more

4/24 – Betcha, Landon Conrath, Compass & Cavern

Lost Lake

4/21 – Moon Tooth, Abrams

4/22 – Giant Walking Robots, 3420, DJ Spirit Bear

4/23 – Elway, All Waffle Trick, Broken Record and more

4/24 – Great Lumbering Beast, Sonic Alchemy, 3 Hole Punch and more

Marquis Theater

4/18 – Bad Cop/Bad Cop

4/20 – Local H

4/22 – Fangirl Fantasy: One Direction vs. 5 Seconds of Summer

4/23 – Ho99o9

Meow Wolf

4/22 – Justin Jay, AK Sports, DJ Fake Alert

4/23 – Jody Wisternoff

Mission Ballroom

4/18 – Sleep, Superwolves

4/19 – Idles, Automatic

4/20 – Conan Gray, Special Guest Bülow

4/21 – LP, Nick Leng

4/23 – G Jones, Mr. Carmack, Shades and more

4/25 – The Flaming Lips, Particle Kid

Nocturne

4/20 – Jack Dunlevie Trio

4/21 – Taylor Clay Quartet

4/22 – Jeff Jenkins Quintet

4/23 – Moderno Latino Jazz Quintet

4/24 – Tim Wendel Trio

Number Thirty Eight

4/20 – Rocky Mountain Showdown: Kent Washington III, Lpeez, Jaystvsh and more

4/21 – Mattie

4/22 – Dro 420 Friday: Mama Said String Band, Ray Reed, D’Yonn James and more

4/23 – Samuel Harness

4/24 – Lady Romeo, Jackie Zubrzycki, Emery Adeline

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/20 – Andy Thorn & Burning Grass

4/21 – Pickin’ On the Dead, Tyler Grant, Michael Kirkpatrick and more

4/22 – Midnight Snack, Casey Russell, Isaac Teel and more

4/23 – Hype 90’s & 2000’s Dance Party

The Ogden Theater

4/20 – Parquet Courts, Tim Kinsella, Jenny Pulse

4/21 – Mura Masa

4/22 – Waxahatchee, Madi Diaz

4/23 – Johnnyswim, Katelyn Tarver

4/24 – Pup, Sheer Mag, Pink Shift

The Oriental Theater

4/19 – 10 Years, Black Map, VRSTY

4/20 – Archspire, Entheos, Inferi and more

4/22 – Amorphis, Uada, Sylvaine and more

Paramount Theatre

4/19 – Lindsey Buckingham

4/23 – Marisela

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/18 – Wiz Khalifa, Trippie Redd, Curren$y and more

4/19 – 420 On The Rocks: Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, E-40 and more

4/20 – 420 On The Rocks: Pepper, Method Man, Redman and more

4/21 – Subtronics, Rusko, Yheti and more

4/22 – Galantis, 3Lau, Mat Zo and more

4/23 – Lotus, Cut Copy, STRFKR

4/24 – Dom Dolla, Walker & Royce, Moon Boots and more

Roxy Broadway

4/20 – Phil Lotterhos Trio

4/20 – Live Jazz Jam

4/21 – Fat Brandon

4/21 – Ghosts of Joseph Buck, Afterbloom

4/22 – Faceless Ones

4/22 – Nolen Ramminger

4/23 – TLoop

4/24 – Travel Kit

4/24 – CU Boulder Senior Recital: Genevieve Glimp, Katie Yeager, Finn O’Sullivan

Roxy Theater

4/19 – Desolated, These Streets, Fox Lake

4/23 – Rehab, Skulkid

Summit Music Hall

4/20 – Joy Oladokun

4/23 – The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night

The Soiled Dove

4/19 – Alan Doyle

4/20 – Alan Doyle

4/22 – Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, Gypsies Doves & Dreams

4/23 – Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, Gypsies Doves & Dreams

Temple Night Club

4/22 – Forte Nights: Xeela, Skvlly, DJ Roach

4/22 – Red Rocks After Party: Galantis

The Venue

4/20 – 420 Showcase: Denver Evolve, Bobby Tek, E45 and more

4/22 – Still The Same, The Joy Jackson Band

4/23 – Sponge

Your Mom’s House

4/18 – Momma’s Open House: Dabylon, Silkwork, Christopher Craig and more

4/20 – Cheba Hut Takeover: Nömadik

4/20 – 4:20 Special: Blue Future, MLadic, Kwizard and more

4/21 – Grind Mode Cypher and Underground Hip Hop Showcase: Thr3at, Universal Language, Ian Taylor and more

4/22 – Neon Steve, Deekline, Deezy Le Phunk and more

4/23 – The Far Side, Imani, Fatlip and more

4/24 – April Benefit Concert: Addison Wakeford, Cedars Beck, Dan Codiga