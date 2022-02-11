Five Spots Around Denver to Watch the Super Bowl This Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is an exciting day for many. Although Denver’s beloved Broncos didn’t make the cut this year, there is still a ton of fun to be had. If you and your friends are looking for a place other than your buddy’s house to watch the Rams and the Bengals go head to head in Super Bowl LVI, we got you covered. Check out these five local spots offering great food, boozy drinks and all the things you need for a fun-filled Super Bowl Sunday.

Sports Column

Where: 1930 Blake St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday 11:a.m. – 1:00 a.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.

The Lowdown: The Sports Column has been voted the best sports bar in Denver by Sports Illustrated, ESPN magazine, Sporting News Magazine and Fox Sports to name a few. Its many accolades are unsurprising considering the spot is equipped with 35 flat-screen TV’s, amazing happy hour specials and kick-ass food. Unlike some bars that take to one team, the Sports Column is for YOUR team, whoever they may be.

The Sports Column not only comes fully furnished with all the TV’s you could want but the food to back it up as well. Start your Super Bowl Sunday debauchery off with the Nacho Grande ($10), Cheese Curds ($10) or Wings ($8.5 – $15.5). Then, keep the party going with one of the many handheld meals the Sports Column offers. From the Bronco Burger ($14) to the Blake Street Bomber Burger ($15), the Denver Dip Sandwich ($14) and more. And of course, they have the drinks to wash it all down! The Sports Column boasts over 25 beers on tap, and if that isn’t quite what you’re craving then you can choose from a full bar that’s sure to satisfy all your thirsts.

For more information visit the Sports Columns’ website here.

Pour House on Market

Where: 1410 Market St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday 2:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m., and Friday – Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

The Lowdown: Put on your Super Bowl Sunday best and walk on into The Pour House on Market. Although usually a Boston bar, this Sunday, Pour House on Market will be a place for whatever team you’re rooting for. Whether you’re in it for the game, or in it for the fun, Pour House on Market is there for you.

Enjoy game day favorites like Wings (8 pc for $12), Tendies ($12) and Burgers ($11), while you watch the excitement unfold on 23 TVs and three projectors. And, if you work in the service industry, Pour House on Market will take 20% off of your tab. If you need to cool off or grab some fresh air, watch the game and grab a drink from the rooftop patio bar.

To see more of what Pour House on Market has to offer, visit the website here.

Occidental

Where: 1950 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday 4:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m., and Saturday – Sunday 2:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

The Lowdown: This punk-themed bar is serving up major underground vibes. Although this counter-culture spot is probably not for the typical Super Bowl Sunday party-goer, it’s a nice option for those in the Highlands looking for an alternative Super Bowl experience. On top of to its punk-rock decor, the drink menu at Occidental also reflects a love of music with themed drinks like the gin-based Sgt. Pepper ($12) or the aquavit-based Summer of 69 ($12). Or go with a classic beer or seltzer to keep things simple. Meanwhile, the food menu offers a taste of something for every craving. To satisfy your sweet tooth, try the Creme Brulee Waffle ($10). For classics — with a twist, if you want it, of course — Occidental offers a 5 oz. Burger ($13), Mac n Cheese ($13) and Chicken Tenders ($15). But if you’re looking to give your pallet a taste of something new this Super Bowl Sunday try the Chicken Shawarma Tots ($14) or Brando’s Jersey Poutine ($14).

To see the full menu visit the website here.

Highland Tap and Burger

Where: 2219 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m, Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: For a friendly, affordable and inviting atmosphere head over to Highland Tap and Burger. This family-friendly joint is all for celebrating all things local. From locally and responsibly sourced produce and proteins to a respectable Colorado-based beer list, it offers locally-sourced options for everyone. The mission at Highland Tap and Burger is to bring communities together through neighborhood-based restaurants and to nourish guests and communities with warmth, hospitality, and a serious commitment to customer satisfaction

Aside from being a place you can feel good about going to, Highland Tap and Burger is also a fantastic place to watch the Rams and Bengals during this year’s Super Bowl. The Wings By The Pound (1lb $14) are flavorful and for those looking to skip the meat, the Cauliflower “Wings” ($11) are also a great option. As you watch Snoop Dogg and others perform the halftime show, bite into one of their many Burger or Sandwich options including the Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich ($15.50), Paleo Grass-Fed Burger ($15.50) or the Green Chilly Black Bean Burger ($15.50).

For more on Highland Tap Burger’s story and how its helping the community visit this link. To see the full menu go here.

Cap City Tavern

Where: 1247 Bannock St., Denver

Hours: Monday 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., Tuesday 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m., Wednesday – Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located near the Denver Art Museum, Cap City Tavern is a great place for making memories with friends. Not only can you enjoy the Super Bowl excitement on one of the many flat-screen TVs this Sunday, but, you can also indulge in a friendly game of Bingo to start your Superbowl Sunday off a little early. Every Sunday, not just Super Bowl Sunday, is Bingo brunch Sunday at Cap City Tavern.

Then, once you’re ready to kick back for kickoff, munch on some Cap City Tavern favorites including $1 Tacos or the Ultimate Fajita ($22). At Cap City Tavern they’re also serving up game-day favorites like the Old Fashioned Burger ($16), Wings ($17.50), Pizza and Calzones ($15) and much more. Then wash it down with some amazing cocktails. Warm up with the Bourbon Apple Cider ($11) or try your hand with the Dirty Pickle Martini ($12). Whatever your taste, there’s sure to be something for you at Cap City Tavern.

And if you really enjoy your time, Cap City Tavern has other reasons to make a return visit. Every Tuesday between 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. you can bring your friends to Cap City Tavern for free Trivia. Or, if you’re looking to practice your billiards game, Cap City Tavern offers free pool every day, all year round.

To find out more about what Cap City Tavern offers and to see the full menu visit this link.