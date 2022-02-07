This Week in Concerts – Vini Vici, Eric Nam, Donavon Frankenreiter and More

This week in concerts, Vini Vici comes to Summit Music Hall, Eric Nam performs at The Gothic Theatre and Donavon Frankenreiter stops by to play at The Bluebird Theater. Celebrate the legacy of Bob Marley at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom for their tribute show featuring Stylie and Ghost.Wav. Need a place to watch the Superbowl? Check-in at Number Thirty Eight to enjoy live music before the game starts.

The Black Box

2/8 – Electronic Tuesdays: Reso, Atek, Lousy Anna

2/ 9 – Workshop Wednesdays: Abi Lindsey

2/9 – Work in Progress Wednesdays

2/10 – Sky Suite, Chidi, Breadwinner and more

2/10 – Azuel, Esoteric, Kozmos and more

2/11 – The Gaslamp Killer, KDJ Above, Digitallovejoint and more

2/11 – Phonk Around & Find Out: Krull, Ceiva, Seen and more

2/12 – Marshall Fire Benefit: Special guests tba

2/12 – Vinyl Sessions: Nofriendo, Cynapze, Darkstar

2/13 – Sunday School: Necromancer

The Bluebird Theater

2/9 – Glaive

2/13 – Donovan Frankenreiter

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/10 – Azizi Gibson, Meelo, Devin Tremell (Cervantes’ Other Side)

2/10 – Marc E. Bassy, Hot Flash Heatwave, Rae Khalil and more (Cervatnes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

2/11 – Bryce Vine, Gianna & Kyle, Abhi the Nomad (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

2/11 – Bob Marley Tribute: Stylie, Ghost.Wav (Cervantes’ Other Side)

2/12 – Daniel Rodriguez, Emma Rose Full Band, Sturtz (Cervantes’ Other Side)

Dazzle

2/8 – Diamond Empire Band

2/9 – Denver School of the Arts Jazz Workshop Orchestra & Combos

2/10 – Fareed Haque, Paul Wertico, Larry Gray (6 p.m.)

2/10 – Fareed Haque, Paul Wertico, Larry Gray (9 p.m.)

2/11 – Fareed Haque, Paul Wertico, Larry Gray (6 p.m.)

2/11 – Fareed Haque, Paul Wertico, Larry Gray (9 p.m.)

2/12 – Marguerite Juenemann

2/12 – Jocelyn Medina

2/13 – Natalie Cressman, Ian Faquini

Globe Hall

2/10 – Bay Ledges, Waxcat

2/11 – New Ben Franklins, Jimbo Darville & The Truckadours

2/12 – The Siren Project, The Midnight Marionettes, Katastophy

Goosetown Tavern

2/9 – Wednesday Groove

2/10 – After The Carnival, Party Teeth, Faded Mirage

2/11 – Del Carmen, Replica

2/12 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

The Gothic Theatre

2/9 – Eric Nam, Lyn Lapid

2/11 – Obituary, Municipal Waste, Enforced and more

2/12 – Koffin Kats, MF Ruckus, Crow Cavalier

Grizzly Rose

2/9 – Matt Ferris

2/10 – Matt Ferris

2/11 – Matt Ferris

2/12 – Matt Ferris

2/13 – Matt Ferris

Herb’s Hideout

2/7 – Vlad Gershevich

2/8 – Jazz Jam

2/9 – Diana Castro

2/10 – Dave Randon Trio

2/11 – Mile High Groove

2/12 – Mile High Groove

2/13 – Erik Boa

Herman’s Hideaway

2/9 – The Knotty G’s

2/11 – Rotimi

2/12 – Elderpunk

HQ

2/8 – A Goth, Industrial

2/10 – Hunter James & the Titanic, Mlady, Anthony Ruptak

Hi-Dive

2/10 – Dead Orchids, Doom Scroll, Fables of The Fall and more

2/11 – Love Gang, Colfax Speed Queen, Moonlight Bloom

2/12 – Bluebook, American Culture, Allison Lorenzen

Larimer Lounge

2/10 – Midnight Wanderer, Anomalous, Lemonade Jacket

2/11 – Open House, Gudknight, RCKY CHVS and more

2/12 – Shady Oaks, Mr. Mota, Big Pinch

2/12 – Open House, Warner Case, Parmajawn and more

2/13 – The Violet Nines, Addie Tonic, Same Dude

Lost Lake

2/9 – Open mic night

2/10 – Whatever We Are, Bailey Elora, Destino and more

2/11 – Mother of Exile, Condemned to Burn, Bone Creature and more

2/12 – Jen Korte & The Loss, Britt Devens, Ellsworth

2/13 – Lowfaith, Old Soul Dies Young, Moodlighting and more

Marquis Theater

2/8 – Diamante

2/10 – This Wild Life

2/11 – The Burroughs

2/12 – Guardin

Meow Wolf

2/10 – Bttrfly Quintet

2/11 – The Fungineers

2/12 – Balkan Bump, ETHNO

Mission Ballroom

2/7 – Beth Hart

2/9 – Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist and more

2/10 – Polo & Pan, Mindchatter

2/11 – Sulivan King, Phase One, Blanke and more

2/12 – Dark Star Orchestra

Nocturne

2/9 – Andrew Vogt Quartet

2/10 – Annie Booth Trio

2/11 – The Derek Banach Quintet

2/12 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

2/10 – Hot Like Wasabi: ’90s Music

2/11 – The Reckless Folk

2/12 – Walker Williams Band, Dylan Kishner Band

2/13 – Super Bowl Sunday: Live music with Alfonzo (1-3 p.m.)

The Ogden Theater

2/11 – The Lil Smokies, Dead Horses, Esther Rose

2/12 – The Backseat Lovers

The Oriental Theater

2/8 – Obscura, Vale of Pnath, We Are William and more

2/10 – Dark Tranquility, Kataklysm, Nailed To Obscurity

2/11 – Emo Night Brooklyn: Ryan Key (Yellowcard) DJ set

2/12 – Tribute Night: Appetite For Destruction, Rooster, My Own Summer

2/13 – Night Snipers

Paramount Theatre

2/10 – Alan Parsons Live Project

2/11 – Marina

2/12 – Dream Theater

Roxy Broadway

2/9 – Phil Lotterhos Trio, Moriah Obrecht

2/9 – Live Jazz Jam

2/10 – Colombia Jones and The Harpoons

2/11 – Leon & The Revival

2/11 – LowFive

2/12 – DJ Gary Givant

2/12 – Jeffrey Dallet

2/12 – Emerald Siam, Zealot, Gilla Teen

2/13 – Shannon Von Kelly

Roxy Theater

2/12 – King of Colorado

Summit Music Hall

2/9 – Set It Off, Stand Atlantic, As It Is and more

2/12 – Vini Vici

The Soiled Dove

2/12 – California Guitar Trio, Montreal Guitar Trio

2/13 – A Girl Named Sethe

Temple Night Club

2/8 – Cera Khin

2/10 – Tommy Trash

2/11 – Joel Corry

2/12 – JSTJR

The Venue

2/9 – Open Stage

2/10 – Lifenoize

2/11 – Mr. Capone-E

2/12 – Amalgam Effect, Grey Matter Circus, Cloud Temple

Your Mom’s House

2/8 – Restoration: A Marshall Fire Benefit

2/10 – Tribute To Classics: Play’n Dirty

2/11 – Rumpus, Redklyph, Chando and more

2/12 – Goldilox

2/13 – YMH Producer Beat Battle