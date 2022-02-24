Nominate Your Favorite Women Owned Businesses in Denver To Be Featured

At 303 Magazine, we strive to support small businesses with a focus on the local, independent economy. We believe through the lens of people who continually contribute to the Mile High City’s evolution, readers will learn to love Denver just as much as we do. In light of International Women’s Day on March 8, we are compiling a woman-owned business directory and want you to share those who deserve to be seen. This year’s theme is “equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” and we’re looking to recognize femme-presenting individuals who are leaving their mark on the city and beyond.

Please fill out the form by March 6 with your nominations.