Get Your Booster Shot at Denver International Airport While You Can

Denver International Airport (DIA) is offering passengers a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on location until the end of February.

The airport has been offering booster shots since January 18 and will continue to do so until February 28.

Anyone who is 12 years old or older can get the booster shot at DIA. The shot is available only by appointment. No walk-ins will be permitted. The clinic offers both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Additionally, you can also get your first or second shot.

The dates available are soon coming to an end. Airport employees and passengers can schedule their booster shots during the following dates and times.

February 15: 2 – 8 p.m.

2 – 8 p.m. February 28: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The clinic is located on the far northwest side of the DIA plaza, on the fourth floor of the Hotel and Transit Center. “Health Appointment” signs will be located to direct people to the entrance of the vaccination clinic. To get to the clinic, you can take the RTD A-Line and take a short walk or park in one of the DIA’s parking facilities which costs $5 per hour.

What You Need

To get an appointment at DIA, click here to book your time slot. Additionally, you must complete the Safeway/Albertsons release form before the appointment. If you have medical insurance, you must bring your card to the appointment. If you don’t have medical insurance, you can still get the vaccine booster shot at no cost. It is not necessary to show up any earlier than 15 minutes before your appointment. If you need to reschedule or cancel your appointment, you can do so by using your confirmation link.

For more information, visit the Denver International Airport’s official website.