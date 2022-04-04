This Week in Concerts – Charli XCX, Amber Mark, Chelsea Cutler and More

This week in concerts, R&B and soul artist Amber Mark graces the stage at The Bluebird Theater on Monday. Charli XCX promotes her latest album, Crash, on Wednesday while later in the week, Chelsea Cutler also performs at The Ogden Theater. Meanwhile, at The Fillmore Auditorium, Jawbreaker celebrates the 25th anniversary of their album Dear You, alongside Descendents and Face to Face. Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox returns to the music scene after an all-too-long hiatus. Stay up to date on all your local music news and concerts with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

4/5 – Electronic Tuesdays: Maru, Simo Cell, Parkbreezy

4/6 – Lindsey Herbert, Lorely Mur, Emyli Dahlia

4/6 – W.C.W.:Yokai, Ecaaps, Spella

4/7 – Brightside, Shwilly, Dizzy and more

4/7 – King Shotta, Fuz, Ogeaz and more

4/8 – Cosmastly, Enokalypse, W R C K T

4/9 – Sam Binga, Freshtilldef, Moondoctor and more

4/9 – Zook, Dienasty, Monji and more

4/10 – Sunday School: Femme House Takeover

4/10 – Sunday School: Astral Hoops

The Bluebird Theater

4/5 – Amber Mark, Shaun Ross

4/6 – Hurray For The Riff Raff, Anjimile

4/8 – Sicard Hollow, High Country Hustle, Ghost Town Drifters

4/9 – Tom Odell, Ber

4/10 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Grateful Dead (For Kids & More)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/7 – Shift, Orchard Lounge (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

4/7 – Oddio.Files, Phlo, Mr. Truman and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

4/8 – Ghost Light (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

4/8 – Nox Vahn, Wassu, Tanktok (Cervantes’ Other Side)

4/9 – Brother Ali, Mally, DJ Last Word (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

4/9 – Terror Reid (Cervantes’ Other Side)

4/10 – Slowthai, Jean Dawson (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

Dazzle

4/6 – Lazlo Torok Senior Recital

4/7 – Denver East Vocal Jazz

4/8 – Lapompe

4/8 – Salsa Dane Night: Conjunto Colores

4/9 – Sun Mart Trio

4/9 – Denver Video Game Jazz All Stars

4/10 – Steve Denny Quintet

The Fillmore Auditorium

4/7 – Jawbreaker, Descendents, Face To Face and more

4/8 – Jawbreaker, Descendents, Face To Face and more

Globe Hall

4/7 – Boogie T, Nyquist, Quark

4/8 – Ritt Momney, Hannah Jadagu, Shane T

4/9 – Ritt Momney, Hannah Jadagu, Shane T

Goosetown Tavern

4/5 – Open mic

4/7 – Thursday Groove

4/8 – Warring Parties, Almanac Man, New Standards Men

4/9 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

4/10 – Performance High Showcase: Alice Alister, Ingrid Parker, Tyler Hall and more

The Gothic Theatre

4/4 – Fletcher, Julia Wolf, YaSi

4/5 – Girl in Red, Holly Humberstone

4/6 – Del Amitri, Kris Dollimore

4/8 – Boogie T, Khiva, Bawldy

Grizzly Rose

4/6 – Tyler Hammond

4/7 – Tyler Hammond

4/8 – Tyler Hammond

4/9 – Tyler Hammond

4/10 – Tyler Hammond

Herb’s Hideout

4/4 – Vlad Gershevich

4/5 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Daryl Gott and more

4/6 – Diana Castro

4/7 – Cocktail Revolution

4/8 – OG Funk Band, Diana Castro

4/9 – OG Funk Band, Diana Castro

4/10 – The Byron Shaw Projex

Herman’s Hideaway

4/8 – Gwapmizzle, Zaybooty, Yung Simmie and more

4/9 – Smokepurpp, Richie Wess, Yung Dred

Hi-Dive

4/6 – North By North, Card Catalog, Zoe Berman and more

4/7 – Anthony Ruptak, Dead Eye Dojo, Nina De Freitas

4/8 – Sunless, Noctambulist, Casket Huffer and more

4/9 – Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Lillian

HQ

4/5 – Big D and The Kids Table, Left Alone, The Maxies

4/7 – Clockwork Echo, Witchhands, Faces Under The Mirror and more

4/8 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

4/9 – Earthless, Cloud Catcher

Larimer Lounge

4/5 – Sasami, Jigsaw Youth

4/6 – The Aquadolls, Sitting on Stacy, Princess Dewclaw

4/7 – People Like Me, Twin Archer, Apollo Shortwave

4/8 – James Grebb, DH Dos, Tasba and more

4/9 – Gayle, Justus Bennetts

4/9 – DJ Carbon

4/10 – Lisa Heller, Phie, Zoe Berman

Lost Lake

4/6 – Ours, Damien Musto

4/7 – Jr. Rabbit, Tonguebyte, Magnolia Grove and more

4/8 – Double Jointed, Benjë, Travel Kit and more

4/9 – To Be Astronauts, Takipnik, And The Black Feathers

4/10 – The Reiterators, Luke Schmaltz, Hoss and more

Meow Wolf

4/8 – Anamanaguchi

4/9 – Anamanaguchi

Mission Ballroom

4/4 – Epik High

4/7 – Snow Tha Product, Kanon Lebron, Swizzy B and more

4/8 – The Discobiscuits

4/9 – The Discobiscuits

4/10 – Ministry, Melvins, Corrosion of Conformity

Nocturne

4/6 – Jack Dunlevie Trio

4/7 – Taylor Clay Quartet

4/8 – Jeff Jenkins Quintet

4/9 – The Ben Markley Quintet

4/10 – Eric Gunnison Trio

Number Thirty Eight

4/6 – DJ Erin Stereo

4/7 – Dakota Gray Band

4/8 – The Elegant Plums

4/9 – Jamison Rodgers

4/10 – Aspen Anonda & Last Train to Juarez

The Ogden Theater

4/5 – Hiatus Kaiyote

4/6 – Charli XCX, Baby Tate

4/8 – Sidepiece, Martin Ikin, Londen Summers and more

4/9 – Tripp St., kLL sMTH, Templo and more

4/10 – Chelsea Cutler, Adam Melchor, Rosie

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/7 – Mgnr

4/8 – Magic Giant, Heavy Gus

4/9 – Good Morning, Packs, Waiting Room, PACKS

The Oriental Theater

4/5 – All That Remains, Miss May I, Varials and more

4/8 – The Long Run, Asha Blaine

4/9 – Sons of Genesis, INXSide, Linger Band

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/8 – Boogie T, SoDown, Minnesota and more

Roxy Broadway

4/5 – Singer-songwriter open mic

4/6 – Phil Lotterhos Trio

4/6 – Live Jazz Jam

4/7 – Arily Michele

4/8 – Reckless & Blue

4/8 – Stephonic, Hardcvr

4/9 – PJ Moon

4/10 – Ginger Perry

Roxy Theater

4/5 – Rivals, Ashland, Josh Lambert, Ethan Cutosky

4/9 – Stevie Stone, Locksmith, Statki G and more

Summit Music Hall

4/6 – Code Orange, Loathe, Vended and more

4/8 – Matt Bennet

4/9 – Gimme Gimme Disco

The Soiled Dove

4/8 – Willy Porter

4/9 – Dotsero

4/10 – Yaruu Hamtral: Altanjargal.B., Gantulga.O., Munksaikhan.D

Temple Night Club

4/7 – Nala

4/8 – Morten

4/9 – Green Velvet

The Venue

4/6 – Open Stage

4/8 – Hollywood Gods N Monsters

4/9 – Paizley Park, Soundbite

4/10 – Framing The Red, Jimmy Junior, Mad Dog

Your Mom’s House

4/5 – Bassface, Sonorous, Hijack and more

4/6 – Vytal Signs, Ready Or Not, RRAVA and more

4/7 – Pelvis Pressly, Soul Atomic, Von Resch and more

4/8 – Pineo & Loeb, Hysteric, Slimthicc and more

4/9 – Heartbeat Sessions, Ocean Roulette

4/10 – Legs. The Band, Ricky Spanish, The Ephinjis and more