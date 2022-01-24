This Week in Concerts – Diplo, Dillon Francis, Hopsin and More

This week in concerts, Diplo headlines at Winter on The Rocks—Red Rocks’ only live music show until April. Dillon Francis performs at Mission Ballroom and Hopsin plays two nights at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom. Additionally, Antero Hall and Herman’s Hideaway are hosting their own benefit concerts to assist victims of the Marshall Fire. Are you all about supporting your local venues? Then head to Your Mom’s House for their five-year anniversary party for a night filled with performing artists. Stay up to date for all your live music with 303 Magazine.

Antero Hall

1/29 – Concerts for a Cause: To Benefit Marshall Fire Victims

The Black Box

1/25 – Electronic Tuesdays: Coki, Subliminal

1/26 – KMG Takeover: Wynslo, Aberrant, Your Local Shaman and more

1/27 – The Get Down: Maro, Silkworm, Riyah Thor (The Black Box)

1/27 – Coal Mine Sound Takeover: Indokt, Repulsion, Yokai and more (The Lounge)

1/28 – Lusid, Ovoid, Honeycomb (The Black Box)

1/28 – Major Midnight, DJ Contrast, Borrowed Drums and more (The Lounge)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/27 – Shift, The Party People, Deezy Le Phunk and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

1/28 – Hopsin, Cal Scruby (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

1/28 – Michael Wood, Legato, Bleak Mystique and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

1/29 – Hopsin, Cal Scruby (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

1/29 – The Jauntee, Amorphic, Dylan Kishner Band (Cervantes’ Other Side)

1/30 – Winter Wonderland: Leonardo Leonardo, The Matt Tuzson Band, The Honey Empire and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

Dazzle

1/25 – Kent Denver School Music Ensembles

1/26 – Kent Denver School Music Ensembles

1/27 – Jeffrey Marshall and the Foundation

1/27 – Smirk

1/28 – Ken Walker Sextet

1/28 – Sarah Mount and The Rushmores

1/29 – Wolfgang Muthspiel Trio, Brian Blade, Scott Colley

1/30 – Wolfgang Muthspiel Trio, Brian Blade, Scott Colley

The Fillmore Auditorium

1/27 – Chris Lane

Globe Hall

1/26 – Free Throw, Bad Luck, Camp Trash

1/27 – The Homewreckers, Jukebox Hardknocks, Twenty Hands High and more

1/28 – Suzanne Santo, Izzi Ray

1/29 – A Brother’s Fountain, Nolen and Friends, Trevor Michael

Goosetown Tavern

1/25 – Turn Up Tuesday

1/26 – Wednesday Groove

1/27 – Talkbox, Blankslate

1/28 – Darkarts

1/29 – MØR, DJ John John

1/30 – Fundraising Charity Event: Miguel Zavala, Sisi, Davis Lee and more

The Gothic Theatre

1/27 – Strfkr, The Undercover Dream Lovers, Das Kope

1/29 – Washed Out, Brijean

Herb’s Hideout

1/24 – Vlad Gershevich

1/25 – B3 Jazz Jam

1/26 – Diana Castro

1/27 – Dave Randon Trio, Matt Flaherty

1/28 – Alive on Arrival

1/30 – Erik Boa

Herman’s Hideaway

1/28 – Swizzy B, Loud Life Crew

1/29 – Afro Beats Party

1/30 – Blues For Boulder Benefit Concert

Hi-Dive

1/26 – Shamarr Allen, Los Mocochetes

1/28 – Alice Longyu Gao, Alice Gas, Dragon Drop

1/30 – Flower Language, Prize Horse, Absinthe Father

Larimer Lounge

1/27 – Bayside High!, Hot Like Wasabi, Bleach’d

1/28 – Open House, Ellechemist, Deaf Panda and more

1/29 – Dabylon, Bluuher, Superjam

1/29 – Open House, Chris Cauldron, Andy Immerman and more

1/30 – Kyle Moon & The Misled, Amy Martin

Lost Lake

1/26 – Open mic night

1/27 – Blood Rose, Atomic Shine, Hospital Socks

1/28 – Ozone Jones, La Grange Point, The Travelin’ Rose Band and more

1/29 – Üfer, Red Sage, Colo Rasta

1/30 – Ike Spivak, Specific Ocean, The Fuzzheads and more

Marquis Theater

1/26 – Dorian Electra, Death Tour, Lil Mariko

1/29 – Jimkata, Kronen

Mission Ballroom

1/27 – Dillon Francis, Yung Gravy, Kittens

1/28 – Leftover Salmon feat. Tim O’Brien, Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass feat. The Hillbenders

1/29 – Charlesthefirst Memorial Benefit

Nocturne

1/26 – Brian Charette Double Organ Trio

1/27 – Camilla Vaitaitis Quartet

1/28 – Jeremy Wendelin Quintet

1/29 – Tom Amend and The Double Drummer Quintet

1/30 – The Brian Claxton Trio

Number Thirty Eight

1/27 – Tara Rose & The Real Deal

1/28 – Casey Russell

1/29 – Elle Michelle’s Grateful Holler, Ain’t From Here Band

The Ogden Theater

1/27 – Jamestown Revival, Mipso, Robert Ellis

1/28 – Wax Motif, Taiki Nulight, Dustycloud and more

1/29 – Wooli, Trivecta, Ace Aura and more

The Oriental Theater

1/28 – Countherfit, Blink 303, Invincible

1/29 – Cattle Decapitation, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Extinction A.D.

Paramount Theatre

1/25 – The Life and Music of George Michael

1/29 – The Gilmour Project

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

1/28 – Icelantic’s Winter on The Rocks: Diplo, Sofi, Tukker

Roxy Broadway

1/25 – Singer-songwriter open mic

1/26 – Nomad Neighbors

1/27 – The Lowdown Strangers

1/28 – Ashlei Priest, Jason Brandt

1/28 – Grant Sabin, Joe Johnson, Jesh Yancey

1/29 – DJ Ttato

1/29 – Leila Sunier

1/29 – Love Language: DJ Nina, DJ DJ Destiny Shynelle, DJ Ejay and more

1/30 – Travel Kit

Roxy Theatre

1/26 – I, The Breather, Sleep Walker, Curses and more

1/28 – Futuristic, Michael Minelli, Chris Rivers and more

1/29 – Phantomstone, Sin on Six, Deathride and more

1/30 – D. Savage

Summit Music Hall

1/27 – Chris Lane

1/28 – Gimme Gimme Disco

1/29 – DKHOW, Benches

Soiled Dove

1/29 – Darling Reival

Temple Night Club

1/25 – Jay Tripwire

1/27 – Super Future

1/28 – Cheyenne Giles

1/29 – Niiko, Swae

The Venue

1/26 – Open Stage

1/28 – Lil Rob

1/29 – Pop Trash, Sons of Genesis

Your Mom’s House

1/24 – Electronic Mondays: Shashou, Panda, Sweetboi and more

1/25 – The VIP’s

1/26 – Skinni Limbs, Gagly, Backleft and more

1/27 – YMH 5 Year Anniversary Party: Simple Syrup, Scott Hachey, Will Trask and more

1/28 – Sam Wolfe, Lysol & Lemonade, Owie and more

1/29 – Justin Hawkes, Sinistarr, Sera Tonin and more

1/30 – Built to Last January Benefit Concert: Pat Harvey, Tyler Adams, Will Trask