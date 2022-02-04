Denver Area Staycations To Snuggle Up With Your Boo

Whether you’re riding solo or looking to book a romantic getaway with your partner, these Colorado hotels have some serious deals you’ll want to get your hands on this month.

Hotel Boulderado

Where: 2115 13th St., Boulder

Cost: Starts at $295

The Lowdown: Whether you want to celebrate your significant other this month or anytime throughout the year, Hote Boulderado has you covered with its “Love Worth Remembering” package. Relax in a room type of your choice and enjoy a house-made ginger chocolate bar and a chilled bottle of Mumm sparkling wine. Delight in breakfast for two the next morning, either in your room or at Spruce Farm & Fish. Available until December 31.

The Source

Where: 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Starts at $304

The Lowdown: For the food-lovers and fashionistas, a stay at The Source will not disappoint. The “Romance Package” includes flowers from Beet and Yarrow, complimentary parking and a $75 credit for dinner for two at The Woods Restaurant. Make it a weekend and check out the food hall’s Valentine’s Day menus or browse the plethora of vintage shops. Available year-round.

Sheraton Denver Downtown

Where: 1550 Court Pl., Denver

Cost: Starts at $319

The Lowdown: For those looking to ring in the holiday with nightlife, the Sheraton’s “Celebrate Love Package” (use code ZJ7) includes a welcome amenity of sparkling wine and macaroons, two vouchers for a welcome cocktail at the recently opened BEZEL cocktail lounge, breakfast for two and a late 2 p.m. check-out — all steps away from the lively 16th Street Mall. Available every Thursday through Saturday for the month of February.

Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek

Where: 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Starts at $355

The Lowdown: Halcyon’s “You & Me” package is all about the love — and style. After being greeted with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne and a selection of romantic vinyl, head to your guest room or suite and let the romance begin. Wake up next to your sweetheart with breakfast in bed, courtesy of Local Jones. The package also includes a complimentary Halycon branded sleep mask, late check-out and complimentary valet parking. Available until February 28.

The Ramble Hotel

Where: 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: Starts at $359

The Lowdown: For those looking to ignite some romance this February, let The Ramble Hotel’s dark and sexy guestrooms with intimate spaces and lush décor take you away. The “Lover’s Month” package includes an overnight stay, a split of Champagne and other ambient delights such as caviar with homemade chips and crème fraiche, as well as Death & Co’s crave-able drunken cookies. Available until February 28.

The Oxford Hotel

Where: 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Starts at $779

The Lowdown: Spend the night in one of Denver’s most historic hotels this Valentine’s Day and be greeted with rose petals on your bed. The “A Taste For Love” package includes a $40 credit for cocktails in The Cruise Room, $250 credit for dinner at Urban Farmer, a beautiful in-room floral arrangement by Pickletown Flower Co. to keep, a luxurious gift basket from The Oxford Spa with the CBD and herbal infused Aphrodite Massage Oil, Smitten Bath Bomb and hand-poured chocolate, a European-style breakfast of pastries and coffee from The Wild and complimentary valet parking and late check-out. Available from February 11 – 14.