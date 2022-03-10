Just Annouced – Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre Lift COVID Entry Protocols

Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre’s current COVID-19 entry protocols are coming to an end this weekend, for all concerts and other entertainment events. Entry protocols — including providing proof of full-vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test — have been a standard at these two since November 10, 2021. But those regulations officially come to an end on March 12. This Saturday, Ball Arena is hosting basketball icons, the Harlem Globetrotters — playing in the Arena as the venues first non-masked and protocol-free event of 2022.

Kronenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced its decision to lift the current mandates via email last night. The announcement was made after “discussions with local, state and federal health officials as well as with officials from the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), National Lacrosse League (NLL) and various concert and entertainment entities,” said Senior Vice President of Venue Operations for KSE Matt Bell in a press release.

KSE stated its commitment to public health will continue through these next steps in event operations. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal health officials as well as our league officials to constantly monitor any changes to the COVID-19 landscape in the coming weeks and months,” said Bell. Masks will not be required for event attendees and proof of vaccination will no longer be essential for entry. However, certain restrictions will remain in place for Arena staff as well as players to ensure safety for the players and their teams.

The current entry protocols apply to future events, but exceptions may be made based on requests from performing acts. In these cases, protocols will remain in effect only for the specified event. The Billie Eilish “happier than ever” tour at Ball Arena on March 19, 2022 is currently the only exception to the new protocols. The show will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event. More information on this event can be found here.