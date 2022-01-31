This Week in Concerts – Wale, Shinedown, Gracie Abrams and More

This week in concerts, Wale performs at The Ogden Theater. The multi-platinum record band, Shinedown illuminates Mission Ballroom and indie-pop artist, Gracie Abrams graces The Bluebird Theater. The Goosetown Tavern calls back to pop-punk fans with their “Pop Punk All-Star Show” Tuesday night featuring local artists. Additionally, the local psychedelic rock group, Eldren hosts The Oriental Theater’s 9th Annual “The Dark Side of the Moon” show. While Cervantes’ Masterpiece and Ballroom and Dazzle host their own tribute to commemorate the influential producer and rapper, J. Dilla, nearly 16 years after his passing. For this and more Denver music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
2/1 – Electronic Tuesdays: Sir Hiss
2/2 – W.C.W. – Leni, Zenlily, 2Tipz and more
2/3 – Stylust, D3xter, Coffey and more (9 p.m. at The Black Box)
2/3 – Dipitus Takeover: E-Knocks, Kühl, Soggy Noize and more (9 p.m. at The Lounge)
2/4 – Brisco Jones
2/5 – Vibe Emissions, Mistah, Sub.Residents (9 p.m. at The Black Box)
2/5 – Sin7 & Friends: Eshone, Crix Saiz, D:Form and more (9 p.m. at The Lounge)
The Bluebird Theater
2/3 – Samia
2/4 – Gracie Abrams
2/6 – El Ten Eleven
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
2/3 – Sounds of J Dilla: Tmrw Ppl, Ramakhandra, Interstellar
2/4 – Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Dusty Green Bones Band (7 p.m. at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
2/4 – Passafire, Dubbest, Lola Rising ( 7 p.m. at Cervantes’ Other Side)
2/5 – Zepp is Funk, Jason Hann, Joel Cummins and more
2/6 – Mimosa Fest: Live DJ
Dazzle
2/1 – Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts
2/2 – The CJRO Septet
2/3 – Pat Bianchi
2/4 – Pat Bianchi (7 p.m.)
2/4 – Specific Ocean (9 p.m.)
2/5 – J. Dilla Tribute: Manycolors
2/6 – J. Dilla Tribute: Manycolors
2/6 – Bobby Watson
Globe Hall
2/2 – Augustan, Rett Madison
2/3 – Tonguebyte, Cagemates, Horse Bitch and more
2/4 – Coast to Ghost, Old 40 Band, Stocks
2/5 – Cedric Burnside, Augustus
2/6 – Raritans, The Owl Reserve, The Maple Stevens Band
Goosetown Tavern
2/2 – Wednesday Groove
2/4 – The Denver Pop Punk All Stars
2/5 – Ipecac, Takipnik, Vandhali
The Gothic Theatre
2/3 – Houndmouth, Buffalo Nichols
2/5 – All Them Witches, Blackwater Holylight
Herb’s Hideout
1/31 – Vlad Gershevich
2/1 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Daryl Gott and more
2/2 – Diana Castro
2/3 – Cocktail Revolution
2/4 – Funkiphino
2/5 – Funkiphino
2/6 – Dave Randon Trio
Herman’s Hideaway
2/4 – Bob Marley B-Day Bash: Lion Souljahs, Mono Verde Collective
2/5 – DJ Michael “5000” Watts
Larimer Lounge
2/4 – Open House, Raecola, Londen Summers and more
2/5 – Open House, DJ Carbon
2/6 – Jake Scott, Josie Dunne
Lost Lake
2/3 – Serene, Ero808, Tloop
2/4 – Fire Motel, Desert Atlas, Ben Kronberg and more
2/5 – Puppet, N3wport, Xuinn
2/6 – Chromodrift, Mythirst, Ilind and more
Marquis Theater
1/31 – Kurt Travis, Amarionette, Castele and more
2/4 – Zach Kiekhaefer
Mission Ballroom
2/1 – Shinedown
2/4 – Sunsquabi, The Funkhunters, Dreamers Delight
Nocturne
2/2 – Andrew Vogt Quartet
2/3 – Annie Booth Trio
2/4 – The Derek Banach Quintet
2/5 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet
2/6 – The Peter Sommer Septet
Number Thirty Eight
2/3 – Jack Hadley Band
2/4 – Sarah Slaton & The Great Perhaps
2/5 – Emery Adeline Trio, Dusty Green Bones Band
The Ogden Theater
2/4 – Magic City Hippies, Courtship., Jake Pinto
2/5 – Galactic, Too Many Zoos
2/6 – Wale, Guapdad 400, Cam Wallace, Trayce Chapman and more
The Oriental Theater
2/4 – Dyrty Byrds Family Band
2/5 – Dark Side of The Moon: Eldren
2/6 – Musicians for Marshall Fire Benefit: Hazel Miller, Hot Lunch Band, Jacob Larson Band and more
Paramount Theatre
2/4 – Amanda Miguel, Diego Verdaguer
2/5 – Jesse Cook
Roxy Broadway
2/1 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
2/2 – Phil Lotterhos Trio (7 p.m.)
2/2 – Live Jazz Jam (8 p.m.)
2/3 – Kacie Waters & Cara Elizabeth
2/4 – Lucas Wolf (6 p.m.)
2/4 – Mark May (10 p.m)
2/5 – DJ Rex Buchanan (11 a.m.)
2/5 – David Booker (6 p.m.)
2/5 – Shanghai Metro Temple (10 p.m.)
2/6 – DJ Erin Stereo
Roxy Theater
2/4 – Nephrectomy Album Release
Summit Music Hall
2/5 – Thursday, The Appleseed Cast, Cursive
The Soiled Dove
2/1 – Clem Snide
2/4 – Gerard Albright (7 p.m.)
2/4 – Gerard Albright (10 p.m.)
2/5 – Gerard Albright (7 p.m.)
2/5 – Gerard Albright (10 p.m.)
Temple Night Club
2/4 – Michaela Borth (6 p.m.)
2/4 – Georgia Sinclair (10 p.m.)
2/5 – No Mana
The Venue
2/2 – Open Stage
2/4 – Mad Dog and The Smokin’ Js, The Pharoahs, Jimmy Junior & The Roaring Elephants
2/5 – Condemned To Burn, Something For Tomorrow, Burdens of Truth and more
Your Mom’s House
2/2 – Terrell Brown, DJ Dirty Hands, SS OGOF Gritt and more
2/3 – Shots Fired, DJ Williams
2/4 – Ryan Shephard, Derteedisco, Maro and more
2/5 – Aphrodite