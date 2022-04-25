26 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some artsy events lined up this week. Kick it off with a musical note at a Local 303 Meetup and end it by getting your sweat on at #bRUNchClub at Whole Sol. Whatever you have planned, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, April 25

Local 303 Meetup

When: April 25, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Indie 102.3 hosts another Local 303 Meetup. You can watch a live performance from local duo Pleasure Prince while meeting others at Larimer Lounge.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: April 25 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of April, you can order a Yuz It or Luz It cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to Project Angel Heart.

Tuesday, April 26

Lotería Night!

When: April 26, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free with a beer purchase

The Lowdown: Try your hand at Lotería, the Mexican game of chance, during a Lotería Night. Cervecería Colorado presents the game night with a chance to win prices, crowlers and more.

Hook and Ladder Comedy Show

When: April 26, 8 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. #100, Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher continues its Hook and Ladder Comedy Show series. You can let out a laugh during a hilarious set from comedian Al Jackson while hearing witty commentary from host Alec Flynn.

Active Minds

When: April 26, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover partners with Active Minds for an Active Minds lecture dubbed Russia Invades Ukraine. The event will explore conflicts in Ukraine due to Russia’s push for control under Vladimir Putin.

Ciders & Sides

When: April 26, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $31 – $34, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders brings the Acreage Cider House & Eatery to RiNo for Ciders and Sides. You can delight in a pairing of charcuterie with a flight of four ciders for a delectable afternoon.

Artist Talk: Carla Fernández Presents Her Fashion Manifesto

When: April 26, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum Presents an Artist Talk:Carla Fernández Presents Her Fashion Manifesto event. You can hear artist Carla Fernández, a trailblazer in the world of ethical fashion, speak about her career, her vision of new systems and more throughout the evening.

Wednesday, April 27

Failure Lab Hazard & Order Exhibition Opening

When: April 27, 4 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the Failure Lab Hazard & Order Exhibition Opening. You can peruse the works of the Failure Lab, shop from a pop-up market filled with artwork from Failure Lab Teen Interns, nibble on snacks and more throughout the night.

60 Minutes in Space

When: April 27, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a trip into the galaxy during a virtual exploration of the newest developments surrounding space. You can hear from space and museum scientists about discoveries, updates on missions and more.

Thursday, April 28

Dining Out For Life

When: April 28, all day

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Project Angel Heart Returns with its annual Dining Out For Life event. You can dine at participating restaurants such as Bar Dough, Citizen Rail and Tamayo to raise funds to support the serving of medically tailored meals to Coloradans living with HIV/AIDS. For each meal purchased 25% will go towards Project Angel Heart.

Industry Insider

When: April 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20, register here

The Lowdown: Mile High Young Professionals presents an Industry Insider night with Chuck Morris. Morris, the former president and CEO of AEG Rocky Mountain and Northwest Regions of America will speak about the behind-the-scenes of the music industry, his career and more.

Dikeou Lit: Emily Dickinson

When: April 28, 6 p.m.

Where: The Dikeou Collection, 1615 California St. Ste 515, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Dikeou Collection explores a 33rd Dikeou Literary Series – Dikeou Lit: Emily Dickenson. The series dives into themed inspiration within pieces of the Mid-Career Smear that is organized by Mairead Case.

Eamon Ore-Giron Artist Talk & DJ Set

When: April 28, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience a discussion between LOS JAICHACKERS (Eamon Ore-Giron and Julio Cesar Morales) and Miranda Lash the MCA Denver Ellen Bruss Curator during an Eamon Ore-Giron Artist Talk & DJ Set. You can later jam out to a set from LOS JAICHACKERS.

Friday, April 29

Beethoven & Strauss

When: April 29, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add a little bit of music into your evening with a performance of Beethoven & Strauss conducted by Jun Märkl. The Colorado Symphony will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and Strauss’ Don Juan throughout the evening.

Untitled: Creative Fusions

When: April 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum continues its Untitled: Creative Fusions series with a collaboration of local artists and creatives. You can experience an evening with local artists Bianca Mikahn and Danielle SeeWalker taking inspiration from the exhibition Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche.

Saturday, April 30

BA Zero Over Zero Release

When: April 30, 1 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Imbibe in a BA Zero Over Zero Release. The collaboration between River North Brewery and Burns Family Artisan Ales is a Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout and will be available on tap and in bottles in the taproom.

Relationsh*t

When: April 30, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some terribly-hilarious stories about dates during Relationsh*t. You can hear as Chaos Bloom players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add some improv to make for a hysterical night.

Neoma Album Release Show

When: April 30, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $16 – $26, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Indie 102.3 presents a Neoma Album Release Show. You can jam all night long to a live performance from Neoma and special guests DJ Polyphoni and DJ Lolita for a popping night.

6th Anniversary Party

When: April 30, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to six years during Seedstock’s Sixth Anniversary Party. You can sip on four different beer releases, jam to music from Andrea Pares, shop from a Makers Market and more throughout the day.

Denver Makers Market

When: April 30, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Park Hill Treasures, 6035 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Shop from over 85 local artisans, crafters and more during a Denver Makers Market. You can also have the chance to win a drawn prize as you peruse all of the vendors.

Demonstrating Artist

When: April 30, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, purchase here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts its Demonstrating Artists Program. You can stop into the Storytelling Studio to see a behind-the-scenes look at the creative processes of Denver-based artist Chris Jones.

Sunday, May 1

Made By Us Market

When: May 1, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with Made By Us for a Made By Us Market. You can stop in the taproom for cider, bites from local food trucks, more than 20 vendors to shop from and more.

Yoga & Wine

When: May 1, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out with The Infinite Monkey Theorem and Denver Yoga Social during Yoga & Wine. You pose into your best downward dog during a one-hour yoga class guided by instructor Shannon Chalmers. Following the session, you can sip on a glass of wine from Infinite Monkey to refresh.

Tesoro Cultural Center’s Historic Lecture Series

When: May 1, 2 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover has partnered with Tesoro Culture Center to host a Historic Lecture Series. This Sunday you can hear from historian and author Dee Cordry about Southern Cheyenne History and the Bents.

Modern Women/Modern Vision: Works from the Bank of America Collection Opening

When: May 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, purchase here

The Lowdown: Explore the Modern Women/Modern Vision: Works from the Bank of America Collection Opening. Denver Art Museum presents the exhibition that showcases over 100 images from female artists including Sandy Skoglund, Dorothea Lange and Neeta Madahar.

#bRUNchClub at Whole Sol

When: May 1, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Whole Sol Blend Bar Sloan’s Lake, 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your weekend off bright and early during #bRUNchClub at Whole Sol. bRUNch Running partners with Whole Sol for a tasty and fit morning. You can join in on a 5k or 10k run and later dine on a flavor-filled brunch and grab a swag bag to take home.

Mark Your Calendar

Artist Conversation and Walk Through

When: May 5, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

An Evening with Elizabeth Gilbert

When: May 4, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $40 – $68, tickets available here

Logan Lecture

When: May 10, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

Indigenous Film

When: May 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

Casting Forward: A One-Night-Only Video Premiere Event

When: May 18, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $10-$30, tickets available here