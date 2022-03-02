Grab Your Skis for an All-Women’s Naked Ski Lap

Jennifer Verrochi, the co-founder of Wild Barn Coffee (which is a fully female-owned and operated coffee company) and one of the creators of the Boot Tan Fest, explained how the birth of the nude ski lap all started with a partnership between Wild Barn Coffee and Bluebird Backcountry and a wild idea.

“It started with inspiration from our can; we call her “Nudie Judy,” Verrochi said. “That was something that my best friend and now co-founder Alyssa Evans did when she was designing my can. It was my dream for a long time to start this coffee company and kind of place ourselves in the outdoor industry. And I come from a coffee background and when I asked my friend Alyssa to design the packaging, we sat down and we were like, well, if I’m gonna start any business, it’s gonna be a business that I’m excited to get to every day. And it’s a little wild and we wanted to bring some fun and funky the coffee industry. So she drew up this little naked skier and we’ve kind of stuck with that ever since.”

Verrochi was able to make a deal with Bluebird Backcountry that if she delivered the coffee to the mountain herself, she could get a free pass for her and Evans. This led to Evans and Verrochi making friends with several employees at Bluebird and coming up with a crazy plan. Last year the duo asked Bluebird if they would allow them to plan an all-female naked lap and the owners agreed.

“Last year we had about a week to plan, which was like nothing. And it was just word of mouth. I spread it around to a few of my friends, who spread it to some girlfriends, and the day of the event we had a whiteboard in the check-in area that said ‘secret ladies event happening at 3 p.m., ask us for details.’ So at 3 p.m., 22 strangers, all these women kind of just showed up and we just started [going] up. None of us knew each other. I had two girlfriends with me, but the rest just kinda meeting. It was so fun,” said Verrochi.