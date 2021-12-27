This Week in Concerts – Flobots, Lee Fields & The Expressions, De La Soul and More

This week in concerts, De La Soul along with Talib Kweli perform at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Lee Fields & The Expressions stop by The Bluebird Theater and Flobots make a special appearance at The Marquis Theater for Indie 102.3’s New Year’s Eve Party. The Marquis Theater isn’t the only venue hosting New Year’s parties though — check out The Black Box, Dazzle, Goosetown Tavern, Number Thirty Eight and many more below if you find yourself unsure of your celebratory plans. Stay safe and as always stay up to date for all your live music needs with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
12/28 – Electronic Tuesdays: Relativity Lounge, Inspect3r
12/29 – KMG Takeover
12/30 – Mad Zach, Bricksquash, Ceiva and more
12/30 – Basura, Aimerie, Stone and more
12/31 – New Year’s Showcase: The Widdler, Ternion Sound
12/31 – Recon DnB & Friends
1/1 – New Year’s Showcase: The Widdler, Ternion Sound
1/1 – Sin7 & Friends: Contra Scandal, Dumbsteppaz, Subliminal B2B Curlyone and more
The Bluebird Theater
12/31 – Lee Fields & The Expressions
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/30 – Shift, Cut Chemist, DJ Shortkut and more
12/31 – The Copper Children, Banshee Tree, The Resonant Rogues (Cervantes’ Other Side)
12/31 – De La Soul, Talib Kweli, Dres (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
Dazzle
12/28 – Lindsay Day, Rico Jones
12/28 – The Shamen Sextet
12/29 – Splifftet
12/29 – The Trisan Boh Quartet
12/30 – Otis Taylor
12/31 – New Year’s Eve Pre-Gala: Same Cloth
1/1 – Keith Oxman Quartet
The Fillmore Auditorium
12/31 – Railroad Earth, The Dustbowl Revival
1/1 – Railroad Earth, Trout Steak Revival, Tierro Band
Globe Hall
12/30 – Neal Francis, Gold Leader
12/31 – Neal Francis, Gold Leader
1/1 – The Siren Project, The Midnight Marionettes, Katastrophy
1/2 – David Miner and The Reasons To Quit, Charlie J. Memphis, Shawn Hess and more
Goosetown Tavern
12/28 – Turn Up Tuesday
12/30 – Orca
12/31 – New Year’s Eve Party: Miggy Camacho
1/1 – Talkbox, Tangents
The Gothic Theatre
12/31 – Fear, The Potato Pirates, Direct Threat and more
Herb’s Hideout
12/27 – Vlad Gershevich
12/28 – Gabe Mervine
12/29 – Diana Castro
12/30 – Dave Randon Trio
12/31 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
Herman’s Hideaway
12/30 – Denver Minifest: Bovian, Soicee, Plus Ultra and more
12/31 – New Year’s Party: Far Side
Hi-Dive
12/28 – Adam Halferty
12/29 – Bandaid Brigade, Discomfort Creature, Curious Things
12/30 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, George Cessna
12/31 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, George Cessna
1/1 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, George Cessna
1/2 – Lowfaith, Lesser Care, Julian St. Nightmare and more
Larimer Lounge
12/30 – Open House, Matty Ghost, Ham’s House and more
12/31 – Fi Sullivan, Who’s Calling, Jackie Disco and more
1/1 – Punjahbee, Critz, Dsqise and more
1/2 – Cory Simmons, Ezra Bruns, Zeb Powers
Lost Lake
12/31 – Kenny Cornbread, Satellite Pilot, Cities in The Sky
1/1 – Kent Washington III, Lpeez, JMVT and more
1/2 – Flowerhead, The Keeps, Sunrise Daydream and more
Marquis Theater
12/31 – Indie 102.3 New Year’s Eve Party: Flobots, Neoma, Joseph Lamar
Nocturne
12/29 – Wil Swindler and The Elevenet
12/30 – Spherio
12/31 – New Year’s Eve at Nocturne: Annie Booth Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
12/30 – Ashton Lee Band
12/31 – New Year’s Eve Party
The Ogden Theater
12/31 – Boombox, The Backbeat Brass, jackLNDN
1/1 – Boombox, The Backbeat Brass, Gene Farris
The Oriental Theater
12/31 – A Beatles New Years Eve: The Yawpers
1/1 – Slingfist, Mother of Exile, Leveler & Purge the Heretics
Roxy Broadway
12/28 – Open Mic
12/29 – Projects Ossia
12/30 – Threadbarons
12/31 – Weird Touch
1/1 – Derek Dames Ohl
1/2 – DJ Erin Stereo
The Roxy Theatre
12/31 – Krizz Kaliko, Izzy Dunfore
Summit Music Hall
12/30 – The Floozies
12/31 – The Floozies
The Soiled Dove
12/31 – Freddy Jones Band, Dave Tamkin
Temple Night Club
12/31 – Nero
1/1 – Claude Vonstroke
The Venue
12/29 –Open Stage
12/31 – The Pack, Pretty Boy Floyd
Your Mom’s House
12/29 – The Sagittarius & Capricon Music & Arts Festival: Astrodot, .Son, Dubble AA and more