29 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some colorful events lined up this week. Start it off by getting literary at Leaders as Readers: Mowa Haile and end it by playing your luck at a Drag Bingo Brunch. Wherever the week steers you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, March 21

Leaders as Readers: Mowa Haile

When: March 21, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1991 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover presents Leaders as Readers: Mowa Haile. You can hear from Mowa Haile the President of Sky Blue Builders alongside Tattered Cover’s CEO Kwame Spearman during an afternoon lecture.

Burger Madness

When: March 21 – April 7

Where: All Tap & Burger locations

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: Tap & Burger hosts a Burger March Madness bracket. You can dive into five weeks of burgers with specials and bracket intensity with eight Tap & Burger chefs competing for the Burger Champion title. The winner will have their burger take its place permanently on the Tap & Burger menu.

Pysanky for Peace

When: March 21 – March 22

Where: Valkarie Gallery, 445 S. Saulsbury St., Lakewood

Cost: $101 donation here

The Lowdown: Valkarkie Gallery hosts Pysanky for Peace. You can learn the basics of creating Ukrainian Pysanky Easter Eggs during a workshop with artist Maria Valentina Sheets. The event raises funds for International Rescue Mission to assist with aid in Ukraine.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: March 21 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of March, you can order a Passionproject cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to Women’s Bean Project.

Pancakes for Peace

When: March 21 – 23

Where: All Snooze, an A.M. Eatery locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Snooze partners with World Central Kitchen to host Pancakes for Peace. You can help raise funds for World Central Kitchen and feed those who have been displaced due to ongoing conflict in Ukraine. 100% of sales from ordering the special Pancake of the Week – a Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Pancake – will be donated to World Central Kitchen.

Tuesday, March 22

Drop-In Writing

When: March 22, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. Ave. Pkwy. Martin Building Level 1, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your graphite for Drop-In Writing. Denver Art Museum presents a writing session in the galleries with prompts from instructor Theresa Rozul Knowles of Lighthouse Writers Workshop.

Ciders & Sides

When: March 22, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $30 – $32, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with Lala’s Bakery for a Ciders & Sides pairing. You can nibble on four mini cheesecakes from Lala’s while imbibing in a flight of four ciders from Stem Ciders throughout the appetizing afternoon.

Hook & Ladder Comedy Show

When: March 22, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during a Hook & Ladder Comedy Show. Woodie Fisher teams up with local comedian Alec Flynn for an evening of hilarious sets from some killer Coloradan comedians.

Wednesday, March 23

Laugh Your Craft Off

When: March 23, 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your crafting skills readied for Laugh Your Craft Off. You can take part in a treasure-sachet-making workshop with instruction from artist Miranda Harp and comedic commentary from comedian Salma Zaky as you create during the crafting session.

DocuWest Documentary Film Festival

When: March 23 – 27

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Docuwest Documentary Film Festival is back in Denver its 13th year. The event features five days of documentary films screenings that celebrate contemporary film and community.

Thursday, March 24

Guitar Sessions: Stevie Gunter

When: March 24, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with Alicia “Bruce” Trujillo for Guitar Sessions: Stevie Gunter. Trujillo will discuss local guitar greats and explore the process of Colorado-based musician Stevie Gunter of Waiting Room and TuLips.

Elevated Beats

When: March 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock it out throughout the night with beats from DJ Manos during Elevated Beats. 54thirty hosts the jamming event for you to take in the Denver skyline on the rooftop for a chill spring evening.

Friday, March 25

Hooch Booch x MaeMae Collab Release Show

When: March 25, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: The Lodge at Woods Boss, 675 22nd St., Denver

Cost: $35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Raise a glass at a Hooch Booch x MaeMae Collab Release Show. Hooch Booch is launching a limited-edition flavor in collaboration with LA-based artist Mae Mae to celebrate her album Gummy Heart Eyes. You can sip on the new Apple Old Fashioned flavored beverage while watching a live performance from Mae Mae.

Music in the Clouds

When: March 25, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in a spring evening to jam out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

New York Ninja

When: March 25 – 27

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13.25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter teams up with Vinegar Syndrome for a screening of New York Ninja on 35mm. You can experience the wild and wonderful film and later shop at a pop-up Vinegar Syndrome store.

Saturday, March 26

Lumonics Immersed

When: March 26, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: $20, register here

The Lowdown: Explore a multi-sensory journey with Lumonics Immersed. The event aims to refresh your mind, body and spirit. Before and after the experience you can take a look at over 75 light artworks in the front gallery rooms, art studio and performance space.

Il Posto Marshall Fire Fundraiser

When: March 26

Where: Il Posto, 2601 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This Saturday Il Posto hosts a Marshall Fire Fundraiser. You can dine on delectable dishes while raising funds for the Boulder County Wildlife Fund. 20% of sales will go towards the fund.

There Is Only Zuul Release

When: March 26, 1 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery has teamed up with Bruz Beers for a collaboration release dubbed There Is Only Zuul. You can sip on the Colorado whiskey barrel-aged wheat wine and barleywine ale that is taken the highlights of both breweries.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: March 26, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and rock out with Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits host an afternoon of $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, food and live music on the patio for a relaxed Saturday.

Art of Cultura: Colcha with Necha

When: March 26, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $15, register here

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas hosts Art of Cultura: Colcha with Necha. The workshop dives into traditional Spanish Colonial folk art with the Spanish folktale La Llarona with the help of artist Vanessa Vasquez.

Spring Break Shindig

When: March 26, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company celebrates the beginning of spring with a Spring Break Shindig. You can play games, take part in a cornhole tournament, listen to live music and more throughout the bash.

Oasis Four Year Anniversary Party

When: March 26, 12 p.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3257 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Oasis Brewing Company presents a Four Year Anniversary Party. You can say cheers to another year of achievements with a beer release, live music and more. You can also grab bites from Flavor of Tabasco food truck to pair with your brews.

YOGA with Urban Sanctuary

When: March 26, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Odell Brewing Five Points Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, register here

The Lowdown: Stretch out in the taproom of Odell Brewing during YOGA with Urban Sanctuary. You can get zen with in an instructor from Urban Sanctuary and later sip on a $5 brew to refresh.

Cervezas & Empanadas Pairing

When: March 26, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado partners with Maria Empanada for a Cervezas and Empanadas Pairing. You can dive into four exquisite empanadas while sipping on a flight of four Mexican-inspired cervezas for a tasty afternoon.

Relationsh*t

When: March 26, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some horribly-hilarious stories about dates during Relationsh*t. You can hear as Chaos Bloom players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add some improv to make for a hysterical night.

Sunday, March 27

Coffee & Cold Reads

When: March 27, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience Coffee and Cold Reads: Puerto Rican Nocturne. The staged reading of the play explores issues of colonialism, internalized racism, police brutality and more.

Sundays on Santa Fe

When: March 26, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a morning to stroll through the Santa Fe Art District during Sundays on Santa Fe. You can peruse art in the galleries, shop from local boutiques and more throughout the day.

Oasis Yoga

When: March 26, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3257 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Oasis Brewing Company teams up with Hikyoga to present Oasis Yoga. You can let go of stresses this Sunday and pose to later imbibe in an Oasis brew in the taproom. Make sure to bring a mat and water to keep hydrated.

Drag Bingo Brunch

When: March 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market presents a Drag Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a brunch filled with flavor while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers including Shirley Delta Blow. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

Mark Your Calendar

Caroline Randall Williams Signing at McGregor Square

When: March 29, 11 a.m.

Where: Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1991 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

60 Minutes in Space

When: March 30, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

Demonstrating Artist

When: April 2, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, purchase here

Bill Frisell Trio

When: April 12, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $40, tickets available here