Just Announced – A New VMP (Vinyl Me, Please) Pressing Plant is Expanding to Denver

Vinyl records have grown in popularity in recent years with artists selling more vinyl records than both digital and album sales in many cases. Due to the growing popularity, VMP (Vinyl Me, Please) — a global music company dedicated to “transcendent, tangible experiences with music” — announced that it is constructing an audiophile-grade vinyl pressing plant in Denver. The exciting new plant is scheduled to open by year-end for production where locals can expect to engage in tours and special events.

In conversation about the new location, VMP Chief Executive Officer Cameron Schaefer stated, “Quality, control and availability are critical to maintaining and expanding our leadership position in the vinyl industry.” They continued, explaining, “With this in mind, we’ve decided to press records in a way that provides an incredible experience for our customers and visitors to our plant.”

The new development will be located in the RiNo neighborhood across from AEG’s premier concert venue Mission Ballroom and is being built as an experiential space where music fans can tour the facility, see first-hand how records are made and explore music together in this extraordinary environment. The 14,000 sq. ft. VMP pressing plant is a thrilling expansion for Colorado vinyl fans looking to dive deep into the pressing process while browsing the latest vinyl in an enhanced shopping experience.

The VMP pressing plant will be led by the legendary record-maker and Grammy-winner Gary Salstrom, whose experience ensures the plant’s ability to produce the finest quality records ever made. “I’m thrilled to have the resources and partners required to make the best vinyl LPs ever produced, in a place where the experience will be as special as the finished goods,” Salstrom said.

Assisting Salstorm in the efforts is artist and producer David Rawlings. The Acony Records co-founder will play a significant role as a partner and Chief Groove Officer for the plant. “It’s a dream to work with Gary [Salstorm] refining and innovating to press the finest records possible. In an industry that has often been too focused on quantity over quality, VMP always aims to honor the music and the musicians that create it.”

For more information visit vinylmeplease.com.