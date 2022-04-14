35+ Easter Brunches and Dinners to Hop To This Holiday

Easter is hopping into place this year and local restaurants are ready with brunches, dinners and treats galore. You can taste anything from chocolate bunnies to a smokey brisket during your Easter holiday in and around Denver.

The Urban Cookie Easter Treats

When: April 14 – 16

Where: The Urban Cookie, 2260 E. Colfax Ave. Ste 101, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, order here

The Lowdown: Add a bit of sugar to your holiday with The Urban Cookie Easter Treats. You can nibble on M&M cookies and a Pineapple Coconut cookie for the weekend. Make sure to order and pickup by April 16.

Temper Chocolate Bunnies

When: April 14 – 16

Where: Temper Chocolates and Confections, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Add some high-class candies to your Easter basket with Temper Chocolate Bunnies. Temper offers Peep Puff Daddies, Robin Egg Bonbons, Pastel Drizzled Popcorn and more throughout the holiday.

Izzio Easter Cupcakes

When: April 14 – 17

Where: Izzio Bakery, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $3.95 per cupcake

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth with Izzio Easter Cupcakes. You can try a variety of flavors for $3.95 per cupcake for the perfect holiday dessert.

Easter Sundae Kits

When: April 14 – 17

Where: All High Point Creamery locations

Cost: $25 per kit

The Lowdown: High Point Creamery brings a sweet scoop to the table with Easter Sundae Kits. Each kit is decked out with ice cream toppings, Peeps and jelly beans. You can also grab a pint of the special edition Eggs 2 Ways ice cream for $7.99.

Easter at The Bindery

When: April 14, 12 p.m. & April 16 – 17

Where: The Bindery, 1817 Central St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here or order here

The Lowdown: Chef Linda Hampsten Fox and her team are Easter ready with a menu of sweet and savory dishes to pre-order, regular brunch and dinner menus for dining and more. You can try treats from the bakery, taste brunch dishes or snag family-style meal kits for a feast at home.

Denver Pizza Company’s Easter

When: April 15 – 16

Where: Denver Pizza Company, 309 W. 11th Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, order here

The Lowdown: Denver Pizza Company presents free delivery from all of its locations this Easter weekend with the code EASTER. You can grab a slice of hot pizza pie and nibble on sweet cannolis or cookies.

Easter Weekend at Corinne

When: April 16 – 17, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Corinne Denver, 1455 California St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Go classic this Easter Weekend with a brunch menu from Corinne. You can nosh on bites of Chicken and Waffles, Huevos Rancheros and Smoked Salmon Toast. You can also imbibe in two specialty cocktails, the Core Value cocktail and The Professor. To create a reservation, call 720.996. 1555 or book online.

Il Posto Easter Brunch

When: April 16 – 17, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Il Posto, 2601 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Il Posto presents an Easter Brunch with a Pasqualina Tart. The Pasqualina is a traditional Italian Easter tart with a flaky crust that is filled with ricotta, spinach and hard-boiled eggs. You can try the dish for $10 per slice or order a whole tart for $24. Make sure to order by 4 p.m. on April 16. Order by calling 303.394.0100.

Easter Sunday at STK

When: April 16 – 17

Where: STK Steakhouse, 1550 Market St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: STK Steakhouse hosts Easter Sunday with a luxe brunch and menu. The menu features dishes Dungeness Crab Deviled Eggs ($34), Slow Roasted Prime Rib ($73) and Colorado Lamb T-Bones ($67).

Easter Brunch at Local Jones

When: April 17, 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Start your holiday morning off on a tasty note with an Easter Brunch at Local Jones. You can delight in cinnamon rolls, chicken schnitzel, roasted lamb shank and more throughout the day.

Easter Brunch Pop-Up

When: April 17, 11 a.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Go not-so-traditional this Sunday with an Easter Brunch Pop-Up at Jagged Mountain. The brewery teams up with SRPNT for a brunch filled with bites of Desiderium Scallop Potatoes ($12), Devils Flautas ($13), an Easter Sandwich ($18) and more with $5 Beermosas.

Jax Fish House Easter Brunch

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: All Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar locations

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar hosts an Easter Brunch. You can sip on bottomless mimosas for $19, snack on seafood-centered bites and more throughout the morning.

Easter at Post Chicken & Beer

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Post Chicken & Beer LoHi, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Dive into chicken and waffles, Post Benedict and more as The Post Chicken & Beer offers its regular brunch menu for Easter. You can sip on mimosas, beer and classic bloody marys.

Stoic and Genuine’s Easter Brunch

When: April 17, 10 a.m – 3 p.m.

Where: Stoic and Genuine, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Stoic and Genuine presents an Easter Brunch. The menu serves up Chicken and Waffles, Crab Cake Benedict, Avocado Toast and Trout and Eggs. You can also stop in for dinner service at 3 p.m. Call 303.640.3474 or book online for reservations.

Easter Brunch at Ultreia

When: April 17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Ultreia, 1701 Wynkoop St. #125, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Ultreia serves up its regular brunch menu and a special Easter Brunch menu this Sunday. You can delight in a Piri Sausage Breakfast Sandwich ($11), Deviled Eggs ($7) and a House Made Pastry Basket ($10) throughout the day.

Easter Sunday at Bistro Vendome

When: April 17, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. & 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bistro Vendôme, 1420 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Bistro Vendôme has Easter Sunday covered with both a brunch and a dinner. You can delight in Easter specials such as Chilled Carrot and Turmeric Bisque ($8), Veal Blanquette ($26) and Carrot Cake Pain Perdu ($10) – all created by Chef Ariana and her team.

Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: FIRE Restaurant & Lounge, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Hop to a tasty Easter Brunch and an Egg Hunt at FIRE Restaurant Denver. You can delight in a brunch, meet the Easter Bunny and take part in an egg hunt throughout the afternoon. To create a reservation call 720.709.4431 or book online.

Guard and Grace Annual Easter Brunch

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Guard and Grace, 1801 California St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Guard and Graces hosts its Annual Easter Brunch. The brunch menu dishes out bites of Fried Avocado Benedict, Duck Confit Hash, a Bread Pudding French Toast and more. You can also taste from a menu of entrees with bites of Prime Hangar Steak and Eggs, Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye and Artichoke and Goat Cheese Tortellini.

Easter Brunch & Dinner

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Humboldt Kitchen + Bar, 1700 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Dive into an Easter Brunch and Dinner with bites of Herb Roasted 10-ounce Prime Rib ($32), Pineapple and Tamarind Glazed Pit Ham ($25) and more throughout the day. Humbolt Kitchen + Bar will take care of the dishes to add more spring to your step.

FNG Easter Brunch

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 1801 California St., Denver

Cost: $65 per adult; $25 for kids

The Lowdown: FNG is holiday-ready with an Easter Brunch. You can dine on dishes such as a Pork Shoulder Burrito, a full waffle station with Easter-themed toppings, Churro Donuts and an array of brunch-centric drinks to refresh throughout the morning.

HashTAG Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls

When: April 17, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: HashTAG Central Park, 10155 E. 29th Dr. #120, Denver & HashTAG Grange Hall, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

Cost: $24, order here

The Lowdown: Heat up that oven for HashTAG Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls. You can order a pack of the cinnamon rolls and try HashTAG’s breakfast specials for a delectable Easter.

Apple Blossom Easter

When: April 17, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Apple Blossom, 822 18th St., Denver

Cost: $34 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Chef Paul C Reilly and his team have prepared a two-course menu for Easter Sunday. The prix-fixe menu offers tastes of an Arugula and Watercress Salad, Corned Lamb Shank Hash, Lemon French Toast and more. You can also add on Hot Cross Buns, a Chilled Shellfish Platter or delight in a full dessert menu for an additional fee.

Sunday Vinyl’s Easter

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Sunday Vinyl Denver, 1803 16th St., Denver

Cost: $60 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Sunday Vinyl presents a multi-course Easter menu. The menu, created by chef Charlie Brooks serves up options of Stuffed and Roasted Leg of Lamb, Mustard Glazed Ham, sweet and savory pastries and more. You can also add on a la carte beverages and wine for an additional fee.

Panzano’s Easter

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Panzano, 909 17th St., Denver

Cost: $75 per adult and $35 per child, reserve here

The Lowdown: Panzano hosts its annual Easter brunch buffet. The buffet features smoked ham, semolina fried chicken, a banana bread French toast and more. You can also dig into a cold station with salads, pastries and a dessert station for a sweet finish.

Citizen Rail’s Easter Buffet Brunch

When: April 17, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Citizen Rail, 1899 16th St., Denver

Cost: $65 per adult and $35 per child, reserve here

The Lowdown: Add a bit of fance to your Easter with Citizen Rail’s Easter Buffet Brunch. The brunch features dishes of seafood, prime rib and an array of sweet and savory bites.

Tamayo Easter Brunch

When: April 17, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Tamayo Denver, 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $42 per adult, reserve here

The Lowdown: Spice up your holiday with a bottomless Easter Brunch at Tamayo. Dive into flavors of chicken enchiladas, vegetable tacos, huevos rancheros and more – all while washing it down with bottomless brunch cocktails.

Toro’s Easter Brunch

When: April 17, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Toro Latin Kitchen and Lounge, 150 Clayton Ln. Ste B, Denver

Cost: $30 – $49, reserve here

The Lowdown: Take a day off from the kitchen with Toro’s Easter Brunch. You can feast on dishes of Colorado Bison Filet Anticucho, Saltado Beef Hash, Eggs Benedict and more while sipping on traditional brunch beverages.

Easter at Culinary Dropout Denver

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Culinary Dropout Denver, 4141 E. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Culinary Dropout Denver presents its standard menu and two additional items for Easter weekend. The two featured items are a Croque Madame ($16) and a Peep Show cocktail ($12) for an extra special vibe. To create a reservation call 720.779.0190 or book online.

Full Easter Brunch

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Empire Lounge & Restaurant, 816 Main St., Louisville

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Empire Lounge presents a Full Easter Brunch. The menu features tastes of Fresh Berry Crepes ($12), Bacon and Arugula Eggs Benedict ($13), Green Chili Hash ($14) and more.

La Bouche Oeufs Cocottes + Brunch

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: La Bouche, 1100 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: La Bouche gets fancy with Oeufs Cocottes and Brunch. You can delight in the regular brunch menu or try the special of Oeufs Cocottes – a French dish of oven-baked eggs. You can also pair your brunch with Kir Royale or a mimosa for $17.

The Local Butcher’s Easter Meats

When: April 13 – 16

Where: The Local Butcher, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, order here

The Lowdown: The Local Butcher has your Easter Meats covered. You can pick up Leg of Lamb for $12.99 to $14.99 per pound and Smoked Hams for $6.99 per pound – perfect for your holiday table.

The Brown Palace Easter Buffet

When: April 17th, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $90 per adult and $35 per child

The Lowdown: The Brown Palace Hotel gets gourmet with an Easter Buffet Brunch. You can delight in traditional brunch fare, Easter bites and more to later meet the Easter Bunny. To create a reservation, email [email protected] or call 303.297.3111.

Easter Brunch at Bellota

When: April 16 – 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bellota, The Source, 3350 Brighton Blvd. Ste 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: No need for reservations with Bellota’s Easter Brunch. You can dig into authentic Mexican bites such as Molletes, Chilaquiles and Torta de Huevos con Chorizo while sipping on a Bellota Verde Bloody Maria.

Easter at Three Saints Revival

When: April 17

Where: Three Saints Revival, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Three Saints Revival goes Bohemian with its Easter Brunch. You can sip on a Blood Orange French 75 while diving into bites of Lamb Burger with Tzaziki for a take on the traditional.

Easter at Comida

When: April 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Comida, 2501 Dallas St. Unit 140, Aurora

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Comida presents a Mexican take on Easter with flavors of Chilaquiles, Huevos Rancheros and more. You can also add on bottomless mimosas and Comosas for $30.

Barcelona Wine Bar’s Easter

When: April 17, 11 a.m.

Where: Barcelona Wine Bar, 2900 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Brunch on tapas during Easter at Barcelona Wine Bar. The menu features dishes such as Baked Egg, Chorizo Mantadito and three types of Eggs Benedict. You can also add on cocktails such as Dos Peninsulas or Guns & Roses.

Easter Brunch at The Kitchen American Bistro

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Kitchen American Bistro, 1560 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: The Kitchen American Bistro hosts an Easter Brunch. The brunch menu offers favorites of Belgian Waffles, a Cruffin, Brioche Doughnuts and more for a flavor-filled holiday.