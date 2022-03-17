Just Announced – An Evening With Kristin Chenoweth And The Colorado Symphony

This morning, the Colorado Symphony announced “An Evening With Kristin Chenoweth,” which will see the Tony and Emmy award-winning star at Boettcher Concert Hall on August 12, 2022.

Chenoweth’s career has spanned from the stage to the big screen. She is best known for her role of Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway’s “Wicked,” and her time on the hit show “Glee,” for which she earned two Emmy nominations and a People’s Choice Award.

Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. Tickets to the one-night-only performance will be available starting Friday, March 18.

As of March 14, patrons are no longer required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend Colorado Symphony performances, and masks are optional.

“An Evening With Kristin Chenoweth and The Colorado Symphony” will take place August 12, 2022 at the Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18. Find more information here.