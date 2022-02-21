28 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some spirited events lined up this week. Start it off with some cinema at the Denver Jewish Film Festival and end it by strutting your stuff at the DFW Spring 2022 Kids and Adults Model Auditions. Whatever the week has planned for you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, February 21

Denver Jewish Film Festival

When: February 21 – March 1

Where: Various locations and Online, more information here

Cost: Varying prices, get passes and tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Jewish Film Festival returns – this year in an all-virtual format. You can view around 30 different films from documentaries to shorts with a myriad of genres.

Fiction Beer Book Club

When: February 21, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get literary at the Fiction Beer Book Club. This month the club is reading and discussing Beasts of Extraordinary Circumstance by Ruth Emmie Lang in the taproom. You can sip on a brew and experience the novel with others.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: February 21 – 28

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of February, you can order a Bizzy Izzy cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to Black Resilience in Colorado.

Tuesday, February 22

Active Minds: The Great Migration

When: February 22, 5 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover teams up with Active Minds for an Active Minds: The Great Migration event. You can learn more about internal migration patterns within the United States, how it changed society and more throughout the lecture.

National Margarita Day at Kachina

When: February 22, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to National Margarita Day at Kachina. You can imbibe in a margarita flight with three different margarita flavors for $15, dine on $2 tacos and more to celebrate the day.

Ciders & Sides

When: February 22, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $27 – $29, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add some sugar to your day with Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders partners with Mermaids Bakery for a sweet pairing of four cupcakes with a flight of four ciders for a delicious afternoon.

Aquakota at Meow Wolf

When: February 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf Denver honors artist Colin Ward with Aquakota at Meow Wolf. This Tuesday you can explore the immersive art experience at Convergence Station, watch a mini-documentary about the creation of Aquakota and hear about Ward’s legacy.

Wednesday, February 23

60 Minutes in Space

When: February 23, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through the universe during 60 Minutes in Space. The virtual exploration will feature the newest developments surrounding space. You can hear from space and museum scientists about discoveries, updates on missions and more.

Laugh Your Craft Off: Re-Visions

When: February 23, 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Take on a new vision during Laugh Your Craft Off: Re-Visions. You can take part in a vision board workshop with instruction from artist Shanel Hughes and comedic commentary from comedian Kate Strobel as you create during the crafting session.

Peanut Butter Pie Snowed In Firkin Release

When: February 23, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing continues its stout firkin series with a Peanut Butter Pie Snowed In Firkin Release. The imperial oatmeal stout tastes of a sweet peanut butter pie for a perfect dessert-like brew.

Thursday, February 24

Colorado Environmental Film Festival

When: February 24 – March 6

Where: Online

Cost: Varying prices, passes available here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Environmental Film Festival is back. This year the festival has gone fully virtual with streamings of over 90 films, live filmmaker conversations, educational content and more.

Elevated Beats

When: February 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jam it out throughout the evening with beats from DJ Manos during Elevated Beats. 54thirty hosts the rocking event for you to take in the Denver skyline on the rooftop for a chill winter night.

The Grand Chef & Shucker

When: February 24, 5 p.m.

Where: Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood, 2625 E. 2nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $99 per person, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood hosts The Grand Chef and Shucker. You can meet Chris Quartuccio from Blue Island Shellfish Farms and Sean Huggard the chef and owner of Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood restaurants to learn how to shuck oysters, see the differences between varieties and more.

Mavens of Music

When: February 24, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Maven, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sway to some sweet tunes during Mavens of Music. You can listen to live performances from local musicians such as Dzirae Gold and David Lawrence in the lobby of The Maven every Thursday while imbibing in a cocktail from Poka Lola Social Club and nibbling on snacks from Kachina Cantina.

The Secret Lives of Clyfford Still’s Paintings

When: February 24, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a deeper look into the artwork held in the Clyfford Still Museum during The Secret Lives of Clyfford Still’s Paintings. You can hear from Bailey Placzek the museum’s associate curator about different paintings in the gallery during the evening.

Intro to Modern Calligraphy Workshop

When: February 24, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Kelly Chang of Jupiter Stone Creative for an Intro to Modern Calligraphy Workshop. You can learn the basics of modern calligraphy with a brush pen while sipping on a cider. The ticket price includes all necessary supplies needed to participate.

Pilot Beer Release Program

When: February 24, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Try some experimental brews during a Pilot Beer Release Program at Great Divide Brewing Co. You can sip on a Yeti-Abides white Russian-inspired brew and grab discounted pours to boot.

Friday, February 25

Beethoven Symphony No. 5 and 6

When: February 25 – 27

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents a performance of Beethoven Symphony No. 5 and 6. You can watch as conductor Markus Stenz leads the Colorado Symphony in the double feature with stunning compositions.

Music in the Clouds

When: February 25, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in a winter evening to rock out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

International Women’s Day Brew

When: February 25, 9 a.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery celebrates women with an International Women’s Day Brew. You can grab a cold glass of a hazy IPA brewed with lychee and kiwi and raise funds for Pink Boots throughout the day.

Saturday, February 26

Alpaca Patio Party

When: February 26

Where: Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: Imbibe in $6 margs, $5 shots, specialty cocktails and more during an Alpaca Patio Party. The party celebrates Chawar – the first Ecuadorian agave spirit to be enjoyed in Colorado.

Pray For Snow Party

When: February 26, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Avanti, F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti, F&B hosts a Pray For Snow Party. Raise funds for Protect Our Winters (P.O.W.) while dancings to beats from DJ Musa, snagging giveaways and sipping on a P.O.W punch cocktail. Avanti will donate $1 towards Protect Our Winters for every P.O.W. cocktail sold.

Mardi Gras Rumpus

When: February 26, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company celebrates Mardi Gras with a Mardi Gras Rumpus. You can take part in a crawfish boil, watch the world’s tiniest Mardi Gras parade, sip on beer releases and more throughout the afternoon.

Denver Capitol Hill History Walking Tour

When: February 26 – 27

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Tour Co. hosts a Denver Capitol Hill History Walking Tour. You can learn more about Denver’s fascinating history, see some of the city’s oldest buildings, learn more about landmarks and more through the tour.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: February 26, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and rock out with Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits host an afternoon of $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, food and live music on the patio for a chill Saturday.

Vantabrews

When: February 26, 12 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Vantabrews is back in Denver. Cerebral Brewing celebrates Vantablack with a tap takeover with some of the darkest brews from breweries such as WeldWerks, Other Half and Black Stack. Make sure to wear all black to match the theme.

Sunday, February 27

Tesoro Cultural Center’s Historic Lecture Series

When: February 27, 2 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover has partnered with Tesoro Culture Center to host a Historic Lecture Series. This Sunday you can hear from Dr. Alice Baumgartner about her book South to Freedom: Runaway Slaves to Mexico and the Road to Civil War.

DFW Spring 2022 Kids and Adults Model Auditions

When: February 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Void Studios Denver, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week Spring ’22 is right around the corner and you can strut your stuff on the runway by taking part in the DFW Spring 2022 Kids and Adults Model Auditions. Designers are looking for all shapes and sizes of models from eight years old and up, so take a chance and walk your best walk.

Mark Your Calendar

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

When: February 28, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $35 – $70, tickets available here

Guitar Sessions: Jen Korte

When: March 3, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, tickets available here

4th Annual Petite Parade

When: March 6, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, for registration check here

MCA Octopus Initiative

When: March 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here