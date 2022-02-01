6 Local Businesses Offering Jewelry Pieces Perfect for Valentine’s Day Gifting

With Valentine’s Day approaching, now’s the time to find the perfect gift for your significant other. Here at 303 Magazine, we put together a gift guide filled with jewelry pieces to show your person that you care, with a hint of style.

Link X Lou

The Lowdown: Permanent jewelry has been all the rage this past year, and would make the perfect experience to cement your love for your significant other. Founded in Denver, “LINK x LOU is not a product, we are an experience-based brand built on connection and sentiment, creating memorable pieces for individuals that are meant to stand the test of time,” said Lindsay Puckett of Denver LINK x LOU.

This unique experience allows the wearer to pick something special for them. LINK x LOU prioritizes both sustainability and wearability with the use of metals that are meant to last. “The chains we source are 14k white and yellow solid gold, not gold-filled or gold plated, meaning your Links are made up of an alloy, and nothing toxic along the way,” said Puckett. “This saves us from wasting resources and contributing to fast fashion and heightens awareness of the global focus on sustainability in the jewelry industry. We are proud to recycle our scrap metals and stand behind products that are pretty on our skin and easy on our planet.”

For more information visit linkxlou.com and follow them on Instagram.

Talisman Fine Jewelry

The Lowdown: Looking for a sentimental jewelry piece that your significant other can wear every day? Look no further. Denver-based Talisman Fine Jewelry offers a variety of fine jewelry pieces that are not only valiant but are sustainably made as well. Designer Vanessa Barcus aims to create pieces made intuitively and imbued with special meaning. “Talisman’s jewelry is meant to bring luck, support, protection and positive energy to the wearer — making it the perfect gift for the one you love,” she said.

Barcus’ collection exudes bold flair with a hint of an ancient cultural ambiance that is often present in heirloom jewelry. Each piece is handmade with recycled 14k gold with the intent that there is a piece for everyone. “The collection also includes an assortment of daintier, easily wearable 14k gold shape earrings, as well as pouch necklaces strung on 14k gold chain — made for holding onto a tiny sacred object or two,” said Barcus.

Talisman Fine Jewelry can be found at finer retailers nationwide, including Recital in Denver, and online at TalismanFineJewelry.co.

Kate Maller Jewelry

The Lowdown: From necklaces to rings to studs and more, Kate Maller Jewelry is the spot to secure a gift for your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Owner and designer Kate Maller’s background in metalsmithing is extensive, which is reflected in the pieces that she offers. Her master’s degrees in architecture and landscape architecture play a role in the jewelry that she makes as Maller strives to incorporate the environment through her work.

After moving to Colorado from Connecticut in 2007, Maller now runs the Kate Maller Jewelry flagship brick and mortar in Denver’s West Highlands neighborhood, along with a boutique in Aspen. Both locations are home to KMJ collections of sustainable and fine jewelry.

In addition to the KMJ collections, the edgy, yet refined sustainable jewelry boutiques feature a carefully curated selection of fine and artisan jewelry, ceramics, fine mineral specimens, accessories, home goods, textiles, scents, books and cards. Every artist shares the KMJ commitment to craftsmanship, and many are also committed to using sustainable practices in their work.

In addition to KMJ online and the Denver/Aspen KMJ boutiques, Kate Maller Jewelry can be found in retail stores around the country.

Balefire Goods

The Lowdown: Located in historic Olde Town Arvada, Balefire Goods is home to an extensive collection of unique and one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. The gallery is focused on ethical and sustainable practices. Alongside creating pieces in-house, Balefire Goods offers work from artists both locally and internationally.

Founder and owner Jamie Hollier works closely with studio manager and goldsmith Baleigh Acebo to create a space where art can flourish. Each Balefire Goods piece is made with extreme attention to detail and a purpose. From necklaces to bracelets to earrings and more, Balefire Goods has jewelry pieces that make the perfect gift of thoughtfulness and style this Valentine’s Day.

Visit the gallery and check out their Instagram for more.

The Diamond Reserve

The Lowdown: Is this Valentine’s Day going to mark a special moment for you and your significant other that may lead to an engagement? If tying the knot is in your future, check out The Diamond Reserve for custom engagement rings. Each ring is handmade in Denver and the experience of creating and purchasing an engagement ring allows customers to decide what is perfect for them.

“We believe in creating engagement rings that encapsulate our client’s love stories,” said owner and founder Kaeleigh Testwuide. “Our mission is to provide every client with unparalleled customer service, a transparent and educational buying experience and unbeatable pricing.”

Visit their website to schedule an appointment.

wordshop

The Lowdown: Denver’s own Highlands neighborhood is home to eclectic shops and businesses. Nestled off Meade Street and W 32nd Ave is wordshop, Denver’s only brick and mortar paperie that offers a variety of goods including greeting cards, custom invitations, stationery, gifts and handmade/fair trade jewelry. This is the perfect spot to pick up a card to accompany a gift or fun jewelry pieces as well.

“This is one of the few spots in town where you can expect to get misty-eyed from the perfect greeting card or print, then crack up from a candle, necklace or mug,” said owner Jill Alyn. Alongside Lead Designer Ray Edelman, the two focus on supporting minority makers and bringing joyful pieces made to last to the Denver community.

If you’re shopping for a significant other that has a sense of humor or wants to spruce up their jewelry collection, come write into wordshop and visit their Instagram.

Whatever it may be that you’re looking for this Valentine’s Day, these six local businesses are sure to have a jewelry piece perfect to show the one you love just how much love there is to go around.