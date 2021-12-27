This Week in Concerts – Flobots, Lee Fields & The Expressions, De La Soul and More

This week in concerts, De La Soul along with Talib Kweli perform at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Lee Fields & The Expressions stop by The Bluebird Theater and Flobots make a special appearance at The Marquis Theater for Indie 102.3’s New Year’s Eve Party. The Marquis Theater isn’t the only venue hosting New Year’s parties though — check out The Black Box, Dazzle, Goosetown Tavern, Number Thirty Eight and many more below if you find yourself unsure of your celebratory plans. Stay safe and as always stay up to date for all your live music needs with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

12/28 – Electronic Tuesdays: Relativity Lounge, Inspect3r

12/29 – KMG Takeover

12/30 – Mad Zach, Bricksquash, Ceiva and more

12/30 – Basura, Aimerie, Stone and more

12/31 – New Year’s Showcase: The Widdler, Ternion Sound

12/31 – Recon DnB & Friends

1/1 – New Year’s Showcase: The Widdler, Ternion Sound

1/1 – Sin7 & Friends: Contra Scandal, Dumbsteppaz, Subliminal B2B Curlyone and more

The Bluebird Theater

12/31 – Lee Fields & The Expressions

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/30 – Shift, Cut Chemist, DJ Shortkut and more

12/31 – The Copper Children, Banshee Tree, The Resonant Rogues (Cervantes’ Other Side)

12/31 – De La Soul, Talib Kweli, Dres (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

Dazzle

12/28 – Lindsay Day, Rico Jones

12/28 – The Shamen Sextet

12/29 – Splifftet

12/29 – The Trisan Boh Quartet

12/30 – Otis Taylor

12/31 – New Year’s Eve Pre-Gala: Same Cloth

1/1 – Keith Oxman Quartet

The Fillmore Auditorium

12/31 – Railroad Earth, The Dustbowl Revival

1/1 – Railroad Earth, Trout Steak Revival, Tierro Band

Globe Hall

12/30 – Neal Francis, Gold Leader

12/31 – Neal Francis, Gold Leader

1/1 – The Siren Project, The Midnight Marionettes, Katastrophy

1/2 – David Miner and The Reasons To Quit, Charlie J. Memphis, Shawn Hess and more

Goosetown Tavern

12/28 – Turn Up Tuesday

12/30 – Orca

12/31 – New Year’s Eve Party: Miggy Camacho

1/1 – Talkbox, Tangents

The Gothic Theatre

12/31 – Fear, The Potato Pirates, Direct Threat and more

Herb’s Hideout

12/27 – Vlad Gershevich

12/28 – Gabe Mervine

12/29 – Diana Castro

12/30 – Dave Randon Trio

12/31 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

Herman’s Hideaway

12/30 – Denver Minifest: Bovian, Soicee, Plus Ultra and more

12/31 – New Year’s Party: Far Side

Hi-Dive

12/28 – Adam Halferty

12/29 – Bandaid Brigade, Discomfort Creature, Curious Things

12/30 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, George Cessna

12/31 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, George Cessna

1/1 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, George Cessna

1/2 – Lowfaith, Lesser Care, Julian St. Nightmare and more

Larimer Lounge

12/30 – Open House, Matty Ghost, Ham’s House and more

12/31 – Fi Sullivan, Who’s Calling, Jackie Disco and more

1/1 – Punjahbee, Critz, Dsqise and more

1/2 – Cory Simmons, Ezra Bruns, Zeb Powers

Lost Lake

12/31 – Kenny Cornbread, Satellite Pilot, Cities in The Sky

1/1 – Kent Washington III, Lpeez, JMVT and more

1/2 – Flowerhead, The Keeps, Sunrise Daydream and more

Marquis Theater

12/31 – Indie 102.3 New Year’s Eve Party: Flobots, Neoma, Joseph Lamar

Nocturne

12/29 – Wil Swindler and The Elevenet

12/30 – Spherio

12/31 – New Year’s Eve at Nocturne: Annie Booth Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

12/30 – Ashton Lee Band

12/31 – New Year’s Eve Party

The Ogden Theater

12/31 – Boombox, The Backbeat Brass, jackLNDN

1/1 – Boombox, The Backbeat Brass, Gene Farris

The Oriental Theater

12/31 – A Beatles New Years Eve: The Yawpers

1/1 – Slingfist, Mother of Exile, Leveler & Purge the Heretics

Roxy Broadway

12/28 – Open Mic

12/29 – Projects Ossia

12/30 – Threadbarons

12/31 – Weird Touch

1/1 – Derek Dames Ohl

1/2 – DJ Erin Stereo

The Roxy Theatre

12/31 – Krizz Kaliko, Izzy Dunfore

Summit Music Hall

12/30 – The Floozies

12/31 – The Floozies

The Soiled Dove

12/31 – Freddy Jones Band, Dave Tamkin

Temple Night Club

12/31 – Nero

1/1 – Claude Vonstroke

The Venue

12/29 –Open Stage

12/31 – The Pack, Pretty Boy Floyd

Your Mom’s House

12/29 – The Sagittarius & Capricon Music & Arts Festival: Astrodot, .Son, Dubble AA and more

12/31 – ’90s & Early 2000s NYE Dance Party