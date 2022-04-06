Just Announced – Nate Bargatze Heads To Vail For “The Raincheck Tour”

Nate Bargatze announced yesterday his new “The Raincheck Tour,” bringing the comedian to Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on August 20, 2022.

Bargatze is best known for his two Netflix specials — “The Greatest Average American” and “The Tennessee Kid,” as well as his weekly podcast Nateland. He has been featured on Conan and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and has performed at Bonnaroo, SXSW and Just For Laughs Montreal.

Nate Bargatze will headline Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (530 S Frontage Rd E, Vail) on August 20, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Find more details here.