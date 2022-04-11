26 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some hopping events lined up this week. Kick it off with a sip and charity during Cocktail for a Cause and end it by dining and hunting at an Easter Brunch & Dinner. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, April 11

Cocktail for a Cause

When: April 11 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of April, you can order a Yuz It or Luz It cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to Project Angel Heart.

Tuesday, April 12

Bill Frisell Trio

When: April 12, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents Bill Frisell Trio at The Holiday Theater. You can watch the trio comprised of Bill Frisell, Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston perform live for a rocking evening.

Free Day at DAM

When: April 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to step into the museum without a fee. You can explore the galleries of the museum filled with art at no cost to Colorado residents. Ticketed exhibits are not included in the free day admission.

Annual Neighborhood Hop Swap

When: April 12, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 2325 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. hosts its Annual Neighborhood Hop Swap. You can snag one of 100 baby hop rhizomes to grow in your own backyard for free during the swap day.

Le French Denver’s Third Anniversary Dinner

When: April 12, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Le French Denver, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free, create a reservation here

The Lowdown: Celebrate three years of excellence with Le French Denver’s Third Anniversary. You can dine on stunning Senegalese-French bites, sip on drink specials and more throughout the day.

Wednesday, April 13

Indigenous Film

When: April 13, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for Indigenous Film. You can relax to view screenings of two films, River of Small Gods and The Shaman’s Apprentice and later take part in a Q&A.

Punketry

When: April 13, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe combines poetry and punk together for the perfect combination during Punketry. You can listen to performances of spoken word from poets such as Em Coffee, Eider/J and Thomas Peters throughout the evening.

Thursday, April 14

Luncheon By Design 2022

When: April 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Luncheon by Design 2022. You can hear from Ojibwe author and Vogue Fashion and Style writer Christian Allaire in conversation with Assistant Curator of Native Arts Dakota Hoska during the afternoon surrounding Indigeneity, sustainability and appropriation.

Pilot Beer Release Program

When: April 14, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore some experimental brews during a Pilot Beer Release Program at Great Divide Brewing Co. You can sip on an Opening Day Hefeamd a Vanilla Milkshake IPA while grabbing discounted pours to boot.

Guitar Sessions: Felix Fast4ward

When: April 6, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with Alicia “Bruce” Trujillo for Guitar Sessions: Felix Fast4ward. Trujillo will discuss local guitar greats and explore the process of Colorado-based musician Felix Fast4ward.

Cervezas for Causes

When: April 14, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Cervezas for Causes. The event features a happy hour with a partnership with a local non-profit. This Thursday, Cervecería Colorado teams up with BuCu West. You can sip on some lovingly brewed beer and raise funds for the organization.

Friday, April 15

Drag Egg Hunt

When: April 15, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Four Mile Historic Park starts Easter early with a Drag Egg Hunt. You can get your game during bingo with drag performer Lala Queen and accompaniment and later take on an adult-only egg hunt with prizes galore.

Cuffin’ April

When: April 15, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shake your stuff on the dance floor at Cuffin’ April. You can party all night to live music bangin’ beats from DJ Big Styles, DJ Chonz and DJ K Tone and get your body poppin’ to all-era jams during the R&B style event.

Pizza ROLL

When: April 15, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: REELWORKS Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your roller skates for a Pizza ROLL. You can skate all night long with beats from DJ Soup jamming over the speakers. You can also participate in karaoke, dancing and more for a thrilling night.

Denver Capitol Hill History Walking Tour

When: April 15 – 17

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Tour Co. hosts a Denver Capitol Hill History Walking Tour. You can learn more about Denver’s wondrous history, see some of the city’s oldest buildings, learn more about landmarks and more through the tour.

CATS

When: April 15 – 16

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre hosts a screening of the (in)famous CATS movie. You can view the wild experience of Jellicle cats attending the Jellicle Ball for a night like none other.

Sin Eater, When Darkness Falls, and Panpsychism

When: April 15, 7 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your metal on at Black Sky Brewery during a performance from Sin Eater, When Darkness Falls and Panpsychism. You can rock out all night long while imbibing in a chilled brew.

Saturday, April 16

Ukrainian Easter Egg Class

When: April 16, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4118 Shoshone St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $100 per person

The Lowdown: Help raise funds for Ukrainians of Colorado to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine while creating art during a Ukrainian Easter Egg Class. You can learn how to create colorfully intricate eggs while celebrating the holiday. Register by calling Lisa at 307.250.4633.

AF Local Makers Spring Market

When: April 16 – 17

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for an AF Local Makers Spring Market. The outdoor market offers a variety of local Coloradan and national vendors as well as food and drink specials to fuel your shopping ventures.

Adult Egg Hunt

When: April 16, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don’t let the kids have all of the fun this Easter. Zeppelin Station readied an Adult Easter Egg hunt with eggs holding drink tokens, prizes and more – perfect for your holiday weekend.

Relationsh*t

When: April 16, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some terribly-hilarious stories about dates during Relationsh*t. You can hear as Chaos Bloom players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add some improv to make for a hysterical night.

Sunday, April 17

Drag Bingo Brunch

When: April 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market hosts a Drag Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a brunch with bottomless mimosas while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers including Shirley Delta Blow. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

Easter Sunday at Bistro Vendome

When: April 17, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. & 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bistro Vendôme, 1420 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Bistro Vendôme has Easter Sunday covered with both a brunch and a dinner. You can delight in Easter specials such as Chilled Carrot and Turmeric Bisque ($8), Veal Blanquette ($26) and Carrot Cake Pain Perdu ($10) – all created by Chef Ariana and her team.

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: April 17, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House continues its Foul-Mouth Cross-Stitch series. You can create your own risqué cross-stitch with the instruction of one of Grandma’s House’s best instructors. You can bring your own materials and get stitching for $5. Come with a racy little saying or pattern in mind to create your suggestive cross-stitch masterpiece.

Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: FIRE Restaurant & Lounge, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Hop to a tasty Easter Brunch and an Egg Hunt at FIRE Restaurant Denver. You can delight in a brunch, meet the Easter Bunny and take part in an egg hunt throughout the afternoon. To create a reservation call 720.709.4431 or book online.

Easter Brunch & Dinner

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Humboldt Kitchen + Bar, 1700 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Dive into an Easter Brunch and Dinner with bites of Herb Roasted 10-ounce Prime Rib ($32), Pineapple and Tamarind Glazed Pit Ham ($25) and more throughout the day. Humbolt Kitchen + Bar will take care of the dishes to add more spring to your step.

