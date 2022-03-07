This Week in Concerts – Mitski, Dodie, Joywave and More

This week in concerts, Mitski stops by Mission Ballroom to promote her latest album, Laurel Hell. Dodie, the English artist from Essex, plays at The Ogden Theatre and indie-rock band Joywave takes over two nights at The Bluebird Theater. Local favorites, Flobots, kick off their “United States of Mind Tour” at The Marquis Theater and gospel artist, TobyMac, headlines at Ball Arena for his “Hits Deep Tour.” For your weekly concert lists and more Denver music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

3/9 – TobyMac

The Black Box

3/8 – Electronic Tuesdays: Enigma Dubz

3/9 – W.I.P. Wednesdays

3/10 – Sub:Stance

3/10 – Sather, Reishio, Item52 and more

3/11 – Yoko, Father Figure, Hooligan and more

3/12 – Molokai, Inspect3r, Curra

3/12 – Doc Scott, Sinistarr, Recon Residents

3/13 – Sunday School with Aimerie

The Bluebird Theater

3/8 – Leif Vollebekk

3/9 – Joywave

3/9 – Joywave

3/12 – Valley

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/9 – Joey Porter, Nigel Hall, Adam Deitch and more

3/10 – Yussef Dayes

3/10 – Guz, Offaiah, Stereo Nine

3/11 – Steely Dead, Daddies of Invention

3/11 – Sqwerv, The Buzz, Friendly Faces

3/12 – Mickey Avalon, Nevv

3/12 – Kyle Hollingsworth Band, Al Schnier, Jason Hann and more

3/13 – Maxo Kream, Peso Peso, Lul Bob

Dazzle

3/8 – Diamond Empire Band

3/9 – The Milk Blossoms

3/10 – Carmen Sandim

3/10 – Kaitlyn Williams

3/11 – The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra

3/11 – The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra

3/12 – Brionne Aigné, Dax Oliver

3/12 – The Delta Sonics

The Fillmore Auditorium

3/12 – Carl Cox

Globe Hall

3/10 – Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes, Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes

3/11 – The Clay Street Unit, Pick and Howl, Low Road Bluegrass

3/12 – Donny Benet, BabyBaby

3/13 – Dark Station, Rozu, Opium

Goosetown Tavern

3/10 – Thursday Groove

3/11 – The Pollution, Wiff, Denver Meatpacking Company

3/12 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

The Gothic Theatre

3/9 – The Sword, Zombi

3/10 – Futurebirds

3/11 – Parcels, Midlife

Grizzly Rose

3/9 – Zack Neil

3/10 – Zack Neil

3/11 – Zack Neil

3/12 – Zack Neil

3/13 – Zack Neil

Herb’s Hideout

3/7 – Vlad Gershevich

3/8 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Daryl Gott and more

3/9 – Diana Castro

3/10 – Dave Randon Trio

3/11 – Funkiphino

3/12 – Funkiphino

3/13 – Steve Crenshaw

Herman’s Hideaway

3/9 – Jay Silence, Nashv. Style

3/10 – Sir Devon

3/11 – BG Kenny, Lil Chase

3/12 – Caskey, Cameron Airborne, Lil Texxan

3/13 – Ghouls Night Out, Purge the Heretics, Sharone and more

Hi-Dive

3/10 – Paul DeHaven, Porlolo, Cowboy Shane

3/11 – Bearings Between You & Me, Young Culture, Arrows in Action

3/12 – Jen Korte & The Loss, Mike Clark & The Sugar Sounds, Heated Bones

3/13 – Drug Church, One Step Closer, Soul Blind and more

HQ

3/08 – Dark Tuesdays

3/10 – Jukebox Hardknocks, Suicide Watch, The Dead End

3/11 – Joey Cape, No Bueno!, Sputnik

3/12 – New Wave Dance Party: DJ Gary Givant, Boyhollow

Larimer Lounge

3/7 – Claire Rosinkranz, Aidan Bissett

3/9 – Man on Man, Stone Riot

3/10 – Pell, Jang, Schama Noel

3/11 – Cloth Terry, Shannon von Kelly, Funk Hunk

3/12 – TRTL, Tate, Hawlee

3/12 – Illien, Blasky, Bryan James

Lost Lake

3/8 – Clinton Kane, Devan Blake Jones

3/10 – Night Routine, Forty Feet Tall, Jesse Marcus and The Swan Song and more

3/11 – No Signal, Dead on a Sunday, Deadpan

3/12 – Plus Ultra, Dead Eye Dojo, Dlzmksbts

3/13 – Katie Yeager, Finn O’Sullivan, Alana Mars and more

Marquis Theater

3/7 – Makari, Andrés, Castele

3/8 – The Dangerous Summer, Cory Wells, The BRKN

3/9 – Monolord, Firebreather, The Munsens

3/10 – MorrRain

3/12 – Flobots, Old Man Saxon, Joseph Lamar

3/13 – Koo Koo Kanga Roo

3/13 – Sumac

Meow Wolf

3/9 – Ross From Friends

3/11 – Dimond Saints, Oomah and Zook

Mission Ballroom

3/11- Fruition, The Record Company, DJ Sleepy

3/12 – Mitski, Michelle

Nocturne

3/9 – Dana Landry Trio

3/10 – David Bernot Quintet

3/11 – Daryl Gott Quintet

3/12 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

3/13 – The Dawn Clement Trio

Number Thirty Eight

3/7 – DJ Erin Stereo, DJ Ginger Perry

3/10 – Sugar Britches

3/11 – DJ Spencertron

3/12 – DJ Jacoby

3/13 – Ryan Dart Duo, Andy Citrin

The Ogden Theater

3/9 – Epik High, Woosung

3/10 – Of the Trees, Bricksquash, Barnacle Boi and more

3/11 – Of the Trees, The Librarian, Freddy Todd and more

3/12 – Champagne Drip, Ravenscoon, Canabliss and more

3/13 – Dodie, Lizzy McAlpine

The Oriental Theater

3/8 – Omnium Gatherum, Allegaeon, Black Crown Initiate and more

3/9 – Immolation, Imperial Triumphant, Mortiferem

3/11 – Glory Days, Dolls in the Attic

3/13 – Broomfield School of Rock

Roxy Broadway

3/9 – Jazz jam

3/9 – Phil Lotterhos Trio

3/10 – Grey Rails

3/10 – Chariots & Charioteers

3/11 – The ThreadBarons

3/12 – DJ Gary Givant

3/12 – Desert Atlas

3/12 – Chamel3on, The Gones

Roxy Theater

3/10 – Bernz

3/11 – Maxw3ll Dolor

3/12 – Vinnybomisfit

Summit Music Hall

3/11 – Emo Nite

3/12 – Mayhem, Midnight

The Soiled Dove

3/10 – Steve Poltz, Dan Tedesco

3/11 – Paul Taylor, Michael Lington

3/11 – Paul Taylor, Michael Lington

3/12 – My Blue Sky

3/13 – Joe Purdy, Earl Buck

Temple Night Club

3/10 – Ranger Trucco

3/11 – Jack Beats

3/12 – Solardo

3/13 – Prince JDC, King Combs, Quincy Combs

The Venue

3/9 – Trapt

3/11 – Gorilla Zoe

3/12 – Livewire, Ten, Loungefly

3/13 – Marshallstock: El Loco Fandango, BadCO, Soundbite and more

Your Mom’s House

3/10 – Daddy Yankee, Yo Yo Honey Singh

3/11 – Gallium, Mindwalker, Kuhlin

3/12 – Freddy Rule, Jvckpot, Skull and more

3/13 – Songwriters Showcase: Jackson Emmer, Micki Balder, Evan James and more

3/13 – Denver EDM Friends: Open Deck