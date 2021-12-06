This Week in Concerts – CHVRCHES, Thundercat, Atreyu and More

This week in concerts, CHVRCHES and Thundercat visit Mission Ballroom, Atreyu performs at Summit Music Hall and Number Thirty Eight hosts ’90s Night. On top of that, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom is holding a Grateful Ball with The Travelin’ McCourys and Rumpke Mountain Boys performing Grateful Dead hits along with their own music for a two-day event. Looking to showcase some new music? Check out The Roxy’s singer-songwriter open mic night. As always, stay up to date with all of Denver’s music venues here at 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

12/7 – Electronic Tuesdays

12/8 – Dubday Denver: Pleasure, Wuite Possibly, Waylo and more

12/8 – W.I.P. Wednesdays

12/9 – Holiday Food Drive: All:Lo Collective, Oddio.Files

12/10 – Good People Underground: Tesla Nikole, Dienasty, Skinny Limbs and more

12/11 – Eazybaked, Lowcation, Hastur and more

12/11 – Recon DnB: DJ Madd, Nikes, Despise and more

12/12 – Sunday School with Craftal

The Bluebird Theater

12/10 – Caroline Polachek

12/11 – El Ten Eleven

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/9 – Moontricks, Melody Lines, Kr3ture and more

12/10 – Funk You, The Runaway Grooms, Jane and Matthews and more

12/10 – The Grateful Ball: The Travelin’ McCourys, Rumpke Mountain Boys (2-Day pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

12/10 – The Grateful Ball: The Travelin’ McCourys, Rumpke Mountain Boys (Friday pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

12/11 – Mass Relay, Low Frequency Output, Cap’n Swivler and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

12/11 – The Grateful Ball: The Travelin’ McCourys, Rumpke Mountain Boys (Saturday pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

Dazzle

12/6 – MSU Jam Session with Dawn Clement and Dru Heller

12/7 – H2 Big Band

12/8 – CU Jazz presents Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite

12/9 – G.A.M.E Jazz

12/9 – Terron Givens

12/11 – Lessons In Your Home Recital

12/12 – Lessons In Your Home Recital

The Fillmore Auditorium

12/10 – Thievery Corporation

Globe Hall

12/10 – Cory Wells, Born Without Bones, Demon in Me

12/11 – Kings of Prussia, Tumbledown Shack

12/12 – Mad Dog Blues, Antonio Lopez Band, Dan Hartel

Goosetown Tavern

12/7 – Turn Up Tuesday

12/8 – Wednesday Groove with Miggy Camacho

12/10 – Abeasity, Old Soul Era, Facedefeat and more

12/11 – Electric Condor, Octopus Tree, Near Dusk

12/12 – Then I Fly, Younger Than Neil, Gunpoint Alibi and more

The Gothic Theatre

12/10 – Wildermiss, Kiltro, Big Dopes

12/11 – The Driver Era, The Wrecks

Grizzly Rose

12/8 – Woodland Park

12/ 9 – Woodland Park

12/10 – Woodland Park

12/11 – Woodland Park

12/12 – Woodland Park

Herb’s Hideout

12/6 – Vlad Gershevich

12/7 – Gabe Mervine

12/8 – Diana Castro

12/9 – Dave Randon Trio

12/10 – Mile High Groove

12/11 – Mile High Groove

12/12 – Byon Shaw Project

Herman’s Hideaway

12/11 – Swallow The Sun, Abigail Williams, Wilderun and more

12/12 – Rockstravaganza: Beyond Description, The ClassActs, Teenage Wasteland and more

Hi-Dive

12/9 – Moon Pussy, New Standards Men, Spells and more

12/10 – N3ptune, Rusty Steve, Hex Kitten and more

12/11 – Bud Bronson and The Good Timers, Cheap Perfume, Townies and more

12/12 – Satellite Pilot, Shadow Work, The Sum Beaches

Larimer Lounge

12/9 – Shanghai Metro Temple, Larceny, Tonic and Time

12/10 – Josh Fetz, Critz, Londen Summers

12/11 – Dafna, Mellowpunk

Lost Lake

12/10 – Clinton Kane, Devan Blake Jones

12/11 – Matriarch, Nightwraith, Ghosts of Glaciers and more

12/12 – Sweet Pork, Immigrant’s Child, Co-Stanza

Marquis Theater

12/10 – In the Whale, Lost Relics

12/11 – DJ Seinfeld

Mission Ballroom

12/7 – Thundercat, Channel Tres

12/8 – CHVRCHES, Donna Missal

12/10 – The Dead South, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Tejon Street Corner Thieves

Nocturne

12/8 – Ken Walker

12/10 – Alex Heffron Quintet

12/11 – The Ben Markley Quintet

12/12 – Seth Lewis Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

12/9 – ’90s Night with DJ Marvel

12/10 – Lavendar Jones, DJ Simone Says

12/11 – TBA

12/12- NFL Sunday Funday with live music

The Ogden Theater

12/9 – Shane Smith & The Saints, Shovelin Stone

12/10 – Nora En Pure

The Oriental Theater

12/6 – She Past Away, Radio Scarlet

12/7 – Gwar, Napalm Death, EyeHateGod

12/9 – Zusha, Olami Denver Experience

12/10 – Emo Night Brooklyn

12/11 – Hometown For The Holidays featuring Eldren

12/12 – The School of Rock Denver Benefit Concert

Roxy Broadway

12/7 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

12/8 – Grant Livingston

12/9 – Stone Riot

12/10 – Bruce Cook Band

12/11 – DJ Erin Stereo

12/11 – Stoyer

12/11 – DJ Simply Rex

Summit Music Hall

12/7 – Atreyu, Tetrarch, Crown the Empire and more

12/10 – Theory of a Deadman, 10 Years, Eva Under Fire

12/11 – Emo Nite

12/12 – Jamey Johnson

Soiled Dove

12/9 – Ben Ottewell, Ian Ball, Buddy

12/10 – Howie Day

12/11 – Howie Day

Temple Night Club

12/7 – Joey Beltram, Bad Beatm Lorely Mur

12/10 – Sonny Fodera

12/11 – Jauz

Your Mom’s House

12/6 – Metal Mondays: Mob For Bid, Blood of Lilith, Scream of Genovese and more

12/7 – The VIP’s Tuesdays

12/8 – New Moon Gathering

12/10 – Bassment Experiments: Tripzy Leary, Bankaji

12/11 – Hallie Marie’s Junior Recital

12/11 – VLCN, Ashtrology, Oddkxbra and more