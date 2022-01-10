How To Help Marshall Fire Victims and Where To Go if You’ve Been Affected

Almost 1,000 homes and several local businesses have been destroyed, while an estimated 35,000 residents were evacuated due to the 6,000-acre Middle Fork and Marshall Fires that started on December 30 and tragically spread around Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County. Although evacuation orders have been lifted, thousands are left without a home, lack essential resources and are in urgent need of support.

We’ve gathered a list of resources for people who have been affected on where to go for help and what you can do to help the victims.

Where To Go if You’ve Been Affected:

The Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center (DAC)

Where: 1755 S Public Rd., Lafayette

When: Every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Services: Property loss consultations and fire claims, gift cards, short and long-term housing resources, emergency shelter referrals, COVID tests, food assistance and transportation vouchers, vital records help, personal finance and mental health support. Services are offered in both English and Spanish.

Boulder County recommends that fire victims reach out to its community call center at 303-413-7730 for questions and support.

Marshall Fire Housing Needs and Availability Facebook Group

Services: The public page was set up by Amanda DiVito Parle and Shannon Schliep for residents that have been affected by the fires. You can go here to post needs and get help and support for housing needs.

FEMA for Assistance with Marshall Fire Losses

When: Began on January 1

Services: The Federal Emergency Management Agency is accepting applications from Marshall Fire victims in need of federal disaster relief. The agency suggests that residents first file a claim with their insurance provider and can help provide temporary housing expenses and disaster-related needs, in addition to working with local and state programs. If you are uninsured or underinsured, the agency suggests applying for aid through their website here or call their hotline at 800-621-3362. FEMA offers up to $37,000 per household for housing repair and rental assistance.

Apply for Disaster Assistance Through the U.S. Small Business Administration

Services: These loans are also available for homeowners and renters to replace property damage. If your business has been destroyed or damaged from the Marshall Fires, consider applying for help through the government agency. SBA offers loans up to $2 million for nonprofits and businesses for damaged property, machinery, equipment and other business assets.

Free U-Haul Storage

Where: 4800 Colorado Blvd., 7540 York St., 3885 Highland Dr., Longmont, 3305 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland

Services: Select U-Haul locations in Northern Colorado are offering 30 days of free storage for victims of the Marshall Fire.

Find Missing Pets at the Humane Society of Boulder County

Where: 2323 55th St., Boulder

Services: File a lost & found report through this organization. If you’ve found a pet, report it to them and check out this link for a list of lost and found pets.

How to Help

Make Your Burger Count at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Where: All Bad Daddy’s Burger Bars in Colorado

When: All day on January 10

What: The Colorado-based burger joint will donate 50% of its sales to the Boulder County Community Foundation’s Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

Number Thirty Eight Fundraiser Pop-Up

Where: 3560 Chestnut Pl.

When: January 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What: The venue and bar in Denver, in collaboration with the RiNo showcase, is hosting a benefit for Marshall Fire victims and will donate 100% of its proceeds from ticket sales to The Community Foundation of Boulder County. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Art Auction at the Firehouse Art Center

Where: Online, virtual auction

When: Until noon on Tuesday, February 1

What: The Firehouse Art Center, in collaboration with over 50 Front Range artists, is hosting an online art auction and all proceeds will be donated to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. The auction is accepting regular monetary donations as well.

Boulder County Wildfire Fund

Where: 1123 Spruce St., Boulder

What: As of January 8, about $17 million has already been raised through the Community Foundation Boulder County’s Wildfire Fund. The monetary donations go directly to fire victims in partnership with local government agencies and nonprofit organizations providing assistance to displaced residents.

Donate Gift Cards Through the Arvada Resiliency Task Force

When: Until January 14

What: The Arvada Resiliency Task Force is accepting gift card donations at several locations around the Denver metro area for fire victims. Consider gift cards to supermarkets, other essential stores, pet care and transportation.

Where: See below for the participating places around the Denver Metro Area accepting gift card donations.

Arvada:

Arvada Chamber of Commerce – 7305 Grandview Ave.

Arvada United Methodist Church – 6750 Carr St.

Resolute Brewing Company – 18148 W 92nd Ln., Suite 100

Centennial:

Resolute Brewing Company – 7286 S. Yosemite St., Suite 110

Denver:

Trinity United Methodist Church – 1820 Broadway

Edgewater:

Edgewater Civic Center – 1800 N. Harlan St.

Golden:

Rocky Mountain Regents – 4621 Technology Dr.

Northglenn:

Northglenn City Hall – 11701 Community Center, Dr.

Thornton:

Thornton City Hall – 9500 Civic Center Dr.

Margaret Carpenter Recreation Center – 11151 Colorado Blvd.

Thornton Community Center – 2211 Eppinger Blvd.

Trail Winds Recreation Center – 13495 Holly St.

Westminster:

City Park Fitness Center – 10455 and 10475 Sheridan Blvd.

Sports Center – 6051 W. 95th Ave.

Swim and Fitness Center – 3290 W.76th Ave.

The MAC – 3295 W. 72nd Ave

West View Recreation Center – 10747 W. 108th Ave.

Wheat Ridge:

Colorado Plus Brew Pub – 6995 W. 38th Ave.

Personal Achievement Martial Arts – 3964 Youngfield St.

Register to Volunteer Through Colorado Responds

What: Physical volunteers are in urgent need to help assist Marshall Fire victims. Sign up through Colorado Responds to get notified of volunteer opportunities.

Colorado Fire Relief Fundraiser at Oasis Brewing Company

Where: 3257 Lowell Blvd

When: January 14 to 16

What: Starting this weekend on Friday, the brewery will donate all proceeds from its Peppermint Stout to Marshall Fire victims. On Saturday, a merchandise giveaway will contribute its proceeds to relief funds. On Sunday, all ticket sales from the Sunday Yoga Session will be donated to the Marshall Fire relief effort.

Join the State of the Climate Rally at the Capitol

Where: West steps of Colorado State Capitol

When: January 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What: It is becoming more evident that the implications of climate change are taking a major toll on seasonal weather patterns and intensifying fires and other natural disasters around the world. In conjunction with Governor Polis’ scheduled State of the State address on January 13, climate activists plan to gather at the west steps of the Capitol for a call to action on furthering climate change efforts, including the seizure of oil and gas drilling in the state and declaring a climate emergency for Colorado.

Did we miss anything? Let us know. This list will be updated as more resources come through.