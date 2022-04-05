Local streetwear brands took over the runway last night at Void Studios for night two of Denver Fashion Week (DFW). The show featured local designers Adobe Darko, Kilo Brava, Kanchiko and Sliv Life, displaying everything from lingerie to streetwear staples.

Adobe Darko

Nostalgia took over the runway with Adobe Darko’s vibrant streetwear collection. Twisting highly recognizable logos into designer brand names, each look evoked a sense of playfulness through vibrant neon tones.

The mixture of electronic music and unique choreography dropped the crowd into a video game. Accessories were everything in this show – every single detail was thoughtfully and meticulously planned. From Croc jibbitz to a mustard packet necklace, designer Chaim Slime created a collection reminiscent of the fun of being a kid in the 90s.

Kilo Brava

From dresses to robes to intimates, Kilo Brava left no woman forgotten with this new collection. Designer Kristen Bear created pieces that were both feminine and flattering on every model, highlighting her focus on size inclusive lingerie.

Each look had a retro-feel, leaving a modern take on 1950s loungewear. Pink hues dominated the runway, yet no model looked the same. From sporty to chic to timelessly elegant, every type of women was represented in this line.

While each piece sparked awe, the final BDSM-esque lingerie look was a true showstopper. Featuring a sexy lace one-piece paired with a whip and a tiara, the look was a pristine representation of the many sides of womanhood. During the final walk bringing all 10 women together, the feeling of empowerment following the show was undeniable.

Kanchiko

Straying away from their typical cozy loungewear, Kanchiko designer Saylesa Nepal paired simplistic colors with unique shapes to create the brand’s newest line. Heavily focused on two piece sets, the collection was a leather version of your favorite activewear.

Featuring looks in white, black and a stunning maroon, the models looked elongated and chic. While they were simplistic, it was the little details that made these pieces stand out, including large bows or interesting cut-outs in each look. With each model sporting braids, the runway segment felt futuristic and sleek.

Sliv Life

With a punk-rock and upscale grunge-y collection, Sliv Life displayed streetwear in its truest form. Featuring dark-colored tie dyes, acid wash and chains, designer Cameron Connolly ensured each look had its own sense of symbolism and emotion.

Models sporting classic early 2000s spiked hair aided in evoking a sense of angst. Sweatshirts displaying images of eyes, cities and serpents paired with tie dies made the outfits complete, and left the audience questioning the meaning behind each look. Thoughtfulness and intention was in every single piece, representative of the brand as a whole.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco. Video by David Rossa.

