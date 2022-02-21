This Week in Concerts – Cheat Codes, Still Woozy, Neil Frances and More

This week in concerts, electronic-trio Cheat Codes opens at The Ogden Theater. Lo-fi sensation Still Woozy comes to Mission Ballroom and alternative-pop duo Neil Frances headlines at The Bluebird Theater. Arvada’s Deeply Rooted Music School holds their first recital at The Oriental Theater and Guns N’ Roses’ Slash performs at the Paramount Theatre alongside Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Additionally, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom and Your Mom’s House are continuing the effort to support victims of the Marshal Fire with individual benefit shows. Be sure to stay up to date for all your local music news with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

2/22 – Electronic Tuesdays: Spicybois

2/23 – Wub Wub Wes, Onoya, Lodo and more

2/24 – Maro, Snake Tits, DJ Spencey

2/24 – Camna, E-Knocks, Basstek and more

2/25 – Jumpster, Scott Everett, Ejay

2/25 – Camnah, E-Knocks, Basstek and more

2/26 – DJ Madd, Anna Morgan, Despise and more

2/26 – Phydra, Phunk Bias, Gryme Tyme and more

2/27 – Sunday School with Aimerie

The Bluebird Theater

2/21 – Neil Frances

2/23 – Dessa

2/24 – Low Cut Connie

2/25 – The Ghost of Paul Revere

2/26 – Briston Maroney

2/27 – The Band of Heathens, Nicki Bluhm

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/22 – Benefit for Marshall Fire Survivors: Kris Myers, DJ Williams, Joey Porter and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

2/24 – Cris Jacobs Band, The Barlow (Cervantes’ Other Side)

2/24 – Shift, Esseks, A Hundred Drums and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

2/25 – Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Nathan and The Zydeco Cha Cha’s, The Elegant Plums (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

2/25 – Memba, Fabian Mazur (Cervantes’ Other Side)

2/26 – The Green House Band, Kessel Run (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

2/26 – Sports, Flaural, Lady Denim (Cervantes’ Other Side)

Dazzle

2/22 – Tribute to Al Hood: H2 Jazztet and Friends

2/23 – Krantz, Carlock, Lefebvre

2/24 – Purnell Steen & The Five Point Ambassadors

2/25 – Ken Walker Sextet

2/25 – Sarah Mount & The Rushmores

2/26 – Warburton’s Boyz

2/26 – Monique Brooks Roberts

Globe Hall

2/21 – The Weather Station, Helena Deland

2/22 – Tall Heights, The Collection

2/23 – Breakup Shoes, Carpool Tunnel, Carter Vail

2/24 – Magnolia Grove, Post War, Keep Off The Grass

2/25 – Grady Spencer & The Work, Ryan Cutwell

2/26 – Dog City Disco, JayQuist, Bathing Lagoon and more

Goosetown Tavern

2/23 – Wednesday Groove

2/25 – Malum Mortuus, Insipidus, Harvested

2/26 – Lovinger, Revery, Polar Bear and more

The Gothic Theatre

2/23 – JP Saxe, Trousdale

2/25 – Godspeed You! Black Emperor

2/26 – Blood Incantation, Roshan Bhartiya

Grizzly Rose

2/23 – Matt Farris

2/24 – Matt Farris

2/25 – Matt Farris

2/26 – Matt Farris

2/27 – Matt Farris

Herb’s Hideout

2/21 – Vlad Gershevich

2/22 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Daryl Gott and more

2/23 – Diana Castro

2/24 – Dave Randon Trio

2/25 – Blinker Fluid

2/26 – Blinker Fluid

2/27 – Grown Ass Man Band

Herman’s Hideaway

2/25 – Blink180True, Porno Addiction, Original Pranksters

2/26 – DJ Quik, Suga Free

Hi-Dive

2/24 – OtterJ Cruising, A Sleazy Underwear Nite

2/25 – Boot Gun, Honey Blazer, High Street Joggers Club

2/27 – The Well, Howling Giant, Keefduster

HQ

2/22 – Dar Tuesdays

2/24 – Pilot The Machine, Mrz Nezbitt, Gila Teen

2/25 – Decent Criminal, Cleaner, Slap Happy and more

2/26 – Denial of Life, Implied Risk, Moral Law and more

Larimer Lounge

2/23 – Mezerg, Fred Fancy

2/25 – Lowdown Brass Band, Guerrilla Fanfare

2/25 – CRAD, MIKO, BG

2/26 – Meduso, Ghost Room, Quartz and more

2/27 – Lu, Pink Lady Monster, Rose Variety and more

Lost Lake

2/24 – Dig Deep, VCO, The Eric Welty Group

2/25 – Your Own Medicine, Home By 11, Averse To The End

2/26 – Innerspace, False Report, Lungburn and more

2/27 – The Panic of 1873, Zingaro, Pet Traits and more

Marquis Theater

2/23 – Pacific Dub

2/26 – Lastlings

Meow Wolf

2/25 – Sabo, Viktop

2/26 – The Party Portal

Mission Ballroom

2/24 – Still Woozy, Wallice

2/25 – The Wood Brothers, Katie Pruitt

Nocturne

2/23 – Andrew Vogt Quartet

2/24 – Daryl Gott Quintet

2/25 – The Derek Banach Quintet

2/26 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

2/27 – The Dan Schwindt Quartet

Number Thirty Eight

2/24 – DJ Juschill, DJ Highline

2/25 – Robby Peoples

2/26 – Many Mountains, Big Hooray Bluegrass

2/27 – A Brothers Fountain, The Higgs, The Alpine Group

The Ogden Theater

2/24 – Cheat Codes, Haywyre, Win & Woo

2/25 – Drive-By Truckers, Ryley Walker

2/26 – Dinosaur Jr., Pink Mountaintops

The Oriental Theater

2/22 – Nile, Incantation, Sanguisugabogg and more

2/24 – Mike Maurer Band, PG6ix

2/25 – The Petty Nicks Experience, Forever Man

2/27 – Deeply Rooted Winter Recital

Paramount Theatre

2/23 – Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators

2/25 – Hairball

Roxy Broadway

2/22 – Singer-songwriter open mic

2/23 – Live Jazz Jam

2/23 – Phil Lotterhos Trio

2/24 – Blaire Rose

2/25 – Redwing Blackbird, DJ Ritual, Midnight Marrionettes and more

2/26 – Kaybay’s Disco

2/26 – Wrenn and Ian

2/26 – DJ Nina, DJ Destiny Shynelle, KDJ Above and more

2/27 – Travel Kit

Roxy Theater

2/25 – Ramirez

2/26 – Signs of Tranquility, Sharone, Thy Shade and more

2/27 – AMB, Cody Mansion, Scum, Insane Poetry and more

Summit Music Hall

2/21 – Scary Kids Scaring Kids, D.R.U.G.S., Secrets

2/23 – Fire Boy DML

2/24 – Olan Rogers

2/25 – Gimme Gimme Disco

2/28 – Jazmine Sullivan

The Soiled Dove

2/24 – Organically Elevated

2/25 – Darren Rahn

2/26 – Trace Bundy

Temple Night Club

2/24 – King Combs, Big Larry, Prince JDC

2/25 – Juelz

2/26 – DJ Pauly D

The Venue

2/23 – Open stage

2/25 – Westside Boogie

2/26 – L’Victoria, Dolls in The Attic, Hooligans Holiday and more

Your Mom’s House

2/21 – Electronic Mondays: Trex-Eter, Merman.G, Leviathans and more

2/22 – Ian Taylore, Buddhakai, Small Hands and more

2/23 – Colorado Fires Benefit Event

2/24 – Tesla Nikole, Lady Rave, Hericane and more

2/25 – The Beatles Tribute: British Beat

2/26 – The Higgs, The Alpine Camp, Splendid Blend

2/27 – February Benefit Concert: Black History Month