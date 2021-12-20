This Week in Concerts – Annie Booth, One Flew West, Church Fire and More

This week in concerts, venues slow down for the holiday break but there’s still plenty of shows to attend if your idea of a vacation is watching live music. Catch the Annie Booth Trio for multiple days of classic jazz at Dazzle or One Flew West at Globe Hall for their Holiday Party. No plans and not sure what to do? Then Herb’s Hideout is the place for you, as they’re fully booked from today until Sunday with live music. As always, stay up to date for all your music needs with 303 Magazine.

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/21 – D-Vibes, Sharief Hobley, Tod Smallie and more

12/23 – Funkstatik, MZG, Underlux

Dazzle

12/20 – Jeff Jenkins, Art Lande, Eric Gunnison

12/21 – Annie Booth Trio

12/22 – Annie Booth Trio

12/23 – Annie Booth Trio

12/24 – Annie Booth Trio

Globe Hall

Goosetown Tavern

12/21 – Turn Up Tuesday

12/22 – Wednesday Groove with Miggy Camacho

Grizzly Rose

12/22 – 20 Hands High

12/23 – 20 Hands High

12/26 – 20 Hands High

Herb’s Hideout

12/20 – Vlad Gershevich

12/21 – Gabe Mervine

12/22 – Diana Castro

12/23 – Dave Randon Trio

12/24 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

12/25 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

12/26 – Steve Crenshaw

Herman’s Hideaway

12/23 – F*ck Cancer Party: KDJ Above, DJ Shadoe, GYP Dahip

Hi-Dive

12/23 – Church Fire, Hex Cassette, Horse Girl and more

Larimer Lounge

12/22 – Open house, Cinco, Gudknght

12/23 – Open House, Britton Lee, Illien and more

Lost Lake

12/21 – Alexsucks, DJ Topgun, Imnotmars

12/23 – Fast Eddy, Los Narwhals, Cleaner

Nocturne

12/21 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook

12/22 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook

12/23 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook

Number Thirty Eight

12/23 – TBA

12/26 – NFL Sunday Funday: DJ Ginger Perry

Roxy Broadway

12/22 – Deva Yoder

12/23 – Many Mountains

12/23 – Reckless and Blue

Roxy Theatre

12/23 – Ice Box 2021: Ray Reed

Soiled Dove

12/22 – Hazel Miller

12/23 – Hazel Miller

Temple Night Club

12/21 – Raul Facio, Lēver Wright, Ne.Hau

12/23 – Naughty or Nice Industry Party: Konnie Chiwa, Hartshorn, Ryan Kowitz and more

The Venue

12/22 – Open Stage Denver

Your Mom’s House

12/20 – Momma’s Electronic Mondays: Chewing Diamonds, 2 Spliff Shorty, Mononoke and more

12/22 – Hip-Hop Holiday Show & Toy and Clothes Drive: Small Hands, Crash_G, Warley, Indigenous Peoples and more

12/23 – Holiday Clothes Drive Concert: Tiny Humans, Trash Island, Fnkd and more