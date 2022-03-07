Upcoming Denver Fashion Week Will Feature Local, National and International Designers

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) Spring 2022 is just around the corner. Collections from local, national and international designers will range from streetwear to sustainability to high fashion.
The week-long event is set to take place April 3-10 at Void Studios and The Forney Museum of Transportation. Alongside this year’s non-profit partner Dress for Success Denver, DFW is putting Denver fashion on the map with plans for a season that Denver has never seen before.
Check out the confirmed designers below and purchase tickets on the DFW official website.
APRIL 3 – Couture Kids
APRIL 4 – Streetwear
APRIL 5 – Wardrobe
APRIL 6 – Local Couture
APRIL 7 – International/National
APRIL 9 – Sustainable
APRIL 10 – Lifestyle
Featuring brands from the Outlets at Castle Rock
________________________________________________