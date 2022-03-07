For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

Upcoming Denver Fashion Week Will Feature Local, National and International Designers

Fashion
Home
5 min read

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) Spring 2022 is just around the corner. Collections from local, national and international designers will range from streetwear to sustainability to high fashion. 

The week-long event is set to take place April 3-10 at Void Studios and The Forney Museum of Transportation. Alongside this year’s non-profit partner Dress for Success Denver, DFW is putting Denver fashion on the map with plans for a season that Denver has never seen before. 

Check out the confirmed designers below and purchase tickets on the DFW official website.

APRIL 3 – Couture Kids

Factory Fashion

APRIL 4 – Streetwear 

Adobe Darko

KILO BRAVA

Kanchiko

Sliv Life

APRIL 5 – Wardrobe

INHERENT

Keti Vani

APRIL 6 – Local Couture 

Styles by Cora

Rachel Marie Hurst

Tara Hari Couture

APRIL 7 – International/National

Marginal

Kolchagov Barba

APRIL 9 – Sustainable

Gulosch Garments

Hott Pink Matter

Lost Room Collective

Rags

TAHIRA

February Jones

Killionaire

APRIL 10 – Lifestyle

Featuring brands from the Outlets at Castle Rock

________________________________________________

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022 Promo Shoot Credits
Producer, Runway Director & Styling: Hailey Hodapp
Creative Director, Photographer & Videographer: David Rossa
Hair: Elijah Bleu
Hair Assistant: Pia Maria
Makeup: Savannah Appel
Fashion: Rachel Marie Hurst, Cora Aversano & Alejandro Gaeta 
Models: Adriana Rose, Stella Isaro Lina, Amber Christensen & Tyler Williams 
Assistants: Ashleigh Perri & Natalie Snyder