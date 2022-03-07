Upcoming Denver Fashion Week Will Feature Local, National and International Designers

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) Spring 2022 is just around the corner. Collections from local, national and international designers will range from streetwear to sustainability to high fashion.

The week-long event is set to take place April 3-10 at Void Studios and The Forney Museum of Transportation. Alongside this year’s non-profit partner Dress for Success Denver, DFW is putting Denver fashion on the map with plans for a season that Denver has never seen before.

Check out the confirmed designers below and purchase tickets on the DFW official website.

Factory Fashion

Adobe Darko

KILO BRAVA

Kanchiko

Sliv Life

INHERENT

Keti Vani

Styles by Cora

Rachel Marie Hurst

Tara Hari Couture

Marginal

Kolchagov Barba

Gulosch Garments

Hott Pink Matter

Lost Room Collective

Rags

TAHIRA

February Jones

Killionaire

Featuring brands from the Outlets at Castle Rock

________________________________________________

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022 Promo Shoot Credits

Producer, Runway Director & Styling: Hailey Hodapp

Creative Director, Photographer & Videographer: David Rossa

Hair: Elijah Bleu

Hair Assistant: Pia Maria

Makeup: Savannah Appel

Fashion: Rachel Marie Hurst, Cora Aversano & Alejandro Gaeta

Models: Adriana Rose, Stella Isaro Lina, Amber Christensen & Tyler Williams

Assistants: Ashleigh Perri & Natalie Snyder