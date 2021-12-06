This Week in Concerts – CHVRCHES, Thundercat, Atreyu and More

This week in concerts, CHVRCHES and Thundercat visit Mission Ballroom, Atreyu performs at Summit Music Hall and Number Thirty Eight hosts ’90s Night. On top of that, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom is holding a Grateful Ball with The Travelin’ McCourys and Rumpke Mountain Boys performing Grateful Dead hits along with their own music for a two-day event. Looking to showcase some new music? Check out The Roxy’s singer-songwriter open mic night. As always, stay up to date with all of Denver’s music venues here at 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
12/7 – Electronic Tuesdays
12/8 – Dubday Denver: Pleasure, Wuite Possibly, Waylo and more
12/8 – W.I.P. Wednesdays
12/9 – Holiday Food Drive: All:Lo Collective, Oddio.Files
12/10 – Good People Underground: Tesla Nikole, Dienasty, Skinny Limbs and more
12/11 – Eazybaked, Lowcation, Hastur and more
12/11 – Recon DnB: DJ Madd, Nikes, Despise and more
12/12 – Sunday School with Craftal
The Bluebird Theater
12/10 – Caroline Polachek
12/11 – El Ten Eleven
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/9 – Moontricks, Melody Lines, Kr3ture and more
12/10 – Funk You, The Runaway Grooms, Jane and Matthews and more
12/10 – The Grateful Ball: The Travelin’ McCourys, Rumpke Mountain Boys (2-Day pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
12/10 – The Grateful Ball: The Travelin’ McCourys, Rumpke Mountain Boys (Friday pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
12/11 – Mass Relay, Low Frequency Output, Cap’n Swivler and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)
12/11 – The Grateful Ball: The Travelin’ McCourys, Rumpke Mountain Boys (Saturday pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
Dazzle
12/6 – MSU Jam Session with Dawn Clement and Dru Heller
12/7 – H2 Big Band
12/8 – CU Jazz presents Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite
12/9 – G.A.M.E Jazz
12/9 – Terron Givens
12/11 – Lessons In Your Home Recital
12/12 – Lessons In Your Home Recital
The Fillmore Auditorium
12/10 – Thievery Corporation
Globe Hall
12/10 – Cory Wells, Born Without Bones, Demon in Me
12/11 – Kings of Prussia, Tumbledown Shack
12/12 – Mad Dog Blues, Antonio Lopez Band, Dan Hartel
Goosetown Tavern
12/7 – Turn Up Tuesday
12/8 – Wednesday Groove with Miggy Camacho
12/10 – Abeasity, Old Soul Era, Facedefeat and more
12/11 – Electric Condor, Octopus Tree, Near Dusk
12/12 – Then I Fly, Younger Than Neil, Gunpoint Alibi and more
The Gothic Theatre
12/10 – Wildermiss, Kiltro, Big Dopes
12/11 – The Driver Era, The Wrecks
Grizzly Rose
12/8 – Woodland Park
12/ 9 – Woodland Park
12/10 – Woodland Park
12/11 – Woodland Park
12/12 – Woodland Park
Herb’s Hideout
12/6 – Vlad Gershevich
12/7 – Gabe Mervine
12/8 – Diana Castro
12/9 – Dave Randon Trio
12/10 – Mile High Groove
12/11 – Mile High Groove
12/12 – Byon Shaw Project
Herman’s Hideaway
12/11 – Swallow The Sun, Abigail Williams, Wilderun and more
12/12 – Rockstravaganza: Beyond Description, The ClassActs, Teenage Wasteland and more
Hi-Dive
12/9 – Moon Pussy, New Standards Men, Spells and more
12/10 – N3ptune, Rusty Steve, Hex Kitten and more
12/11 – Bud Bronson and The Good Timers, Cheap Perfume, Townies and more
12/12 – Satellite Pilot, Shadow Work, The Sum Beaches
Larimer Lounge
12/9 – Shanghai Metro Temple, Larceny, Tonic and Time
12/10 – Josh Fetz, Critz, Londen Summers
12/11 – Dafna, Mellowpunk
Lost Lake
12/10 – Clinton Kane, Devan Blake Jones
12/11 – Matriarch, Nightwraith, Ghosts of Glaciers and more
12/12 – Sweet Pork, Immigrant’s Child, Co-Stanza
Marquis Theater
12/10 – In the Whale, Lost Relics
12/11 – DJ Seinfeld
Mission Ballroom
12/7 – Thundercat, Channel Tres
12/8 – CHVRCHES, Donna Missal
12/10 – The Dead South, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Tejon Street Corner Thieves
Nocturne
12/8 – Ken Walker
12/10 – Alex Heffron Quintet
12/11 – The Ben Markley Quintet
12/12 – Seth Lewis Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
12/9 – ’90s Night with DJ Marvel
12/10 – Lavendar Jones, DJ Simone Says
12/11 – TBA
12/12- NFL Sunday Funday with live music
The Ogden Theater
12/9 – Shane Smith & The Saints, Shovelin Stone
12/10 – Nora En Pure
The Oriental Theater
12/6 – She Past Away, Radio Scarlet
12/7 – Gwar, Napalm Death, EyeHateGod
12/9 – Zusha, Olami Denver Experience
12/10 – Emo Night Brooklyn
12/11 – Hometown For The Holidays featuring Eldren
12/12 – The School of Rock Denver Benefit Concert
Roxy Broadway
12/7 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
12/8 – Grant Livingston
12/9 – Stone Riot
12/10 – Bruce Cook Band
12/11 – DJ Erin Stereo
12/11 – Stoyer
12/11 – DJ Simply Rex
Summit Music Hall
12/7 – Atreyu, Tetrarch, Crown the Empire and more
12/10 – Theory of a Deadman, 10 Years, Eva Under Fire
12/11 – Emo Nite
12/12 – Jamey Johnson
Soiled Dove
12/9 – Ben Ottewell, Ian Ball, Buddy
12/10 – Howie Day
12/11 – Howie Day
Temple Night Club
12/7 – Joey Beltram, Bad Beatm Lorely Mur
12/10 – Sonny Fodera
12/11 – Jauz
Your Mom’s House
12/6 – Metal Mondays: Mob For Bid, Blood of Lilith, Scream of Genovese and more
12/7 – The VIP’s Tuesdays
12/8 – New Moon Gathering
12/10 – Bassment Experiments: Tripzy Leary, Bankaji
12/11 – Hallie Marie’s Junior Recital