This Week in Concerts – Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and More

This week in concerts, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber — and that’s only at Ball Arena. Spring is approaching fast and summer is right around the corner, a fact that’s evident as the number of national acts and performances increase in the coming weeks. Catch Patrick Droney at The Bluebird, Chris Daughtry at The Fillmore or Glass Animals at Mission Ballroom. Aside from the diverse musical talent coming to Denver this week, let’s not forget it’s also St. Patty’s Day this Thursday. Celebrate the Irish Holiday at Number Thirty Eight, Goosetown Tavern or Your Mom’s House this weekend — and don’t forget your green. As always, stay up to date for all your music news with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

3/15 – Dua Lipa

3/16 – Justin Bieber

3/20 – Billie Eilish

The Black Box

3/15 – Electronic Tuesdays: Apparition

3/16 – W.C.W.: Trvbl3, Jen Symmetry, Sonrizas and more

3/17 – Indubitably, Atek, Prana and more

3/18 – Tygris, Pluto Era, Entangled Mind and more

3/18 – Live Electronic Dance Party

3/19 – Um.., Fly, Mirror Maze and more

3/19 – Naasha, Ilind, Libuše and more

The Bluebird Theater

3/16 – Patrick Droney, Morgxn

3/17 – Wayfarer, Midwife, Snakes

3/18 – The Districts, Francis of Delirium, Vanillaroma

3/20 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Phish for Kids featuring Kings of Prussia

3/20 – Sierra Ferrell

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/17 – Shift, Vctre, Sumthin Sumthin, Saka Omnist

3/18 – The Brothers Comatose, Jake Leg (Cervantes’ Other Side)

3/18 – Dance Party Time Machine, Marc Brownstein, Aron Magner and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

3/19 – Jerry’s Middle Finger, Kings of Prussia (Cervantes’ Other Side)

3/19 – Noizu, Freak On, Josh Fedz and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

Dazzle

3/15 – Oz Noy, Dennis Chambers, Jimmy Haslip (6 p.m.)

3/15 – Oz Noy, Dennis Chambers, Jimmy Haslip (9 p.m.)

3/16 – Tenia Nelson Trio

3/17 – Avoureen

3/18 – Adam Bodine Sextet

3/18 – Milquetoast & Co.

3/19 – Nelson Rangell (7 p.m.)

3/19 – Nelson Rangell (9 p.m.)

3/20 – David Torn, Scott Amendola, Michael Manring

The Fillmore Auditorium

3/14 – Chris Daughtry

3/20 – Clairo, Arlo Parks, Widowspeak

Globe Hall

3/15 – Joan, Sawyer

3/17 – Dave Hause and The Mermaid, Jon Snodgrass

3/18 – The Orchestrator, Ero808, DJ 7Ion

3/19 – Kayla Ruby, Emery Adeline, The Study Abroad and more

3/20 – The Cattle Axe, Barstool Messiah, Good Family

Goosetown Tavern

3/16 – Thursday Groove

3/17 – Rebel Recess, Lief Sjostrom

3/18 – Scuffed, Hospital Socks, Grand Caravan and more

3/19 – Zeebra Jonez & Friends, Ill Se7en, D!rty Dan and more

The Gothic Theatre

3/18 – Elle King, Lola Kirke

Grizzly Rose

3/16 – Brandon Jones

3/17 – Brandon Jones

3/18 – Brandon Jones

3/19 – Brandon Jones

3/20 – Brandon Jones

Herb’s Hideout

3/14 – Vlad Gershevich

3/15 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Daryl Gott and more

3/16 – Diana Castro

3/17 – Dave Randon Trio

3/18 – Stereo Clone

3/19 – Stereo Clone

3/20 – The Gary Busey Experience

Herman’s Hideaway

3/15 – Powerman 5000, Blacklight Dawn, Manik Music and more

3/17 – Dopesick, Natas Lived, Velka Kurva and more

3/18 – Full Circle

3/19 – Bluecircus, Joanna Connor & Friends

Hi-Dive

3/14 – Fast Eddy, Weep Wave, Bad Sex and more

3/15 – Wild Powwers, Cheap Perfume, Rabbit Fighter

3/16 – Rezn, Grief Ritual, Shephard and more

3/17 – Mike and The Moonpies, The Barlow

HQ

3/14 – End, Portrayal of Guilt, Yashira and more

3/15 – Coma Twins, Black Dots

3/15 – Dark Tuesdays

3/18 – Early Moods, Love Gang, Vulgarian

3/19 – Brawl: Rock and Roll Burlesque

3/19 – All Vinyl ’80s Alternative NIght: DJ Paul Italiano, DJ Eli

Larimer Lounge

3/14 – Lala Lala, Elton Aura

3/16 – Liza Anne, Julianna Zachriou

3/17 – Y La Bamba, Ramakhandra

3/18 – DJ Gary Givant, There’s an Ape For That

3/19 – RCKY CHVS, Eric D, EMS and more

3/19 – The Sponges, Matty Ghost, Parmajawn

Lost Lake

3/16 – Point North, Lil Lotus, Concrete Castles and more

3/17 – Squirrel Flower, Tenci

3/18 – Magnasana, Wise Baby, Duke Justice

3/19 – Bass Boss Records Takeover

3/20 – Synaptic Beatz, Rezivore Dog, Black Wolf

Marquis Theater

3/16 – Vacations, Harmless

3/18 – Suitable Miss, Long/Last, Years Down and more

Meow Wolf

3/18 – 888, Neon the Bishop

3/19 – Attlas, Copperclaw

3/20 – WhoMadeWho, NotMeghan

Mission Ballroom

3/14 – Glass Animals, Sad Night Dynamite

3/17 – Bonobo, Jordan Rakei

3/18 – Madeon, Slow Magic, Yung Bae

Nocturne

3/16 – Dana Laundry Trio

3/17 – David Bernot Quintet

3/18 – Daryl Gott Quintet

3/19 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

3/20 – Mike Hyland Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

3/16 – DJ Simone Says

3/17 – Pretend Friend

3/18 – Stomp Street Heist

3/19 – Jacob Christopher, DJ James Compton

3/20 – Eli Rey, Chris Rycroft

The Ogden Theater

3/17 – Droeloe, ford., Chuck Sutton

3/19 – Circle Jerks, Negative Approach, 7 seconds

The Oriental Theater

3/18 – Sevendust, Tetrarch, Dead Poet Society

3/19 – Sevendust, Tetrarch, Dead Poet Society

3/20 – Dragonforce, Firewind, Vision of Atlantis and more

Paramount Theatre

3/14 – Snow Patrol

3/17 – The Marshall Tucker Band, Dave Mason

3/19 – Colin Hay

Roxy Broadway

3/16 – Jazz Jam

3/16 – Ben Parish Trio

3/17 – Dzirae Gold

3/18 – Jesh Yancey

3/18 – Ozone Jones

3/19 – Roma Ransom

3/19 – Mellowpunk, Luna Nunez, Dog Tags

3/20 – Shannon von Kelly

Roxy Theater

3/18 – Taebo Tha Truth

3/19 – Defeated Sanity, Skeletal Remains, Vitriol and more

The Soiled Dove

3/18 – Special EFX

3/19 – Ron Pope, Miko Marks

Summit Music Hall

3/15 – Between the Buried and Me, Car Bomb

3/16 – Fit for a King, Silent Planet, Hollow Front and more

3/17 – Poppy, Mz Neon

3/18 – Deafhaven, Holy Fawn, Midwife

Temple Night Club

3/17 – Black V Neck

3/18 – Marten Horger

3/19 – Madds

The Venue

3/16 – Open stage

3/17 – Krayzie Bone

3/18 – Driven By Turmoil, Shattered Halo, Metal Disorder and more

3/19 – Gangsta Boo

Your Mom’s House

3/14 –Electric Mondays: Brzy, Toni Freq, Dripdrop and more

3/15 – Open Jam

3/18 – Nirvana & Dave Grohl Tribute: Bleach’d, GFY

3/19 – Bassment Experiments: Ujuu, RYNS, Trip HVZRD

3/20 – St. Patrick’s Day Debauchery: Everybody But Jay, Zee, Loop Story

3/20 – Coast 2 Ghost