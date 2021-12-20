This Week in Concerts – Annie Booth, One Flew West, Church Fire and More

This week in concerts, venues slow down for the holiday break but there’s still plenty of shows to attend if your idea of a vacation is watching live music. Catch the Annie Booth Trio for multiple days of classic jazz at Dazzle or One Flew West at Globe Hall for their Holiday Party. No plans and not sure what to do? Then Herb’s Hideout is the place for you, as they’re fully booked from today until Sunday with live music. As always, stay up to date for all your music needs with 303 Magazine.
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/21 – D-Vibes, Sharief Hobley, Tod Smallie and more
12/23 – Funkstatik, MZG, Underlux
Dazzle
12/20 – Jeff Jenkins, Art Lande, Eric Gunnison
12/21 – Annie Booth Trio
12/21 – Annie Booth Trio
12/22 – Annie Booth Trio
12/22 – Annie Booth Trio
12/23 – Annie Booth Trio
12/23 – Annie Booth Trio
12/23 – Annie Booth Trio
12/24 – Annie Booth Trio
12/24 – Annie Booth Trio
12/24 – Annie Booth Trio
Globe Hall
Goosetown Tavern
12/21 – Turn Up Tuesday
12/22 – Wednesday Groove with Miggy Camacho
Grizzly Rose
12/22 – 20 Hands High
12/23 – 20 Hands High
12/26 – 20 Hands High
Herb’s Hideout
12/20 – Vlad Gershevich
12/21 – Gabe Mervine
12/22 – Diana Castro
12/23 – Dave Randon Trio
12/24 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
12/25 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
12/26 – Steve Crenshaw
Herman’s Hideaway
12/23 – F*ck Cancer Party: KDJ Above, DJ Shadoe, GYP Dahip
Hi-Dive
12/23 – Church Fire, Hex Cassette, Horse Girl and more
Larimer Lounge
12/22 – Open house, Cinco, Gudknght
12/23 – Open House, Britton Lee, Illien and more
Lost Lake
12/21 – Alexsucks, DJ Topgun, Imnotmars
12/23 – Fast Eddy, Los Narwhals, Cleaner
Nocturne
12/21 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook
12/22 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook
12/23 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook
Number Thirty Eight
12/23 – TBA
12/26 – NFL Sunday Funday: DJ Ginger Perry
Roxy Broadway
12/22 – Deva Yoder
12/23 – Many Mountains
12/23 – Reckless and Blue
Roxy Theatre
12/23 – Ice Box 2021: Ray Reed
Soiled Dove
12/22 – Hazel Miller
12/23 – Hazel Miller
Temple Night Club
12/21 – Raul Facio, Lēver Wright, Ne.Hau
12/23 – Naughty or Nice Industry Party: Konnie Chiwa, Hartshorn, Ryan Kowitz and more
The Venue
12/22 – Open Stage Denver
Your Mom’s House
12/20 – Momma’s Electronic Mondays: Chewing Diamonds, 2 Spliff Shorty, Mononoke and more
12/22 – Hip-Hop Holiday Show & Toy and Clothes Drive: Small Hands, Crash_G, Warley, Indigenous Peoples and more
12/23 – Holiday Clothes Drive Concert: Tiny Humans, Trash Island, Fnkd and more