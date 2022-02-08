Just Announced – Halsey Adds Second Night To “Love and Power” Tour at Red Rocks

Halsey is bringing the “Love and Power Tour” for a second night at Red Rocks on July 7. The singer originally announced dates and details about the anticipated tour on January 31 with a date slated for Red Rocks on July 6. Due to popular demand, the show sold out, leading to the addition of the second date. For the original release of the tour dates, Halsey expressed her excitement stating, “it’s been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all. the love and power tour is coming this summer.”

The 23-date tour will kick off on May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre. In addition to Colorado, Halsey will make stops in major cities such as Boston, Seattle, Los Angeles and Atlanta. This upcoming week, before heading out on tour, the 27-year old will be performing at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, February 10.

The “Love and Power Tour” celebrates the critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power and will include support from The Marías and Abby Roberts on the newly added second date.

Halsey’s Love and Power Tour Dates

5/17/2022 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre

5/19/2022 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/21/2022 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music Festival*

5/24/2022 Nashville, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

5/27/2022 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

5/29/2022 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/1/2022 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

6/3/2022 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

6/5/2022 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

6/8/2022 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/11/2022 New York, NY The Governors Ball*

6/16/2022 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre

6/18/2022 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6/21/2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

6/24/2022 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/26/2022 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/28/2022 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

6/30/2022 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/2/2022 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest*

7/3/2022 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/6/2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

7/7/2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/92022 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tickets for the newly added Red Rocks show go on sale beginning Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. MST. Get tickets here.