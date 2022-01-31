25 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some adventurous events lined up this week. Kick it off by snagging some art at a Water Tiger Art Auction and end it with some scandalous crafting at Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch. Whatever the week has laid out for you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, January 31

Water Tiger Art Auction

When: January 31, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Grace Noel Art Studio presents a Water Tiger Art Auction. You can have a chance at purchasing Chinese New Year-themed original artwork, prints, merchandise and more created by Grace Noel Art throughout the evening.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: January 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts its last day of Cocktail for a Cause. You can order a Fernet About It cocktail and raise funds for the wildfire relief efforts. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceed of the cocktail to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

Tuesday, February 1

80’s Apres Ski Party

When: February 1, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Adrift Tiki Bar, 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dress up in your best vintage ski gear for an 80’s Apres Ski Party. Adrift Tiki Bar teams up with Bacardi to host the event with tropical beats from a DJ, a specialty drink menu, pizza, a chance to win prizes and more.

Ciders & Sides

When: February 1, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into some savory bites during Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders partners with GetFed Concepts for a pairing of four dumplings complemented with a flight of four ciders for an appetizing afternoon.

Galería Raíces

When: February 1 – 15

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raices Brewing Co. presents Galería Raíces – a recurring series showcasing artists. This month you can explore Grafitti-style works from visual artist Aqua One in the taproom.

Wednesday, February 2

Help Me Out Stout Firkin Release

When: February 2, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company hosts a February Stout Month. The month starts out with a Help Me Out Stout Firkin Release. The brew is a creamy dark stout with roasted notes for a cozy feel.

Adulti-Verse at Meow Wolf

When: February 2, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf Denver continues its Adult-Verse series. This Wednesday you can explore the immersive art experience during the adult-only evening at Convergence Station with drinks in hand and at the speed of adults.

Thursday, February 3

Guitar Sessions: Stevie Gunter

When: February 3, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with Alicia “Bruce” Trujillo for Guitar Sessions: Stevie Gunter. The in-person and online event features a discussion about Denver’s music scene, a musical performance with local guitarists and more.

God Save the Queens 4th Anniversary

When: February 3, 8 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Get your punk on at the God Save the Queens Fourth Anniversary. The event is back with sets from DJ Novelí and DJ Ginger Perry all night long. You can also experience drag performances from talents such as Heavenly Powers, Neurotika Killz, Lisa Frank 666 and more.

Mavens of Music

When: February 3, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Maven, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Relax to some sweet tunes during Mavens of Music. You can listen to live performances from local musicians such as Dzirae Gold and David Lawrence in the lobby of The Maven every Thursday while imbibing in a cocktail from Poka Lola Social Club and nibbling on snacks from Kachina Cantina.

Elevated Beats

When: February 3, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock out throughout the night with beats from DJ Manos during Elevated Beats. 54thirty hosts the rocking event for you to take in the Denver skyline on the rooftop for a cool winter evening.

Friday, February 4

First Friday Art Walk

When: February 4, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features more than 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Music in the Clouds

When: February 4, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace a winter evening to jam out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Goldspot’s 7 Year Anniversary Weekend

When: February 4 – 6

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to seven years of beers with Goldspot’s Seven Year Anniversary Weekend. You can celebrate the space-themed weekend with collaboration brews from seven different breweries such as Ratio Beerworks, Jade Mountain Brewing and Novel Strand Brewing Company.

Disney’s Fantasia in Concert

When: February 4, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience a performance of Disney’s Fantasia in Concert. Colorado Symphony will perform scores from the 1940’s version and Fantasia 2000 while footage from the films will be displayed on a giant screen above for a stunning evening.

Pilsner Release

When: February 4, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company presents a European-style Pilsner Release. You can sip on the light and hoppy brew on draft or grab the release to-go for later enjoyment.

Saturday, February 5

Boulder County Fire Benefit

When: February 5, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $15 – $25 at entry

The Lowdown: Avanti Boulder hosts a Boulder County Fire Benefit. You can raise funds for the Colorado Wildfire Fund and for a staff member of the Avanti Boulder team during the event with drinks, sets from DJs, raffles and more.

Goldens in Golden

When: February 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Golden Visitors Center, 1010, Washington Ave., Golden

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Grab your Golden Retriever for Goldens in Golden. You can meet up with other cute pups for photos, a parade down Washington Avenue, pup cups and more during the adorable day.

U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects

When: February 5, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Let your freak flag fly at U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects. You can watch performances from local drag performers, hear commentary from hosts Lisa Frank 666 and Transwitch, and more throughout the wild and wondrous show.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: February 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location within the Five Points neighborhood — this time with a secret comedian and no two-drink minimums. You will find out the location via email on the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Denver True Crime Stories Tour

When: February 5, 2 – 3 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Tour Co. hosts a Denver True Crimes Stories Tour. You can learn more about Denver’s not-so-safe history, hear about unsolved murders, learn more about hidden crimes and more through the tour.

90’s Party!

When: February 5, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery presents a 90’s Party! Don your coolest bucket hats and JNCO jeans for a day of beer releases, a food pop-up from SRPNT and more.

Throwin’ Haze Release Party

When: February 5, 12 p.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co. locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stop in at Denver Beer Co. for a Throwin’ Haze Release Party. The party celebrates Denver Beer Co.’s newest hazy IPA that you can grab in a six-pack, sip on in the taproom, win schwag and take home a glass as a souvenir.

Sunday, February 6

Erotisch Valentinstag Markt

When: February 6, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Start your Valentine shopping at an Erotisch Valentinstag Markt. The market hosts a variety of vendors such as Sugar High Baked Goods, ManaTierra, Dr. Faust’s Fantastic Creations and more for some not-so-clean fun.

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: February 6, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House returns with Foul-Mouth Cross-Stitch. You can create your own naughty cross-stitch with the instruction of one of Grandma’s House’s best instructors. You can bring your own materials and get stitching for $5. Come with a nasty saying or pattern in mind to create your dirty cross-stitch masterpiece.

Mark Your Calendar

Active Minds: Genetic Engineering

When: February 8, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Indigenous Film: Hawaiian Steel Guitar: An Evening with Alan Akaka

When: February 9, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

MCA Octopus Initiative

When: February 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

Exhibition Opening Celebration

When: February 16, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $25, tickets available here